Read full article on original website
Related
HS Football Top 20 for Oct. 9: Stunning upset shakes up rankings, new team enters
You never know what can happen from week to week in New Jersey high school football. A week ago, Seton Hall Prep made a leap up to No. 5 after an impressive 17-0 shutout of Red Bank Catholic. This week, the Pirates were on the other end of a noteworthy result with a 20-17 loss to Paramus Catholic, which had been winless against New Jersey competition for the last three seasons.
Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament boys soccer roundup for first round games, Oct. 10
Quinn Wydner’s overtime goal was the difference as 11th-seeded Kittatinny defeated 18th-seeded South Hunterdon, 1-0, in the first round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament in Newton. Nathan Kraft assisted on the goal for Kittatinny (6-5) and Joshua Bond had five saves for the shutout. Connor Keyes made five saves for...
Top daily boys soccer stat leaders for Monday, Oct. 10
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Monday, Oct. 10 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. the night before.*. NOTE: Some mobile apps, including the Twitter app, may not...
Girls Tennis: Sectional tournament results, featured coverage, and links for Oct. 11
Team/individual tourney brackets/results | Quarters quick picks. No. 12 Hunterdon Central vs. West Windsor-Plainsboro South, 3:30. NJSIAA Tournament, Quarterfinal Round, Central Jersey, Group 1. Metuchen (4-3) at New Providence (3-7), TBA. Shore (7-6) at Johnson (5-4), TBA. Middlesex (8-4) at Dayton (9-1), TBA. Spotswood (3-5) at Roselle Park (8-4-1), TBA.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Girls volleyball: Big North stat leaders for October 11
NOTE: Stat totals reflect what coaches and school officials have entered as of 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 11. Any stats added after this list was published will not appear. KILLS.
Seven-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady reaches out to injured SJV football player
Support continues to come pouring in for St. John Vianney football player Aaron Van Trease, who suffered a horrific injury last month. The team’s Twitter account released a short video from three-time MVP and seven-time NFL Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady on Monday. “You have a lot of...
NFL・
Boys soccer: Burlington County Scholastic League stat leaders through Oct. 10
Check out the lists below to see the weekly Burlington County Scholastic League boys soccer stat leaders through Monday, Oct. 10 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. the night before.*. NOTE: Some mobile apps,...
Boys soccer: Big North Conference stat leaders through Oct. 10
Check out the lists below to see the weekly Big North Conference boys soccer stat leaders through Monday, Oct. 10 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. the night before.*
RELATED PEOPLE
See the Morris Knolls High School marching band in action (PHOTOS)
As the fall season continues, New Jersey’s excellent and tireless high school marching bands are back in full swing, performing at their school’s football games. This past weekend, Morris Knolls High School’s band performed as the Morris Knolls Golden Eagles took on Morris Hills. With the season...
Boys soccer: Results, links and featured coverage for Oct. 11
No. 1 Seton Hall Prep at No. 14 Newark East Side, 4. No. 1 Seton Hall Prep at No. 14 Newark East Side, 4. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
No. 7 Westfield over No. 8 Scotch Plains-Fanwood - Boys soccer recap
Zachary Preucil scored the game’s only goal 13 minutes into the first half off an assist from Ryan Bertch as Westfield, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, edged No. 8 Scotch Plains-Fanwood 1-0 in Scotch Plains. One goal was enough for Michael Lieberman, who made three saves to...
Woodbridge Magnet over Edison Magnet - Boys soccer recap
Mahir Dhoka’s goal in the 86th minute was the difference for Woodbridge Magnet in a 2-1 victory over Edison Magnet in Edison. Sujal Dhoka, who assisted on the game-winner, gave Woodbridge Magnet (4-9) a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute when he scored off a feed from Mahir Dhoka. Sahil Khan made eight saves in the win.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Times boys soccer notes, MCT edition: eight teams set to contest tournament set
For most of recent history, the boys soccer Mercer County Tournament would be the culmination of the regular season, with teams battling it out the week before the state tournament for local supremacy before turning their glances towards bigger glory. But this year, that Is not the case: the 2022...
Shore Conference Tournament girls soccer roundup for first round, Oct. 10
Wall fell to 6-4. Point Pleasant Boro 1, Point Pleasant Beach 0. Anna McCourt knocked in a pass from Molly Liggett to break a scoreless tie in the second overtime period and spark seventh-seeded Point Pleasant Boro to a thrilling 1-0 win over 26th-seeded Point Pleasant Beach in Point Pleasant.
Who are the best field hockey sophomores in N.J.? Send us your nominations now!
We’re in the middle of taking a deep dive into each graduating class and highlighting some of the best of the best. We’re now accepting nominations for the best sophomores in New Jersey!. Send an email to Brian at the address below with BEST SOPHOMORES in the subject...
HS Football: Players of the Week in every N.J. conference following Week 6
Week 6 featured more of the same from our previous players of the week – video game offensive numbers and pad-crunching tackles and sacks defensively that swung the game, though it did provide some new. In this edition, a pair of sophomores and a freshman came up clutch for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
No. 18 Rancocas Valley over Delsea - Field hockey recap
Brooke Mohan scored a hat trick to lead Rancocas Valley, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 7-0 win over Delsea in Mount Holly. Carly Seal added two goals for Rancocas Valley, which improved to 8-3-1. Jordyn Rosenberg had 17 saves for Delsea (8-3-1). The N.J. High School...
Wardlaw-Hartridge over Middlesex - Boys soccer recap
Amandeep Bahia scored one goal and assisted on the other as Wardlaw-Hartridge cooled off Middlesex with a 2-1 victory in Edison. Matthew Faust also scored and Gyrord Gregoire had an assist. Cian Nicholls made nine saves to help Wardlaw-Hartridge improve to 9-4. Middlesex had its six-game winning streak snapped and...
Unbeaten Steinert girls soccer rallies three times for hard-fought, 4-3 victory over Notre Dame
The Notre Dame High girls soccer team bravely took on the challenge of facing undefeated Steinert. Unfortunately for the Irish, the Spartans took on their own challenge of coming back from three straight one-goal deficits. Steinert finally subdued Notre Dame as two second-half goals provided a 4-3 victory on the...
Overtime Elite pros coming to N.J. to face top prep players
New Jersey will host the preps vs. the pros this weekend on the high school basketball level. Some of the top high schools stars from New Jersey and New York will play against teams from the Overtime Elite league at Roselle Catholic High School on Friday and Saturday.
NJ.com
NJ
224K+
Followers
126K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0