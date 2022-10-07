Read full article on original website
Green Bay Man Arrested Following Fentanyl Overdose Death
A Green Bay man is facing charges after the death of a 38-year-old man in July. The Green Bay Police Department responded to a home on South Point Road where they located the deceased man. An autopsy found a mix of drugs in his system, including fentanyl. His death was...
Sheboygan County Teams Investigating Early Morning House Fire
The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department along with numerous local and area fire departments are investigating an early morning house fire. The call came in reporting the fire just before 3:30 this morning (October 11th). Crews from eight fire departments arrived on the scene on Abbott Drive near County Road...
United Way Curd Crawl Draws Out of State Participants
Hundreds converged in downtown Manitowoc Saturday afternoon to participate in the 2022 Curd Crawl put on by the United Way of Manitowoc County. Participants traveled between seven local restaurants to try their take on the Wisconsin snack before voting on their favorite. We caught up with Ashly Bender from the...
Two Infants Dead in Manitowoc County, Officials are Investigating
Law enforcement in Manitowoc County is investigating a pair of infant deaths that appear to be unrelated to each other. Details of the investigation are very scarce, but we do know that the death of a one-year-old boy on October 1st was reported to the Department of Children and Families’ Division of Safety and Permanence two days later.
MPSD Personnel Committee to Gather This Evening
The Manitowoc Public School District’s Personnel Committee is slated to gather this evening. The group will be in the Board Room in the District Office on Lundberg Drive at 5:00 p.m. where they will start by getting updates on Human Resources-related topics. They will also plan for future meetings...
Sheboygan Falls Woman Accused of Killing Her Son Bound Over for Trial
The Sheboygan Falls woman accused of killing her son and attempting to kill her other son has been bound over for trial. 42-year-old Natalia Hitchcock was in the Sheboygan County Courthouse late last week for her initial hearing where Judge Daniel Borowski issued the ruling. Hitchcock was arrested on March...
October Fish and Game Meeting Agenda Announced
The Manitowoc Unit of County Fish and Game will hold its next meeting this Wednesday evening at Lincoln Park Cabin #1. The meeting will begin at 7:00 p.m., continuing a long-standing relationship with the City of Manitowoc and that facility. The guest speaker is scheduled to be Kenia Link, the...
Appleton Home Catches Fire, Outdoor Grill Believed to be Responsible
An early morning fire in Appleton Monday caused significant damage to a home on E Wentworth Lane. Fire crews were called to the residence on the north side of the city at around 1:00 a.m. to find flames climbing the back side of the home. They were able to quickly...
Local Writer to Read her Book at Upcoming Manitowoc Public Library Family Activity Night
The following article was submitted by Alyssa Schmidt, an author who will be reading her latest book at the Manitowoc Public Library. In Fourth Grade, I dreamed of doing two things with my life: teaching and writing. After college, I started teaching and eventually split my career between teaching and working in the non-profit sector. After I had my son, Matthew, I left my job to be a stay-at-home-mom. Becoming an author had become a distant dream.
Manitowoc County Surpasses 200 COVID Deaths
Two and a half years after the world came to a stop due to the spread of COVID-19, Manitowoc County has surpassed a not-so-happy milestone. County Health Officer Stephanie Lambert is reporting the 200th COVID-related death in the County. The first COVID death was reported in the County on April...
Cleveland Man in Critical Condition Following Weekend Crash
A 28-year-old Cleveland man has been listed in critical condition following a crash over the weekend. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department was called to the scene of the crash on County Highway M at Highway FF at around 6:45 Saturday evening, just north of Lakeland University. A vehicle traveling...
Speaker List Announced for TEDxUW-Green Bay 2022
UW Green Bay will be hosting a series of speakers for their fourth annual TEDxUW Green Bay informational event. This year’s event will be held in the Theatre on the Bay, which is located at the Marinette Campus, on November 3rd. A total of five speakers are scheduled to...
Two Rivers Welcomes New Public Works Director/City Engineer, Two Public Works Employees
The City of Two Rivers has a new man in charge of the Public Works Department. We spoke with City Manager Greg Buckley earlier this week, and he said that the City Council welcomed Matt Heckenlaible, who is now working as the Public Works Director and City Engineer. “He comes...
Today is Indigenous Peoples Day in Wisconsin
Today is Indigenous Peoples Day in Wisconsin. There are 11 federally recognized Native American tribes in Wisconsin, and in 2019 Governor Tony Evers first signed an executive order declaring the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples Day in the state. Commemorations and celebrations today include a powwow on the...
Three Local Drug Traffickers Sentenced on Federal Drug Charges
Three men were recently sentenced in U.S. Federal Court on an Identical charge of Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Baltazar Segura-Lopez was sentenced to 8 years in federal prison to be followed by 4 years of supervised release, Alejandro Brantley was sentenced to 6 years in federal prison to be followed by 7 years of supervised release and Charles Zitzer will spend 5 years in federal prison to be followed by seven years of supervised release.
Manitowoc County Finance Committee to Discuss Budget, Jail Population
There is only one governmental meeting scheduled to start the week in Manitowoc County. The Finance Committee will gather at 4:30 p.m. in the County Admin Building where they will start by giving the public time to voice their comments. Then they will discuss matters pertaining to the sale of...
Randall Avery
Randall “Buster” Avery, age 78, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, unexpectedly at his residence. Buster was born on November 4, 1943 in Manitowoc. He was the son of the late Loren and Joyce Messman Avery. Buster attended Lincoln High School and graduated with the class of 1963. He entered the United States Army and served overseas in Germany. After his honorable discharge Buster returned to Manitowoc and became employed with the Iron Workers Local Union #8. On January 1, 1994 he married Suzanne M. Carbon in Manitowoc. Buster was an active member for many years at the YMCA where he enjoyed working out on the exercising equipment, playing racquetball and tennis. He also was an avid Green Bay Packer football fan and enjoyed following NASCAR. Buster had a love for all animals, especially cats. He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Manitowoc.
Two Rivers Plan Commission to Discuss 20-Year Comprehensive Plan
There is only one meeting planned for today in the City of Two Rivers. The Plan Commission will be meeting in the Council Chambers at 5:30 this evening. They will start by reviewing a section of the certified survey map, before reviewing modifications to the driveway regulations. Then, the group...
Wilma J. Meyer
Wilma J. Meyer, 96, Manitowoc died on Friday, October 7, 2022 at St. Mary’s Nursing Home in Manitowoc. Wilma was born on August 27, 1926 in the town of Franklin, daughter of the late Henry and Alma (Friedenburger) Mayer. On May 11, 1946 she married Arthur Meyer in Manitowoc. He preceded her in death September 3, 1993. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish.
LTC to Host Roundtable Discussion Regarding Its Progress on $1.64 Million Workforce Innovation Grant
Back in June, Governor Tony Evers was at Lakeshore Technical College, where he announced that the college was named a recipient of a $1.64 million Workforce Innovation Grant. Now, several months later, Missy Hughes, Secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., and Amy Pechacek, Secretary-designee of the Department of Workforce Development will be back at the college hosting a roundtable discussion on the progress being made.
