Newark, NJ

jerseydigs.com

Wendy’s Opens Along Bergenline Avenue in West New York

Wendy’s, one of the largest fast-food chains in the country, has expanded their Hudson County presence after launching a new location along West New York’s busiest stretch. Known for their burgers, chicken, fries, and classic frosty desserts, Wendy’s has opened inside 3,300 square feet of space at 5005...
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
BoardingArea

Tahesha, The Star Of The United Polaris Lounge Newark

When I encounter employees in airport lounges, onboard flights, or at hotels that go above and beyond their call of duty, I like to recognize them. Today, I want to commend Tahesha, the star of the United Airlines Polaris Lounge at Newark. Tahesha Goes Above And Beyond In Newark Polaris...
NEWARK, NJ
NBC New York

NJ Water Main Break Problems Continue, 2 Towns Declare Emergency

A disastrous midweek water main break continues to cause headaches for many in New Jersey. Officials said water had been gushing out of the 74-inch water main in Nutley after its break on Wednesday, prompting flooding concerns and boil water advisories by the weekend. The pipe burst at Bloomfield Avenue...
NUTLEY, NJ
Newark, NJ
Government
City
Newark, NJ
Daily News

NYC seeking to boot Harlem tenants from homeownership program after two decades of waiting

The city agency tasked with preserving New York’s affordable housing stock sought this summer to kick a group of low-income tenants out of a program that would allow them to become owners of a Harlem building they’ve hoped to call home for nearly two decades, the Daily News has learned. The program, Tenant Interim Lease, or TIL, dates back to the 1970s and is supposed to open the door for ...
MANHATTAN, NY
Abdul Ghani

Migrants Bused To NYC Hotel Knocking Doors And Asking For Help

After being placed in hotels, migrants who came to New York City have been wandering the streets of a Staten Island neighborhood looking for food, clothing, and employment. The migrants are residing at a property in Travis-Chelsea that includes the Staten Island Inn, Holiday Inn, and Fairfield Inn and Suites Marriott, according to sources and staff members. Many of the migrants are unprepared for the winter conditions of the Big Apple.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
jerseydigs.com

NYC’s Kings of Kobe Opens Jersey City Restaurant

A Hell’s Kitchen spot that specializes in gourmet wagyu burgers has officially crossed on the Hudson River as Kings of Kobe have launched their second outpost in Jersey City’s Newport neighborhood. Jersey Digs broke the news about the imminent arrival of Kings of Kobe back in April and...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NY1

Throggs Neck residents upset with Bruckner rezoning plans

Dozens of community members and advocates with the Bronx Coalition Against Up Zoning rallied Saturday in front of Council Member Marjorie Velasquez’s office to express dismay over her vote in favor of the Bruckner rezoning project. “Campaigning Marjorie Velasquez had stated to multiple communities that she was against this...
BRONX, NY
NewsBreak
Architecture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
NJ.com

Three shooting incidents in Jersey City over the weekend

Nearly a dozen shell casings were located and two men said they were fired upon on a Jersey City street early Monday morning, police said in radio transmissions. Police investigating reports of shots fired found that a vehicle at the corner of Martin Luther King Drive and Grant Avenue was struck by a bullet, according to the transmissions. Minutes later at least 10 shell casings were recovered in the area.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
fox5ny.com

NYC drugstores experiencing shoplifting crisis

NEW YORK - A higher number of New York City shoplifters are picking pharmacies, according to the NYPD, who say many of your neighborhood drug stores are choosing to close their doors. Police also point to the city's bail reform policies as only making the situation worse. Pasteur Pharmacy on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.5 PST

Two NJ towns make top 25 list of best places to live for families

Fortune magazine's "Well" section, in conjunction with CVS, has released its ranking of the 25 Best Places to Live for Families in the United States, and while no New Jersey municipality made it into the top 10 this year, two are knocking on the door. The magazine last week published...

