Randall “Buster” Avery, age 78, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, unexpectedly at his residence. Buster was born on November 4, 1943 in Manitowoc. He was the son of the late Loren and Joyce Messman Avery. Buster attended Lincoln High School and graduated with the class of 1963. He entered the United States Army and served overseas in Germany. After his honorable discharge Buster returned to Manitowoc and became employed with the Iron Workers Local Union #8. On January 1, 1994 he married Suzanne M. Carbon in Manitowoc. Buster was an active member for many years at the YMCA where he enjoyed working out on the exercising equipment, playing racquetball and tennis. He also was an avid Green Bay Packer football fan and enjoyed following NASCAR. Buster had a love for all animals, especially cats. He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Manitowoc.

MANITOWOC, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO