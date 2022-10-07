Read full article on original website
Related
jerseydigs.com
Renderings Revealed for Two-Tower Journal Square “Art Walk” Development in Jersey City
A new art walk sporting parks, plazas, a performance space, and more could be coming to Jersey City’s Journal Square neighborhood if a multi-phase plan for two high-rises is approved later tonight. During their September 6 meeting, Jersey City’s planning board reviewed a proposal for an underutilized stretch behind...
jerseydigs.com
Wendy’s Opens Along Bergenline Avenue in West New York
Wendy’s, one of the largest fast-food chains in the country, has expanded their Hudson County presence after launching a new location along West New York’s busiest stretch. Known for their burgers, chicken, fries, and classic frosty desserts, Wendy’s has opened inside 3,300 square feet of space at 5005...
Tahesha, The Star Of The United Polaris Lounge Newark
When I encounter employees in airport lounges, onboard flights, or at hotels that go above and beyond their call of duty, I like to recognize them. Today, I want to commend Tahesha, the star of the United Airlines Polaris Lounge at Newark. Tahesha Goes Above And Beyond In Newark Polaris...
NBC New York
NJ Water Main Break Problems Continue, 2 Towns Declare Emergency
A disastrous midweek water main break continues to cause headaches for many in New Jersey. Officials said water had been gushing out of the 74-inch water main in Nutley after its break on Wednesday, prompting flooding concerns and boil water advisories by the weekend. The pipe burst at Bloomfield Avenue...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NYC seeking to boot Harlem tenants from homeownership program after two decades of waiting
The city agency tasked with preserving New York’s affordable housing stock sought this summer to kick a group of low-income tenants out of a program that would allow them to become owners of a Harlem building they’ve hoped to call home for nearly two decades, the Daily News has learned. The program, Tenant Interim Lease, or TIL, dates back to the 1970s and is supposed to open the door for ...
Migrants Bused To NYC Hotel Knocking Doors And Asking For Help
After being placed in hotels, migrants who came to New York City have been wandering the streets of a Staten Island neighborhood looking for food, clothing, and employment. The migrants are residing at a property in Travis-Chelsea that includes the Staten Island Inn, Holiday Inn, and Fairfield Inn and Suites Marriott, according to sources and staff members. Many of the migrants are unprepared for the winter conditions of the Big Apple.
Tenants in Hudson County may get some free backup in legal disputes with landlords
Anyone charged with a crime in the United States has a right to an attorney as they go through the court system. Tenants facing evictions? Most of the time they’re on their own. Hudson County is looking to the change that by developing plans to directly fund full-time attorneys...
jerseydigs.com
NYC’s Kings of Kobe Opens Jersey City Restaurant
A Hell’s Kitchen spot that specializes in gourmet wagyu burgers has officially crossed on the Hudson River as Kings of Kobe have launched their second outpost in Jersey City’s Newport neighborhood. Jersey Digs broke the news about the imminent arrival of Kings of Kobe back in April and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Montclair, Glen Ridge declare water emergency after massive water main break
Two communities in New Jersey have declared water emergencies following a massive 74-inch water main break in Nutley last Wednesday.
NY1
Throggs Neck residents upset with Bruckner rezoning plans
Dozens of community members and advocates with the Bronx Coalition Against Up Zoning rallied Saturday in front of Council Member Marjorie Velasquez’s office to express dismay over her vote in favor of the Bruckner rezoning project. “Campaigning Marjorie Velasquez had stated to multiple communities that she was against this...
brickunderground.com
A lottery opens for 86 units at a senior housing complex on the Lower East Side
Applications are open through the affordable housing lottery for 86 newly constructed apartments at 64 Norfolk St., a housing development for seniors on the Lower East Side. Rents start at $654 a month for a studio. Eligible applicants for this lottery must earn from $25,372 to $84,070 depending on the size of the household.
Crash Launches Honda Into Glen Rock Convenience Store (PHOTOS)
A Honda Accord driver was hospitalized after a crash propelled the vehicle into the front of a convenience store in Glen Rock (scroll for photos). The collision occurred near the intersection of Harristown Road and Maple Avenue in the late afternoon on Saturday, Oct. 8. A Honda Accord involved in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Three shooting incidents in Jersey City over the weekend
Nearly a dozen shell casings were located and two men said they were fired upon on a Jersey City street early Monday morning, police said in radio transmissions. Police investigating reports of shots fired found that a vehicle at the corner of Martin Luther King Drive and Grant Avenue was struck by a bullet, according to the transmissions. Minutes later at least 10 shell casings were recovered in the area.
Massive water main break impacting residents in several New Jersey counties
A massive, 74-inch water main break is affecting residents in Essex, Hudson and Passaic counties.
Crews work to repair Nutley water main break that affects residents in 3 counties
In Nutley, parts of Bloomfield Avenue looked like a river as crews work to get the break under control. Hoses and pipes crews had to set up to divert water from causing any more flooding.
Rallygoers call for protection of Caven Point at Liberty State Park
On a cool and breezy morning in Jersey City, hints of the fall season were settling in Liberty State Park. A few leaves had fallen from their trees, a few of which started showing small shades of orange, while boats and birds were floating along the waters of the Hudson River.
fox5ny.com
NYC drugstores experiencing shoplifting crisis
NEW YORK - A higher number of New York City shoplifters are picking pharmacies, according to the NYPD, who say many of your neighborhood drug stores are choosing to close their doors. Police also point to the city's bail reform policies as only making the situation worse. Pasteur Pharmacy on...
bkreader.com
Mayor Adams’ Flashy Bishop Friend is Slum Landlord Evicting Low-Income Tenants
A Gucci-loving Brooklyn bishop, who was robbed of $1 million worth of jewelry in a caught-on-video heist, is a slum landlord evicting several low-income tenants from properties he owns in Connecticut, according to tenants and public records. Lamor Whitehead, 44, a convicted felon who has described Mayor Eric Adams as...
Two NJ towns make top 25 list of best places to live for families
Fortune magazine's "Well" section, in conjunction with CVS, has released its ranking of the 25 Best Places to Live for Families in the United States, and while no New Jersey municipality made it into the top 10 this year, two are knocking on the door. The magazine last week published...
Still missing: Foster dog bolted from crate at Newark Airport 3 weeks ago
The search is on for a 6-year-old foster dog after it escaped from its crate at Newark Liberty International Airport.
Comments / 2