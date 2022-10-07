ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa restaurant celebrates employee’s sobriety with special mocktail

By Jennah James, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1olvkG_0iPw7LoL00

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa restaurant is raising their glass while purposefully leaving out a key ingredient—alcohol.

NOLA’s on Cherry Street has something new added to the menu that’s very special to them. Non-alcoholic cocktails, also called mocktails, are taking off.

Anyone who chooses to abstain from alcohol now has more options when dining out.

The inspiration behind their newest mocktail is the newest manager at NOLA’s, Haley Zieg.

“It’s nice to have something tasty without alcohol in it if you just want something different than soda or water,” said Zieg.

Zieg said that she has been sober for a year and a half.

She had an eye-opening experience of being told that she had just three months to live. That experience prompted her to go to detox.

Since then, she never looked back, leaving alcohol alone.

Zieg said she has the full support of the management at NOLA’s.

“One day it just hit me that I knew I needed to stop, so actually an employee from here drove me to a detox center and dropped me off,” she said.

To show their support a year and a half later, bar manager Ashley Porter created a drink to honor Haley.

The drink is called “Haley’s Comet.”

“Her journey has been amazing to watch and to see her grow and everything. I kind of just wanted to make a drink to honor that,” Porter said.

Zieg is now helping others with their sobriety by meeting once a week. She credits her healing to the support from her work family.

“The management here, the owner here, everyone has been great through everything,” she said.

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Tulsa area experiences one of the driest stretches on record

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s streak of extremely dry weather ended Monday. After 37 days straight with only 0.01″ of rainfall, Tulsa received nearly a tenth of an inch of much-needed moisture. For northeast Oklahoma, this has been the driest four months start June 11 ever recorded. Only...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

First responders in east Tulsa neighborhood

TULSA, Okla. — Firefighters and police officers can be seen at a home near East Admiral Place and Memorial Drive. There are no details yet on why they are there. This is a developing story. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

City celebrates 6th annual Tulsa Native American Day

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Monday is Indigenous Peoples Day, also known as Native American Day, and the City of Tulsa is celebrating with an all-day event at Dream Keepers Park. The 6th Annual Tulsa Native American Day is sponsored by the Greater Tulsa Area Indian Affairs Commission, which promotes the theme "Our Journey Continues."
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Restaurants
Local
Oklahoma Restaurants
Tulsa, OK
Lifestyle
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Food & Drinks
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
Tulsa, OK
Food & Drinks
KRMG

Missing Tulsa man found

TULSA, Okla. — A man who went missing has been found. Authorities issued an endangered missing advisory after Vernard Smith, 57, went missing. Smith was last seen Saturday in the area of 1100 East Apache Street. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol announced on Sunday that Smith was located. ©2022 Imagicomm...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Woman found dead on porch of east Tulsa house

TULSA, Okla. — A woman was found dead in an east Tulsa neighborhood and a house fire is being investigated. The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said just before 6 a.m., first responders were called to a home near East Admiral Place and Memorial Drive, where a 46-year-old woman was found dead on the porch of the house.
TULSA, OK
ocolly.com

Tailgate scene: Rustic truck runs in family

Tailgating in Stillwater is electric. Today The O'Colly was able to speak too Berry Keeler, owner of a classic dodge truck with a brand-new Cummins diesel engine. Berry said that his truck is "passed down by generation". After asking him how this idea sprung to his mind, Berry responded, "Why not rebuild a truck and take it tailgating every game day".
STILLWATER, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Alcoholic#Sobriety#Soda#Food Drink#Nola
KTUL

45-year-old woman dies in east Tulsa house fire

UPDATE: The Tulsa Fire Department says one person is dead after an early morning house fire in east Tulsa. Firefighters say a man who's been staying at the house near South 76th East Avenue and East 4th Place came back from running errands around 6 a.m. and saw smoke coming from the house.
TULSA, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

10 members of a drug trafficking organization indicted

TULSA, Okla. — A federal indictment has been unsealed charging 10 defendants with drug conspiracy, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Oklahoma announced this week. “Federal prosecutors and our law enforcement partners continue the fight to reduce the flow of deadly narcotics into northeastern Oklahoma,”...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

City of Broken Arrow to begin street resurfacing project

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Beginning Monday, Oct. 17th, the City of Broken Arrow Streets Division will begin resurfacing South Elm Place from the Creek Turnpike to Tucson Street, the city announced. During the course of the project, there will be lane restrictions, but no anticipated road closures are expected,...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KRMG

Friends and family remember 18-year-old shot at Echo Trail Apartments

TULSA, Okla. — An 18-year-old shooting victim was laid to rest on Saturday. FOX23 went to the funeral to see how Fedro Givens is being remembered. It was standing room only as family and friends mourned the death of 18-year-old Fedro Givens. Police said Givens died after being shot three times in chest at the Echo Trail Apartments. His funeral was held at Christ Temple CME Church in north Tulsa.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Silver Alert issued for 64-year-old Enid man

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for 64-year-old Thomas Scalley. Troopers say he was last seen in a purple t-shirt, blue jeans, white socks, and camo shoes walking southbound from 3209 S. Highway 81 in Enid. Scalley is an at-risk individual, troopers...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Man Arrested for Using Bat to Confront Alleged Thief

Three men were involved in an altercation last week over an alleged theft but only one of them was charged with aggravated assault and battery after a baseball bat was used during the fight. Martin Lee Scott of Bartlesville was arraigned at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday, October 7...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police escort held through Bartlesville for Bartlesville Police dog

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — A police escort was held through Bartlesville on Saturday afternoon for Bartlesville Police K9 Sid. On Friday, Bartlesville Police Department (BAPD) said Sid had an inoperable form of cancer and was going to be put to rest. The escort took place Saturday at noon, starting at...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
17K+
Followers
96K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy