Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Migrants Bused To NYC Hotel Knocking Doors And Asking For HelpAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Stop-Work Orders, Subpoenas Issued to Two Contractors for Violations at Dunellen School Job SiteMorristown MinuteDunellen, NJ
Local Sponsors Help NJ Charity Event Make Chemo-Related Hair Loss Treatment Accessable To More Cancer PatientsBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Red Gables: Elevating the Standard for Food FestivalsBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
NJs $26M Launch of First Phase of Universal Preschool Strategic Plan Announced at West Long Branch Elementary SchoolMorristown MinuteWest Long Branch, NJ
Related
Shore Conference Tournament girls soccer roundup for first round, Oct. 10
Wall fell to 6-4. Point Pleasant Boro 1, Point Pleasant Beach 0. Anna McCourt knocked in a pass from Molly Liggett to break a scoreless tie in the second overtime period and spark seventh-seeded Point Pleasant Boro to a thrilling 1-0 win over 26th-seeded Point Pleasant Beach in Point Pleasant.
No. 18 Rancocas Valley over Delsea - Field hockey recap
Brooke Mohan scored a hat trick to lead Rancocas Valley, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 7-0 win over Delsea in Mount Holly. Carly Seal added two goals for Rancocas Valley, which improved to 8-3-1. Jordyn Rosenberg had 17 saves for Delsea (8-3-1). The N.J. High School...
Woodbridge Magnet over Edison Magnet - Boys soccer recap
Mahir Dhoka’s goal in the 86th minute was the difference for Woodbridge Magnet in a 2-1 victory over Edison Magnet in Edison. Sujal Dhoka, who assisted on the game-winner, gave Woodbridge Magnet (4-9) a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute when he scored off a feed from Mahir Dhoka. Sahil Khan made eight saves in the win.
Unbeaten Steinert girls soccer rallies three times for hard-fought, 4-3 victory over Notre Dame
The Notre Dame High girls soccer team bravely took on the challenge of facing undefeated Steinert. Unfortunately for the Irish, the Spartans took on their own challenge of coming back from three straight one-goal deficits. Steinert finally subdued Notre Dame as two second-half goals provided a 4-3 victory on the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Overtime Elite pros coming to N.J. to face top prep players
New Jersey will host the preps vs. the pros this weekend on the high school basketball level. Some of the top high schools stars from New Jersey and New York will play against teams from the Overtime Elite league at Roselle Catholic High School on Friday and Saturday.
NJSIAA HS football UPR rankings: Prospective playoff field taking shape through Week 6
We are just under two weeks away from the cutoff for public schools and three for non-publics for the 2022 NJSIAA playoffs. The pressure is mounting . Below you can fund the latest high school United Power Rankings following the action in Week 6. The UPR is determined by combining...
HS Football: Players of the Week in every N.J. conference following Week 6
Week 6 featured more of the same from our previous players of the week – video game offensive numbers and pad-crunching tackles and sacks defensively that swung the game, though it did provide some new. In this edition, a pair of sophomores and a freshman came up clutch for...
Who are the best field hockey sophomores in N.J.? Send us your nominations now!
We’re in the middle of taking a deep dive into each graduating class and highlighting some of the best of the best. We’re now accepting nominations for the best sophomores in New Jersey!. Send an email to Brian at the address below with BEST SOPHOMORES in the subject...
RELATED PEOPLE
Girls Soccer Top 20, Oct. 11: Title contenders gear up for championship runs
In less than two weeks, we will have a set of county and conference champions. That means championship settings and playoff atmospheres as the season really heats up and the games start to mean more. On Monday, we got a glimpse of what that will be like. Soon, we will get to see the best teams in New Jersey face off in the state playoffs and prove they are among the elite.
