Seven-month-old baby girl is left fighting for her life after being 'assaulted' at nursery: Police arrest woman in her 30s
A baby girl has been left fighting for her life after she was allegedly assaulted at a nursery, police have said. Greater Manchester Police arrested a woman in her 30s on suspicion of assault and child cruelty after the seven-month-old toddler became critically ill at Kids Around The Clock nursery in Oldham.
I found out my daughter, 14, had died when I drove past the police tape… I looked her killer in the eye & confronted him
A MUM has revealed how she looked her daughter's killer in the eye after accidentally driving past the horror scene. Angela Burke was coming back from work but had no idea her 14-year-old daughter was lying dead behind the police tape. Courtney Ellis died instantly after being mown down by...
Missing 6-year-old boy’s chilling prediction to mom before he vanished after eerie clue emerges hundreds of miles away
A SIX-year-old boy gave an ominous warning before he disappeared from Miami, Florida last month. Jorge "Jojo" Morales had reportedly told his mother that "bad people were trying to take him away" before he went missing from her home on August 27. Police say the boy's father Jorge Morales, 45,...
Grief-stricken uncle reveals the horror final phone call made by two nursing student as they drowned in mysterious circumstances after their car crashed into a lake
The drowning deaths of two young nursing students in a suburban Perth lake after their car ran off the road remains under investigation by detectives. The women, both aged 20, died after their car was submerged in the Aveley lake early on Sunday morning. Bystanders tried to rescue the pair,...
Parents mourn twins killed in daycare massacre
The Thailand daycare center massacre is the country’s most murderous rampage in recent history. CNN’s Anna Coren spoke to some of the families of the mostly young victims and was allowed inside the scene of the crime.
Indian man’s nose and ears cut off as revenge for getting his daughter remarried
A 55-year-old man's nose and ears were reportedly cut off in a revenge attack for getting his daughter remarried in western India's Rajasthan state.Sukhram Vishnoi, from the state’s Barmer district, was returning home on Tuesday night when a group of more than six people forcefully entered his home and attacked him, state police said.Officials suspect the perpetrators of the attack were Mr Vishnoi’s daughter’s former in-laws who were livid with her decision to remarry following a separation from her ex-husband.Mr Vishnoi also suffered a leg fracture and was taken to a hospital in Jodhpur city in a critical condition....
At least 38 dead, including 22 children, after ex-police officer attacks Thai day care center, police say
Thirty-eight people, including 24 children and a pregnant teacher, died in northeastern Thailand on Thursday after a former police officer who had just appeared in court on drug charges went on a shooting and stabbing spree at a day care center, police said. As he fled the scene of the...
Professional Bull Rider Ouncie Mitchell Dead at 27 After Girlfriend Allegedly Shot Him After Event
LaShawn Denise Bagley was arrested on suspicion of murder A professional bull rider was fatally shot in what police are calling a domestic-violence related homicide. The Salt Lake Police Department arrested 21-year-old LaShawn Denise Bagley on suspicion of murder in the death of Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, who was known in bull riding circles as Ouncie Mitchell. Allen, 27, was found with "at least one gunshot wound" outside an apartment complex in Salt Lake City around 12:06 a.m. Monday. He was transported to a local hospital where he died. Allen came...
Arkansas Couple Arrested After Man Saws Off His Own Leg in Front of 5-Year-Old Daughter
Shannon Cox, 48, of Boone County, Arkansas allegedly claimed he was Jesus and Satan as he got "verbally abusive" with his wife Sandy Cox, 30, before amputating his leg in front of their 5-year-old daughter Grisly details have emerged in the case of an Arkansas couple who are both charged with first-degree felony endangerment of a minor. According to an affidavit filed in the Circuit Court of Boone County, which was obtained by PEOPLE, Shannon Cox, 48, was arrested early last month after he used a chop...
'Little heroes': A pair of 6-year-old twin girls used their toys and hair dryer to fend off their mother's attacker, police say
"It's a good thing they did that because their mom is still here today," neighbor Carrie Jacobs told News 6 Orlando.
Woman Mauled To Death By Dogs Inside Home, Man Arrested: Police
A 31-year-old man has been arrested after the woman was reportedly killed by the dogs.
Major update in case of missing woman as horrifying new details emerge about her severed foot found on beach
THE severed foot of a missing female fraudster could have drifted 250 miles before it washed up on a beach, an inquest has heard. Melissa Caddick, 49, disappeared from her swanky home in Sydney, Australia, on November 12, 2020, after cops raided the pad. She was facing mammoth fraud charges...
Heartbroken mum 'overcome with guilt' after her beloved 17-month-old daughter fell in a blow-up spa and drowned while she was at work
A mother whose 17-month-old girl drowned in an inflatable spa is racked with guilt she was not at home when her child tragically died. Tahlia Brown was working when her daughter Totty drowned in a blow-up spa bath at her family home at Gracemere, in north Queensland, on September 19.
Man offers woman $150 for 5-year-old daughter, then grabs girl by the hair, police say
Chicago police charged a man with offering a woman $150 for her 5-year-old daughter, then grabbing the girl by the hair before letting go and running away on Chicago’s Northwest Side. It happened on the 5100 block of West Fullerton Avenue.
Five teens arrested for killing innocent woman in drive-by shooting at wrong house
Five teens have been arrested in connection with the death of a Texas woman whose home was mistakenly targeted in a drive-by shooting, authorities said. Three teens were taken into custody on Friday while two others, ages 14 and 15, were arrested earlier this week on charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Shocking moment two-year-old boy is seen running along the road on his own after escaping from nursery as his mother, 24, warns: 'He could've ended up dead'
This is the shocking moment a two-year-old boy was seen running across the road on his own after escaping from his nursery. Shannan Lees, 24, will not let Harvey return to his old nursery in Denton, Greater Manchester, as he 'could've ended up dead' had a passer-by not intervened and rescued her son on Friday.
Bus ride turns to horror for little Australian girl after she was bashed by a group of adults in 'cowardly act'
A girl has been taken to hospital with multiple injures after she was allegedly assaulted by a group of adults during a Darwin bus ride. The 12-year-old was travelling on bus number 4 from the inner-city suburb of Parap to Casuarina shopping centre about 6pm on Sunday when the alleged attack occurred.
Nurse's tragic final call to his girlfriend before plunging off 3,560ft peak on Mount Snowdon: Inquest hears 30-year-old phoned to say he was on his way back down before getting lost in fog and falling to death, inquest hears
A trainee nurse died in a fall after losing his way while descending from the mist-covered top of 3,560ft Snowdon, an inquest heard today. Doncaster hospital worker Ade Ajayi, 30, had travelled to North Wales for a short break with his partner but went up the peak alone. An inquest...
