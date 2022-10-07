Read full article on original website
Men's tennis totals 18 wins at Redbird Invitational
NORMAL, Ill. — Bellarmine men's tennis put together a strong stretch of tennis at the Redbird Invitational this past weekend, ending the tournament with 14 singles wins and four doubles victories. The Knights competed against opponents from Lindenwood, Chicago State, Eastern Illinois, Western Michigan, Illinois State, and UIC. Freshman...
Bellarmine offense continues to roll, field hockey tops Davidson on the road
DAVIDSON, N.C.— Bellarmine field hockey delivered its second-highest scoring performance of the season and wrapped up the weekend with a 4-3 non-conference win at Davidson on Sunday afternoon. Last week, the Knights (4-9, 2-2 MAC) scored a season-best five goals against Queens. On Sunday, the Knights offense came to...
Knights grind out sweep of Royals with pair of comeback set wins
LOUISVILLE, Ky.—Two impressive comeback wins in the first two sets propelled the Bellarmine volleyball team to a 3-0 sweep over Queens University of Charlotte in an ASUN Conference match in Knights Hall on Saturday afternoon. Down 23-19 in the first set, the Knights unleashed a 6-0 run to steal...
