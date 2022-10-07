Effective: 2022-10-11 04:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-11 01:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton; Eastern Toole and Liberty; Northern High Plains; Southern High Plains; Southern Rocky Mountain Front Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Pondera, central Liberty, southeastern Glacier, central Toole and northwestern Teton Counties through 100 AM MDT At 1221 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles east of Kevin to 23 miles south of East Glacier Park Village. Movement was southeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. A wind gust of 71 mph was reported in Cut Bank as this line of storms moved through. Lightning is occurring mainly on the western edge, around Heart Butte. Locations impacted include Shelby, Conrad, Chester, Valier, Lothair, Heart Butte, Dupuyer, Ethridge, Oilmont, Ledger, Galata, Bynum, Pendroy, Ferdig, Devon and Dunkirk. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

GLACIER COUNTY, MT ・ 9 HOURS AGO