Public Safety

Daily Mail

Grief-stricken uncle reveals the horror final phone call made by two nursing student as they drowned in mysterious circumstances after their car crashed into a lake

The drowning deaths of two young nursing students in a suburban Perth lake after their car ran off the road remains under investigation by detectives. The women, both aged 20, died after their car was submerged in the Aveley lake early on Sunday morning. Bystanders tried to rescue the pair,...
The Independent

Indian man’s nose and ears cut off as revenge for getting his daughter remarried

A 55-year-old man's nose and ears were reportedly cut off in a revenge attack for getting his daughter remarried in western India's Rajasthan state.Sukhram Vishnoi, from the state’s Barmer district, was returning home on Tuesday night when a group of more than six people forcefully entered his home and attacked him, state police said.Officials suspect the perpetrators of the attack were Mr Vishnoi’s daughter’s former in-laws who were livid with her decision to remarry following a separation from her ex-husband.Mr Vishnoi also suffered a leg fracture and was taken to a hospital in Jodhpur city in a critical condition....
People

Professional Bull Rider Ouncie Mitchell Dead at 27 After Girlfriend Allegedly Shot Him After Event

LaShawn Denise Bagley was arrested on suspicion of murder A professional bull rider was fatally shot in what police are calling a domestic-violence related homicide. The Salt Lake Police Department arrested 21-year-old LaShawn Denise Bagley on suspicion of murder in the death of Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, who was known in bull riding circles as Ouncie Mitchell. Allen, 27, was found with "at least one gunshot wound" outside an apartment complex in Salt Lake City around 12:06 a.m. Monday. He was transported to a local hospital where he died. Allen came...
People

Arkansas Couple Arrested After Man Saws Off His Own Leg in Front of 5-Year-Old Daughter

Shannon Cox, 48, of Boone County, Arkansas allegedly claimed he was Jesus and Satan as he got "verbally abusive" with his wife Sandy Cox, 30, before amputating his leg in front of their 5-year-old daughter Grisly details have emerged in the case of an Arkansas couple who are both charged with first-degree felony endangerment of a minor. According to an affidavit filed in the Circuit Court of Boone County, which was obtained by PEOPLE, Shannon Cox, 48, was arrested early last month after he used a chop...
Daily Mail

Shocking moment two-year-old boy is seen running along the road on his own after escaping from nursery as his mother, 24, warns: 'He could've ended up dead'

This is the shocking moment a two-year-old boy was seen running across the road on his own after escaping from his nursery. Shannan Lees, 24, will not let Harvey return to his old nursery in Denton, Greater Manchester, as he 'could've ended up dead' had a passer-by not intervened and rescued her son on Friday.
Daily Mail

Nurse's tragic final call to his girlfriend before plunging off 3,560ft peak on Mount Snowdon: Inquest hears 30-year-old phoned to say he was on his way back down before getting lost in fog and falling to death, inquest hears

A trainee nurse died in a fall after losing his way while descending from the mist-covered top of 3,560ft Snowdon, an inquest heard today. Doncaster hospital worker Ade Ajayi, 30, had travelled to North Wales for a short break with his partner but went up the peak alone. An inquest...
