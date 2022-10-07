Read full article on original website
Gordon Shimasaki
Gordon Douglas Shimasaki, 63, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 1 p.m. Friday, October 14, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the hour of the service Friday at the Funeral Home.
LaVerne Alice Mallory
Laverne Alice Battle Mallory, age 89, of Clarksville, departed this life Tuesday, October 4, 2022, with her husband and sister-in-law, Tammy, by her side. She was born January 9, 1933, to the late Arthur and Pinkie Battle in Orlando, FL. LaVerne received her education in New Britian, CT. and worked...
Walter Roland Bullerwell
Walter Roland Bullerwell, age 91, of Clarksville, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at American Health Communities in Waverly, TN. Walter was born July 13, 1931, in Plymouth, MA to the late Harris Roland Bullerwell and Ethel Margaret Atwood. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Anne Patricia Smith.
Carol Ann Whitmire Bush
Carol Ann Whitmire Bush, age 86, of Woodlawn passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Tennova Medical Center. Carol was born July 12, 1936, to the late Carl and Laverne Whitmire. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Edward L. Bush and grandson, Richard C. Duckworth. Carol leaves...
William ‘Bill’ Harris
A graveside service for William “Bill” Stanley Harris, Jr., age 67, of Cunningham, TN, will be Monday, October 17, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Harvey Cemetery in Cunningham. Bro. David Mackens will officiate. Bill was born on October 4, 1955, in Montgomery County. He passed away on October...
Montgomery County hosts first Best on Best Wrestling Showcase
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – On Tuesday, Oct. 4, Northwest High School hosted the first-ever Montgomery County Best on Best Wrestling Showcase. The event was created to showcase wrestling in Montgomery County and to create interest in upcoming student athletes, according to Northwest Wrestling Coach Christopher Bedell. Bedell made...
Austin Peay honors longtime university supporter Evans Harvill in renaming of quad
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Austin Peay State University is honoring F. Evans Harvill by naming a big piece of the campus in his honor. The Austin Peay Board of Trustees voted in June to name the lawn the F. Evans Harvill Memorial Quadrangle, or Harvill Quad, in honor of the late Harvill, a 1944 and 1947 graduate of Austin Peay.
Pitch Masters TN to hold CMCSS battle of high schools this month
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Pitch Masters TN is an organization that focuses on small businesses. The goal is to provide them with knowledge and opportunities for growth and expansion. Pitch Masters TN Battle of the High Schools competition will highlight the young entrepreneurs here in the city of Clarksville within the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System. The Historic Pitch Competition will be held Oct. 30 at TownePlace Suites by Marriott in Clarksville from 2-5p.m.
Insurance made easy partnering with Trey Bowen Legacy Insurance
Most people don’t understand insurance, how it works, what they need and how to get it. But that’s OK!. Trey Bowen Legacy Insurance, located here in Clarksville, knows all the ins and outs, and they work hand-in-hand with customers to make sure your legacy is protected. “When you...
Dr. Jill Eichhorn to be remembered by friends, family in APSU campus service this week
Dr. Jill Eichhorn passed from this life into the great mystery on Sunday, Oct. 2, after a brief illness. Dr. Eichhorn, or Jill as she preferred to be called, was an assistant professor in the Department of Languages and Literature at Austin Peay State University, where she taught courses in composition and women writers, and for 20 years served as the coordinator of the Women’s and Gender Studies Program. She was an educator, an activist, a loving wife and mother, an unequaled friend, an advocate for social justice, and a community leader. She will be missed.
Pets of the Week
Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities. Contact a rescue near you to learn more. Montgomery County Animal Care and...
What’s behind pink neon lights downtown? Meet the owner of Higher Level Plaza | VIDEO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Have you seen the pink neon light at the corner of Franklin and Second Street downtown? Maybe you’ve stopped to peek in the window or scan the QR code. We sat down with Clarksville native and celebrity stylist Ava Freeman to learn about her newest project, Higher Level Plaza on Franklin.
2 more Clarksville homicides added to Crime Stoppers cold case list
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Two more cold cases have been added to the Clarksville-Montgomery County Crime Stoppers list of cold cases to solve. The first new case that Crime Stoppers and Clarksville Police Department detectives are asking for assistance in solving is that of Anthony Richardson, who was killed Oct. 6, 2019.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Interstate 24 to close in Kentucky this evening
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The westbound lanes of Interstate 24 in Kentucky will close this evening for about 30 to 45 minutes. At about 6 p.m., the lanes in the construction area on the other side of the state line will close for a guardrail replacement, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
Man hit by car while trying to cross Terminal Road, off Wilma Rudolph Boulevard
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A man was hit by a car on Terminal Road, off of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard Sunday night. At about 8:32 p.m., a car traveling south on Wilma turned onto Terminal and struck a pedestrian as he was trying to cross the street, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
Clarksville police ask for public’s help locating 17-year-old runaway
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway juvenile identified as 17-year-old Promus Andrews. She is a black female and was last seen on Oct. 7 around 4 p.m. at her grandmother’s residence on Pageant Lane. Promus...
WEATHER ALERT: Frost Advisory issued for Clarksville overnight
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A Frost Advisory is in effect tonight for Montgomery and surrounding counties. With a low of 36 tonight in Clarksville, the NWS advisory is in effect from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday morning. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking news alerts on your...
Work week weather: Sunny skies, but chance of rain mid-week
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – We finally have a chance of rain in the forecast, but it’s only 50/50. The week will be mostly sunny and clear, except for Wednesday night when there’s a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.
‘They are trying to get their freedom back:’ Iranian APSU professor speaks out against oppression
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A local Iranian professor is among thousands across the world wondering what may lie ahead for family and friends back home as violent crackdowns on protests continue in Iran. Saeid Samadi-Dana, an Austin Peay State University computer science assistant professor, is speaking out against...
