Clarksville, TN

Gordon Shimasaki

Gordon Shimasaki

Gordon Douglas Shimasaki, 63, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 1 p.m. Friday, October 14, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the hour of the service Friday at the Funeral Home.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
LaVerne Alice Mallory

LaVerne Alice Mallory

Laverne Alice Battle Mallory, age 89, of Clarksville, departed this life Tuesday, October 4, 2022, with her husband and sister-in-law, Tammy, by her side. She was born January 9, 1933, to the late Arthur and Pinkie Battle in Orlando, FL. LaVerne received her education in New Britian, CT. and worked...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Walter Roland Bullerwell

Walter Roland Bullerwell

Walter Roland Bullerwell, age 91, of Clarksville, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at American Health Communities in Waverly, TN. Walter was born July 13, 1931, in Plymouth, MA to the late Harris Roland Bullerwell and Ethel Margaret Atwood. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Anne Patricia Smith.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Carol Ann Whitmire Bush

Carol Ann Whitmire Bush

Carol Ann Whitmire Bush, age 86, of Woodlawn passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Tennova Medical Center. Carol was born July 12, 1936, to the late Carl and Laverne Whitmire. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Edward L. Bush and grandson, Richard C. Duckworth. Carol leaves...
WOODLAWN, TN
Clarksville, TN
Clarksville, TN
Tennessee Obituaries
William 'Bill' Harris

William ‘Bill’ Harris

A graveside service for William “Bill” Stanley Harris, Jr., age 67, of Cunningham, TN, will be Monday, October 17, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Harvey Cemetery in Cunningham. Bro. David Mackens will officiate. Bill was born on October 4, 1955, in Montgomery County. He passed away on October...
CUNNINGHAM, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Montgomery County hosts first Best on Best Wrestling Showcase

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – On Tuesday, Oct. 4, Northwest High School hosted the first-ever Montgomery County Best on Best Wrestling Showcase. The event was created to showcase wrestling in Montgomery County and to create interest in upcoming student athletes, according to Northwest Wrestling Coach Christopher Bedell. Bedell made...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Pitch Masters TN to hold CMCSS battle of high schools this month

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Pitch Masters TN is an organization that focuses on small businesses. The goal is to provide them with knowledge and opportunities for growth and expansion. Pitch Masters TN Battle of the High Schools competition will highlight the young entrepreneurs here in the city of Clarksville within the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System. The Historic Pitch Competition will be held Oct. 30 at TownePlace Suites by Marriott in Clarksville from 2-5p.m.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Willie D
John
Russell Anderson
clarksvillenow.com

Insurance made easy partnering with Trey Bowen Legacy Insurance

Most people don’t understand insurance, how it works, what they need and how to get it. But that’s OK!. Trey Bowen Legacy Insurance, located here in Clarksville, knows all the ins and outs, and they work hand-in-hand with customers to make sure your legacy is protected. “When you...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Dr. Jill Eichhorn to be remembered by friends, family in APSU campus service this week

Dr. Jill Eichhorn passed from this life into the great mystery on Sunday, Oct. 2, after a brief illness. Dr. Eichhorn, or Jill as she preferred to be called, was an assistant professor in the Department of Languages and Literature at Austin Peay State University, where she taught courses in composition and women writers, and for 20 years served as the coordinator of the Women’s and Gender Studies Program. She was an educator, an activist, a loving wife and mother, an unequaled friend, an advocate for social justice, and a community leader. She will be missed.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Pets of the Week

Pets of the Week

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities. Contact a rescue near you to learn more. Montgomery County Animal Care and...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
#Tennova Healthcare#Fannie Mae Anderson#Gateway Funeral Home#Franklin St Clarksville#Tn 37040
clarksvillenow.com

2 more Clarksville homicides added to Crime Stoppers cold case list

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Two more cold cases have been added to the Clarksville-Montgomery County Crime Stoppers list of cold cases to solve. The first new case that Crime Stoppers and Clarksville Police Department detectives are asking for assistance in solving is that of Anthony Richardson, who was killed Oct. 6, 2019.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Interstate 24 to close in Kentucky this evening

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The westbound lanes of Interstate 24 in Kentucky will close this evening for about 30 to 45 minutes. At about 6 p.m., the lanes in the construction area on the other side of the state line will close for a guardrail replacement, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville police ask for public’s help locating 17-year-old runaway

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway juvenile identified as 17-year-old Promus Andrews. She is a black female and was last seen on Oct. 7 around 4 p.m. at her grandmother’s residence on Pageant Lane. Promus...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

WEATHER ALERT: Frost Advisory issued for Clarksville overnight

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A Frost Advisory is in effect tonight for Montgomery and surrounding counties. With a low of 36 tonight in Clarksville, the NWS advisory is in effect from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday morning. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking news alerts on your...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Work week weather: Sunny skies, but chance of rain mid-week

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – We finally have a chance of rain in the forecast, but it’s only 50/50. The week will be mostly sunny and clear, except for Wednesday night when there’s a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

