Read full article on original website
Sam Sung
4d ago
Democrats own the voting so you know they will raise gas to $6.00 before January.
Reply
8
Related
Gas price spike could hit Tennessee harder, expert says
Tennessee saw a spike in gas prices after OPEC plus announced it's slashing oil production by two million barrels a day.
wmot.org
Advantage in Greater Nashville housing market rapidly tilting toward buyers
(Mike Osborne) — Middle Tennessee’s housing market continued to tilt toward buyers in last month after being a strong seller’s market for much of the past two years. The Greater Nashville Realtor’s Assoc. says there were nearly 10,000 homes on the market across the mid-state during September. Compare that to April when less than half that number of homes were listed for sale.
TDOT hosts rapid hiring event for county positions
The Tennessee Department of Transportation is hosting a rapid hiring event for those interested in working in Davidson and Williamson Counties.
WSMV
Permits for outside burns required beginning Oct. 15
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry reminds citizens that the state is heading into fall fire season. Dry conditions and trees that shed their leaves heighten fire danger and a debris burn permit is required for leaf and brush piles beginning Oct. 15.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSMV
Westbound lanes on I-24 to close in Clarksville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - For a little less than an hour I-24 westbound lanes at the Kentucky and Tennessee border will be closed. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has scheduled construction that will have an impact on traffic in and around the Clarksville area. Crews will begin a guardrail replacement around...
WSMV
TDOT seals I-40 in Cheatham County to protect roadway from winter weather
PEGRAM, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials hope a new road project that started Monday will help prevent another winter of horrible potholes on highway across the region. Interstate 40 in Cheatham County was a major trouble spot for damaging potholes last winter, but TDOT was not able to get the road completely repaved in time for this winter. Because of that, crews are using a new fogging technology that is normally only used on shoulders to reseal the entire road surface.
Tennessee to require debris burn permits starting Oct. 15
TENNESSEE, USA — Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry said debris burn permits are required for leaf and brush piles starting Oct. 15 as the state heads into fall fire season. Dry conditions and trees that shed their leaves heighten fire danger, according to a release from...
WSMV
Car crashes increasing on Tiny Town Road in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Numbers from Clarksville Police show a record pace of car crashes on a busy stretch of road. The data shows so far this year 321 wrecks have been reported on Tiny Town Road, four of which were deadly. That’s up from 253 wrecks in 2021 that included two fatal accidents.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSMV
Overturned semi wreaks havoc on I-65 in Robertson Co.
PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - The interstate was down to one lane on Monday night when a tractor-trailer rolled over while heading into Nashville. According to Smokey Barn News, the semi lost control while driving south on I-65 and rolled around 9:30 p.m. The crash occurred just before the Orlinda exit at Highway 52.
WSMV
West Nashville home damaged in Monday fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Nashville Fire Department is investigating after a home caught fire Monday morning. Crews were sent to Meharry Boulevard and 14th Avenue North at 6:12 a.m. for reports of a fire, according to the NFD. Crews found a home engulfed with heavy flames and smoke....
whvoradio.com
Halt In I-24 Westbound Traffic Coming At State Line Monday Evening
Officials from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet have issued a warning for drivers in Christian County who, typically, use I-24 as part of their evening commute: one may want to seek an alternate route this afternoon. Beginning at 6 PM, westbound traffic at the Kentucky/Tennessee state line will be completely halted...
WSMV
HVAC official says maintenance work is important to preventing house fires
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire officials in the Middle Tennessee area are warning residents after an increase in home fires sparked by switching from the air conditioning to the heat. They call this their “busy season” when the weather gets cooler. Charred walls and caved-in ceilings were left...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
weatherboy.com
100+ People Report Shaking in Tennessee From Pair of Earthquakes to Strike Today
More than 100 people around central Tennessee used the USGS “Did you feel it?” tool on their website to report they felt a shaking sensation today as a mild earthquake rocked the state; it was one of two that hit today. The first earthquake, a magnitude 2.2 event, struck this morning at 1:45 am near Palmer, Tennessee; the second struck at 1:31 pm this afternoon just southwest of Knoxville in Farragut and that magnitude 2.5 event brought 125 people to the USGS website to report what they felt.
TVA sued in worker electrocution death at Bull Run plant; report warned of safety concerns
The Tennessee Valley Authority is being blamed in the electrocution death of a contract laborer at its Bull Run Fossil Plant in Anderson County. A lawsuit on behalf of the estate of Seth Black, a 29-year-old Spring City, Tenn., man who died at the plant in September 2021, has been filed in U.S. District Court […] The post TVA sued in worker electrocution death at Bull Run plant; report warned of safety concerns appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
cleveland19.com
There are two reasons your gas prices are going up in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Drivers in Northeast Ohio have seen gas prices go up by as much as 40 cents in the past week and there are two main reasons. Any time there is a disruption at an oil refinery, which is where gasoline is produced, there is going to be a jump in prices because supply is cut in that area.
WSMV
Owl saved from chicken coop in Rutherford County
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rutherford County Fire Rescue and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency helped an owl on Monday. The owl was trapped in a net over a chicken coop in the Woods Ridge area. The firefighters, along with TWRA were able to safely free the bird from the net.
450,000 Tennesseans are without broadband. Here's what the hold-up is.
Nearly 450,000 residents in the tri-star state don't have adequate broadband, according to the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. That number was doubled four years ago.
WSMV
Murfreesboro solar power company shuts down. Here’s what customers can do next
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Geoff Edwards has been waiting months to get the solar panels on his house fixed. “It’s been down since July 3rd,” Edwards said. Then, last week he hears the company who installed his panel has shut down. Investigative Reporter Lindsay Bramson asked, “You found out from a Facebook group?
WSMV
Alabama woman charged with TennCare fraud
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Monday, an Alabama woman was charged with TennCare fraud and theft of property in Giles County, Tenn. The Office of Inspector General, in a joint effort with the sheriff’s office in Limestone County, Alabama, announced the arrest of 35-year-old Brittney Hensley of Athens, Alabama. Officials said Hensley allegedly failed to inform TennCare that she had moved out of state and continued to receive TennCare benefits for approximately four years and eight months.
WSMV
Car burglars strike another Nashville neighborhood
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Another round of car break-ins happened on Sunday, this time in the Salemtown area where Metro Police said over a dozen cars were burglarized. Police said the break-ins happened along Fifth Avenue North from Hume Street to Coffee Street. Just three weeks ago about a half-mile...
Comments / 17