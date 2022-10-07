ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

NJ.com

HS Football Top 20 for Oct. 9: Stunning upset shakes up rankings, new team enters

You never know what can happen from week to week in New Jersey high school football. A week ago, Seton Hall Prep made a leap up to No. 5 after an impressive 17-0 shutout of Red Bank Catholic. This week, the Pirates were on the other end of a noteworthy result with a 20-17 loss to Paramus Catholic, which had been winless against New Jersey competition for the last three seasons.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Top daily boys soccer stat leaders for Monday, Oct. 10

Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Monday, Oct. 10 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves.
SOCCER
NJ.com

Girls Tennis: Sectional tournament results, featured coverage, and links for Oct. 11

No. 12 Hunterdon Central vs. West Windsor-Plainsboro South, 3:30. NJSIAA Tournament, Quarterfinal Round, Central Jersey, Group 1. Metuchen (4-3) at New Providence (3-7), TBA. Shore (7-6) at Johnson (5-4), TBA. Middlesex (8-4) at Dayton (9-1), TBA. Spotswood (3-5) at Roselle Park (8-4-1), TBA.
TENNIS
State
Washington State
NJ.com

Boys soccer: Big North Conference stat leaders through Oct. 10

Check out the lists below to see the weekly Big North Conference boys soccer stat leaders through Monday, Oct. 10 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. the night before.*
SOCCER
Person
John Vianney
NJ.com

See the Morris Knolls High School marching band in action (PHOTOS)

As the fall season continues, New Jersey's excellent and tireless high school marching bands are back in full swing, performing at their school's football games. This past weekend, Morris Knolls High School's band performed as the Morris Knolls Golden Eagles took on Morris Hills.
HIGH SCHOOL
NJ.com

Boys soccer: Results, links and featured coverage for Oct. 11

No. 1 Seton Hall Prep at No. 14 Newark East Side, 4.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Woodbridge Magnet over Edison Magnet - Boys soccer recap

Mahir Dhoka’s goal in the 86th minute was the difference for Woodbridge Magnet in a 2-1 victory over Edison Magnet in Edison. Sujal Dhoka, who assisted on the game-winner, gave Woodbridge Magnet (4-9) a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute when he scored off a feed from Mahir Dhoka. Sahil Khan made eight saves in the win.
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
#Gymnastics
Sports
NJ.com

No. 18 Rancocas Valley over Delsea - Field hockey recap

Brooke Mohan scored a hat trick to lead Rancocas Valley, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 7-0 win over Delsea in Mount Holly. Carly Seal added two goals for Rancocas Valley, which improved to 8-3-1. Jordyn Rosenberg had 17 saves for Delsea (8-3-1).
MOUNT HOLLY, NJ
NJ.com

Wardlaw-Hartridge over Middlesex - Boys soccer recap

Amandeep Bahia scored one goal and assisted on the other as Wardlaw-Hartridge cooled off Middlesex with a 2-1 victory in Edison. Matthew Faust also scored and Gyrord Gregoire had an assist. Cian Nicholls made nine saves to help Wardlaw-Hartridge improve to 9-4. Middlesex had its six-game winning streak snapped
MIDDLESEX, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
