Did you stop your home search because of rising mortgage rates? We want to hear from you

By Andrew Khouri
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago
A for-sale sign outside a home in Glendale in 2020. (Raul Roa / Times Community Newspapers)

The Southern California housing market is in the midst of a sharp slowdown.

Home sales are plunging and prices are starting to decline as well.

The culprit? Mortgage rates have more than doubled in the last year, causing many prospective home buyers to call it quits.

If you were looking to buy a home but stopped your search because of rising rates, The Times would like to speak with you.

Please fill out the form below and you might hear from a reporter.

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

