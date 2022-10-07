ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 2

Related
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get a Steak in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for a place to get a delicious steak?. If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local businesses. If you're in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood and in the mood for a steak, this is a great option. Customers love their filet mignon. You can get char-grilled filet mignon with Portobello and cabernet demi glacé or the char-grilled petite filet mignon with broiled scampi. They also have an excellent long bone veal chop, which is a pounded and breaded chop sautéed in extra virgin olive oil and topped with tomato concasse, arugula, and aged balsamic.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Government
Cleveland Jewish News

Nubeigel owner: Community 'welcomed us with open arms'

For four months, people have been enjoying Nubeigel’s kosher bagels fresh out of the oven at 2254 Lee Road in Cleveland Heights. Owner Josh Admon said the days are busy, but it’s “amazing and just breathtaking” that there hasn’t been a slow day since its soft opening on July 5. A ribbon cutting was also held on July 15.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Greater Cleveland continues post-COVID tourism rebound, with more than 16 million visitors in 2021; full recovery not expected until 2024

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Greater Cleveland continues to rebound from the dramatic tourism downturn caused by the pandemic, attracting 16.1 million visitors in 2021. That’s up 17% over 2020 numbers, but still down substantially from the record 19.6 million visitors who came to Cleveland in 2019. David Gilbert, president...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Dave's Markets coming to Cleveland Heights soon

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Dave's Markets will soon open a new location in Cleveland Heights, the fifth-generation family-owned business announced in a news release. "We are excited to announce that Dave’s will acquire Zagara’s Marketplace on Lee Road in Cleveland Heights," a post on its Facebook page read.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Columbus
Cleveland.com

Kent sets annual Cider Festival for Oct. 15

KENT, Ohio – Northeast Ohio residents looking to get their apple cider fix this fall are in luck–Kent’s 17th annual Cider Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 15 from noon-3 p.m. in downtown Kent. Admission is free for the festival, which will take place at the Hometown...
KENT, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in the northeastern part of the state, Hartville Kitchen offers delicious homemade pies. Their pies include cherry, cherry crumb, Dutch apple, pecan, pumpkin, custard, apple, peach, blueberry, and rhubarb crumb. They also have fantastic cream pies like banana, butterscotch, lemon, chocolate, coconut, vanilla peanut butter, and chocolate peanut butter. If it's in season and available, their fresh strawberry pie is another must. If you need low-sugar options, Hartville Kitchen offers sugar-free apple pie and cherry with no sugar added.
OHIO STATE
coolcleveland.com

Take a Tour of Tremont’s St. Theodosius Church

Once upon a time, the Tremont neighborhood was home to numerous different ethnic groups, each of whom built their own church. Most are still standing, many with new congregations and others converted to new uses. But the history of those buildings is such a core part of the community that...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbus Day#City Hall#Americas#Italian Americans#Indigenous People S Day#U S Post Offices#Cleveland Public Library#Heights Libraries#Lakewood Public Library#County
Cleveland.com

Tim Ryan, J.D. Vance face off in Cleveland: Capitol Letter

Face-off: Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance held the first debate of the U.S. Senate race, facing off in Cleveland on Monday night. As Andrew Tobias writes, neither candidate made any major mistakes, meaning declaring a winner likely would be in the eye of the beholder. But Ryan criticized Vance as too politically extreme to represent Ohio, while Vance said Ryan had failed to make a difference during his 20 years in Congress.
CLEVELAND, OH
Jake Wells

Where to get the best pizza in Cleveland

pizza, drink and dipPhoto by Mahar Motebassam (Creative Commons) There are so many choices for pizza in Cleveland. Where do you go? Well, I've got you covered. The following restaurants are the best places to get pizza whenever you're in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Cleveland.com

Cleveland City Council to ban conversion therapy for LGBTQ youth

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland City Council is poised to ban conversion therapy for LGBTQ youth and impose criminal penalties for mental health professionals who provide it. The law change, proposed by Councilman Brian Mooney and passed Monday by two council committees, is expected to go up for a final vote before council on Monday night.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
89K+
Followers
83K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy