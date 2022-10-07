More than 100 people around central Tennessee used the USGS “Did you feel it?” tool on their website to report they felt a shaking sensation today as a mild earthquake rocked the state; it was one of two that hit today. The first earthquake, a magnitude 2.2 event, struck this morning at 1:45 am near Palmer, Tennessee; the second struck at 1:31 pm this afternoon just southwest of Knoxville in Farragut and that magnitude 2.5 event brought 125 people to the USGS website to report what they felt.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO