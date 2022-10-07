Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 04:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-11 03:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine; Cascade County below 5000ft; Fergus County below 4500ft; Judith Basin County and Judith Gap; Little Belt and Highwood Mountains; Snowy and Judith Mountains; Western and Central Chouteau County Strong winds will impact portions of Judith Basin, Fergus, southwestern Blaine, southeastern Hill, southeastern Chouteau and northeastern Cascade Counties through 315 AM MDT At 230 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong winds extending along a line from 6 miles northeast of Winifred to 17 miles southwest of Stanford. Movement was southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Wind gusts over 55 mph have occurred with this line of showers. Locations impacted include Lewistown, Stanford, Belt, Geraldine, Denton, Hobson, Winifred, Moore, Grass Range, Highwood, Geyser, Roy, Fergus, Windham and Forestgrove. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for East Glacier Park Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 04:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-11 01:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton; Eastern Toole and Liberty; Northern High Plains; Southern High Plains; Southern Rocky Mountain Front Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Pondera, central Liberty, southeastern Glacier, central Toole and northwestern Teton Counties through 100 AM MDT At 1221 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles east of Kevin to 23 miles south of East Glacier Park Village. Movement was southeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. A wind gust of 71 mph was reported in Cut Bank as this line of storms moved through. Lightning is occurring mainly on the western edge, around Heart Butte. Locations impacted include Shelby, Conrad, Chester, Valier, Lothair, Heart Butte, Dupuyer, Ethridge, Oilmont, Ledger, Galata, Bynum, Pendroy, Ferdig, Devon and Dunkirk. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Crazy Mountains, Judith Gap, Melville Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 04:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-11 04:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Crazy Mountains; Judith Gap; Melville Foothills; Southern Wheatland Showers with strong winds will impact portions of Wheatland, Musselshell, Golden Valley, northwestern Sweet Grass, northern Rosebud and north central Park Counties through 415 AM MDT At 310 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking showers that were producing strong winds around Lewistown, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Roundup, Harlowton, Ryegate, Melstone, Deadmans Basin Reservoir, Musselshell, Lavina, Judith Gap, Franklin, Shawmut, Twodot, Melville and Klein. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