From the court to the beat, how this ex-pro basketball player turned N.J. cop helps inspire youth
Growing up in Trenton in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Reggie Wright, 41, knew that if he wanted to achieve his dreams, he had to set a goal. “I used to put my head on the pillow at night and go to sleep and dream about what I wanted to become and when I visualized myself, I was a (pro) basketball player. And I was able to accomplish that,” Wright told NJ Advance Media. “I chose basketball and really fell in love with the game because of Michael Jordan.”
Crumbl Cookies Opening in North Brunswick, NJ on Friday
I've got some really sweet news for you. The cookie shop that blew up in popularity because of Tik Tok, Crumbl Cookies, finally has a grand opening date in North Brunswick and it's this week. Yup, you can finally get your hands on Crumbl Cookies this Friday, October 14th, in...
Somewhere over the river, Dr. Oz is in trouble | Mulshine
On Sunday, I crossed the Delaware to cover a speech in what is shaping up as the pivotal race for control of the U.S. Senate. As I approached the site of the event I heard the strains of ZZ Top’s “Sharp Dressed Man” emanating from the PA system.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL insider pumps the brakes on streaking Giants, Jets
Enjoy it now, while you can. That’s the message being delivered to New York Giants and New York Jets fans. The Giants improved to 4-1 with a 27-22 win Sunday over the Green Bay Packers while the Jets moved to 3-2 with a blowout 40-17 win over the Miami Dolphins.
NFL・
Two N.J. towns declare state of emergency amid water main break
Montclair and Glen Ridge declared water emergencies on Saturday, asking residents and businesses to refrain from using water unless it is essential. The states of emergency came as a massive water main break in Nutley has threatened to disrupt service for hundreds of thousands of people in Essex, Hudson and Passaic counties. In a message to residents, Montclair Mayor Sean Spiller said the township must reduce its water usage, or risk running out of water to meet its most critical needs.
Take A Hike On One of the Most Mysterious and Intriguing Trails in New Jersey
My wife and I love hiking and we love when we can hike here in New Jersey. If you are looking to get those steps in and get outdoors and get the fresh air, sunshine, and exercise then hiking can be a great way to get it all done. Another...
themontclairgirl.com
Where to Find the Best Empanadas in North Jersey
Empanadas are an incredibly comforting + flavorful food. The origins of these breaded pockets trace back to Spain + Portugal, and the name derives from the Spanish word empanar — which means ‘to bread.’ They are typically either baked or fried and stuffed full of goodies like beef, spinach, chicken, and cheese. This Latinx and Hispanic Heritage month, we’ve rounded up some of the best spots locally to get empanadas — and luckily, North Jersey is full of some amazing, gooey, flavorful empanadas. Read on for some of the best empanadas — both savory and sweet — in North Jersey.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popular NJ country club opens its restaurant to the general public
BERNARDS — Looking for a new place to dine in New Jersey?. The Basking Ridge Country Club and Heritage Golf Group have opened XXVI Tavern. Located at the country club, nestled in Somerset Hills at 185 Madisonville Road, Basking Ridge, this 133-seat restaurant is open to club members as well as to the public.
Two NJ towns make top 25 list of best places to live for families
Fortune magazine's "Well" section, in conjunction with CVS, has released its ranking of the 25 Best Places to Live for Families in the United States, and while no New Jersey municipality made it into the top 10 this year, two are knocking on the door. The magazine last week published...
Gaslight Anthem at PNC Bank Arts Center review: Huge N.J. concert unloads rock fervor
Brian Fallon knows his people. Standing center stage at PNC Bank Arts Center Saturday night — his band’s largest local gig since they played the amphitheater eight years ago — the singer was quick to anoint New Jersey as “the best place in the world … the greatest state in the whole nation.”
Crash With Injuries Reported In Central Jersey
A crash with injuries was reported in Central Jersey, authorities said. The crash occurred about 12:20 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7 on Route 27 northbound near Vineland Road in Edison Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. One right lane of two lanes was closed, the DOT said.
NJ.com
NJ
224K+
Followers
126K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0