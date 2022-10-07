Read full article on original website
Cyberpunk 2077 Mod Brings Lucy From Edgerunners to Game
Cyberpunk Edgerunners received a lot of praise upon its release, especially for its worldbuilding and showcasing interesting characters in a story set a year before the events of Cyberpunk 2077. The anime boosted the game’s popularity as it even surpassed The Witcher 3 with peak concurrent players. The game even became a top seller on Steam.
Doom Running In Notepad at 60FPS Is Now a Real Thing
Developers are continuing in their quest to make the original Doom playable on every object to ever exist, and it can now be played on Windows' Notepad app. As reported by The Escapist, developer Sam Chiet has created a fully operable version of Doom in a completely unmodified version of text editor Notepad.
Modern Warfare 2 Will Include Overwatch 2's Controversial Feature
The controversial Overwatch 2 feature that required players to connect a phone number to their account before playing is also coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. As reported by PC Gamer, the requirement will seemingly be applicable to all Modern Warfare 2 players instead of just the minority of those playing Overwatch. "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, newly created Overwatch 2 accounts, and newly created Call of Duty: Modern Warfare accounts require a phone number," a Blizzard support page reads.
Division Heartland Closed Beta Gameplay Leaks Online; Here is all we know
The Division Heartland is the next Tom Clancy title that players have been anticipating. Players already know that the game is in the testing phase, as the developers have been advertising the registering process, wanting more players to come out and test the game. It was then learned that the game would be moving to the closed beta phase during the first week of October.
Sony Paid $3.5 Million to Put Ark: Survival Evolved on PlayStation Plus
Sony paid $3.5 million to put Ark: Survival Evolved on PlayStation Plus for one month, while Microsoft paid $2.5 million to put it on Xbox Game Pass for six months. As spotted by Kotaku reporter Ethan Gach on Twitter (below), a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by Snail Games USA (the parent company of Ark developer Studio Wildcard) revealed the values paid by each company to feature the game in their "free games" line-up.
Microsoft Xbox Chief Phil Spencer Teases Rumored Game Streaming Device; Game Pass Revenue Details Out as Part of Regulatory Docs and More
It seems like Phil Spencer is in his playful mood, as the Xbox chief teased the long-rumored Project Keystone for the first time ever. The tease comes in the form of an image, which features the well-hidden white device in question on Spencer's shelf alongside the Vault Boy statue, and it was released online in a tweet as part of Fallout's 25-year anniversary.
Xbox Device Spotted on Phil Spencer's Shelf Spurs Speculation, Xbox Says It's an Old Prototype
Earlier today, Head of Xbox Phil Spencer posted a photo on his personal Twitter account that seemed to be teasing a reveal for the Xbox-branded streaming stick called Project Keystone. However, Microsoft has since confirmed the device seen in the photo is a prototype, and the company has shelved the project, for the time being.
10 Obscure Games We Love
Every gamer has at least one game they love, but it feels they're the only one who's ever played it. In this video IGN personalities share some of their favorite games that aren't very well known, and they'll let you know how to check them out today -- if you even can. The picks here span a 1994 Japan-only Sega Saturn game all the way to a little-known gem released just this year.
The Ursine Anomaly
This page of IGN’s Splatoon 3 Story Mode Walkthrough focuses on the game’s final battle against Mr. Grizz. We’ve got tips for helping you make your way through the rocket and using the giant vacuum cleaner to clean up the massive bear. This rocket battle is officially called, The Ursine Anomaly - #03. You must prevent the Rise of the Mammalians and save the world.
DC Universe Infinite Adds 'Ultra' Subscription Tier With 5000 More Comics | NYCC 2022
The DC Universe Infinite digital comics service is getting a big upgrade in the form of a new subscription tier, one which unlocks 5,000 more comics and the ability to read new releases one month after their publication date. DCUI is adding a premium "Ultra" tier on top of the...
Square Enix Montréal Rebrands as Onoma Under Embracer
Lara Craft Go developer Square Enix Montréal has been rebranded as Onoma following its acquisition by Embracer Group earlier this year. As reported by GI.biz, a post on the developer's new website explained that "Onoma is Greek for name and names offer endless possibilities", symbolising that players "can be anyone, achieve anything, and go anywhere".
Game Scoop! 694: Which Witcher Is Which?
Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Justin Davis, Nick Limon, and Colin Stevens -- are discussing the new Super Mario Movie trailer, CD Projekt Red's long roadmap, Horizon Zero Dawn, and more. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions.
The Mysterious Machine - Grounded for Repairs
Brave the unknown and investigate the Mysterious Machine in Grounded. Venturing forward toward the tri-laser device is your first major challenge, and this Grounded guide walks you through how to activate the two broken lasers, along with how to face the challenges encountered along the way. Locate the Mysterious Machine.
Cartoon Network Expands Its Anime Programming By Airing 'Digimon Adventure:'
Cartoon Network has announced that it will premiere "Digimon Adventure:" in multiple regional languages for the first time in India. The 2020 anime is produced by Toei Animation and is a reboot of the original 1999 anime series of the same name. Digimon Adventure will start airing on October 24...
PUBG Mobile Bans Another 530,000 Accounts; Upgrades Its Cheat Detection and More
PUBG Mobile's ongoing effort of waging war against cheater is providing great results. Their anti cheat system is called Fog of War, it is a software that scans the area and the server to send visible information back to the client. This helps in taking down those wall shooting, x-ray vision cheaters. In their previous cheater banning spree, they were able to permanently suspend 405,610 accounts and 6,566 devices and also remove 2,091 online cheat ads with 28,229,588 followers and views.
Major League of Legends Record Claimed by 3-Time Champ - IGN Compete Fix
On today's Compete Fix, a League of Legends legend just claimed a new record, Riot disqualifies a whole team, and a Smash Bros. Melee player wins a major tournament using...Yoshi?
Broken Roads Will Torment You With Character-Altering Moral Choices (and That’s Brilliant)
Your journey in Broken Roads, an isometric RPG set in the post-apocalyptic wastes of Western Australia, begins with a test. Akin to the Voight-Kampff of Blade Runner, it poses a series of hypothetical situations and asks how you’d respond. What would you do if you discovered that a man being taken for execution was probably innocent? How would you deal with scavengers looting from a place you found first? How would you treat a captured bandit who raided your home? Each of your answers is plotted on a literal moral compass, a persistent and permanent mechanic that will shape your character’s worldview across the next 25 or so hours.
Genshin Hyakunin Ikki Guide: Best Teams Day 1
The best teams for Hyakunin Ikki day 1 put your elemental reaction skills to the test during this Genshin Impact 3.1 event. Hyakunin Ikki includes Dendro characters and challenges suited to Dendro reactions this time, with plenty of rewards up for grabs, including Primogems and Inazuma weapon materials.
Korean gamers take to streets in horse and buggies to protest their treatment in popular title
Players say they’re offered fewer benefits than those in Japan.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Showrunner Patrick McKay Addresses Sauron Theory
Since the beginning of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the makers have kept quiet about what Dark Lord Sauron looks like. The elusive villain is yet to be brought to the table with just one episode left. Popular theories about Sauron and the possible reveal in the season finale have been addressed by the show's creator, Patrick McKay.
