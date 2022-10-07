Read full article on original website
Buchards Jewelers in Berea to close by end of year: Community Voices
BEREA, Ohio -- After 34 years as a fixture at the Parkway Shops, Buchards Jewelers will close up shop after the Christmas holiday. Owner Jim Butchart said the business was started by his late wife, Catherine, in 1988. She had bought it from Smith Jewelers. At first, the store was...
4 Places To Get a Steak in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for a place to get a delicious steak?. If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local businesses. If you're in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood and in the mood for a steak, this is a great option. Customers love their filet mignon. You can get char-grilled filet mignon with Portobello and cabernet demi glacé or the char-grilled petite filet mignon with broiled scampi. They also have an excellent long bone veal chop, which is a pounded and breaded chop sautéed in extra virgin olive oil and topped with tomato concasse, arugula, and aged balsamic.
Heights Libraries’ Noble Branch addition could break ground in early spring
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Preliminary design plans for nearly doubling the size of the Noble Neighborhood Library Branch met with a “very enthusiastic” response at a community update last week. With hopes of breaking ground in early spring, Heights Library officials also plan to sit down with a...
Cleveland’s Capitol Theatre to hold centennial gala on Oct. 22
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland’s historic Capitol Theatre was closed for 17 months during the COVID-19 pandemic and almost didn’t reopen. But community members in the theater’s Gordon Square Arts District stepped up to raise the money needed to welcome moviegoers once again. Now, the theater is ready...
Cleveland Jewish News
Nubeigel owner: Community 'welcomed us with open arms'
For four months, people have been enjoying Nubeigel’s kosher bagels fresh out of the oven at 2254 Lee Road in Cleveland Heights. Owner Josh Admon said the days are busy, but it’s “amazing and just breathtaking” that there hasn’t been a slow day since its soft opening on July 5. A ribbon cutting was also held on July 15.
Clague Road Church of Christ celebrates 100th anniversary with Oct. 16 event
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- The year-long 100th-anniversary celebration of Clague Road United Church of Christ includes a special worship service and ceremony Sunday in North Olmsted. “There’s been a lot of excitement and the congregation has certainly been involved in gearing up for Sunday,” said North Olmsted resident Betty Lord,...
Greater Cleveland continues post-COVID tourism rebound, with more than 16 million visitors in 2021; full recovery not expected until 2024
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Greater Cleveland continues to rebound from the dramatic tourism downturn caused by the pandemic, attracting 16.1 million visitors in 2021. That’s up 17% over 2020 numbers, but still down substantially from the record 19.6 million visitors who came to Cleveland in 2019. David Gilbert, president...
Dave's Markets coming to Cleveland Heights soon
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Dave's Markets will soon open a new location in Cleveland Heights, the fifth-generation family-owned business announced in a news release. "We are excited to announce that Dave’s will acquire Zagara’s Marketplace on Lee Road in Cleveland Heights," a post on its Facebook page read.
Kent sets annual Cider Festival for Oct. 15
KENT, Ohio – Northeast Ohio residents looking to get their apple cider fix this fall are in luck–Kent’s 17th annual Cider Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 15 from noon-3 p.m. in downtown Kent. Admission is free for the festival, which will take place at the Hometown...
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in the northeastern part of the state, Hartville Kitchen offers delicious homemade pies. Their pies include cherry, cherry crumb, Dutch apple, pecan, pumpkin, custard, apple, peach, blueberry, and rhubarb crumb. They also have fantastic cream pies like banana, butterscotch, lemon, chocolate, coconut, vanilla peanut butter, and chocolate peanut butter. If it's in season and available, their fresh strawberry pie is another must. If you need low-sugar options, Hartville Kitchen offers sugar-free apple pie and cherry with no sugar added.
Brecksville residents to vote Nov. 8 on Brew Garden owner’s plan for restaurant-party center
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- On Nov. 8, voters here will decide whether the owner of Brew Garden in Strongsville and Middleburg Heights can build a fine-dining restaurant/party center at the northeast corner of Miller and South Edgerton roads. In July, City Council placed on the November ballot a rezoning that the...
coolcleveland.com
Take a Tour of Tremont’s St. Theodosius Church
Once upon a time, the Tremont neighborhood was home to numerous different ethnic groups, each of whom built their own church. Most are still standing, many with new congregations and others converted to new uses. But the history of those buildings is such a core part of the community that...
cleveland19.com
Sherwin-Williams provides update on construction of their new global headquarters in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sherwin-Williams CEO will give an update on the construction of their new global headquarters in downtown Cleveland Monday afternoon. John G. Morikis, Chairman and CEO of Sherwin-Williams, will speak at the Urban League of Greater Cleveland. The 36-floor office tower will be located just west of...
Best Mexican restaurants in Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor
CLEVELAND, Ohio – There’s always an excuse to eat Mexican. Greater Cleveland is home to a variety of south-of-the-border restaurants where the cuisine is rustic, but the flavors are complex.
Tim Ryan, J.D. Vance face off in Cleveland: Capitol Letter
Face-off: Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance held the first debate of the U.S. Senate race, facing off in Cleveland on Monday night. As Andrew Tobias writes, neither candidate made any major mistakes, meaning declaring a winner likely would be in the eye of the beholder. But Ryan criticized Vance as too politically extreme to represent Ohio, while Vance said Ryan had failed to make a difference during his 20 years in Congress.
Where to get the best pizza in Cleveland
pizza, drink and dipPhoto by Mahar Motebassam (Creative Commons) There are so many choices for pizza in Cleveland. Where do you go? Well, I've got you covered. The following restaurants are the best places to get pizza whenever you're in Cleveland.
Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance set to debate in Ohio’s U.S. Senate race. Here’s how to watch.
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- With less than a month to go until the election, Republican J.D. Vance and Democrat Tim Ryan are set to meet for the first debate of the U.S. Senate race tonight. The debate, which followed months of sometimes halting negotiations, is being held at WJW Fox 8’s...
cleveland19.com
Cuyahoga County short 145 case workers in Department of Child and Family Services office
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Like so many businesses and offices in Northeast Ohio, workers at Cuyahoga County’s child and family services put “We’re Hiring” signs outside the Jane Edna Hunter building. What’s different about the ask within that department is that children’s lives are literally dependent...
Indigenous Peoples Day should replace a holiday honoring a genocidal white supremacist: Nancy Kelsey
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Like many of you, I love the autumn and its activities - showing off my extensive cardigan collection, open windows ushering in crisp breezes, foliage-watching on road trips, binging horror movies. Those sorts of things. But being Native American in the fall is a whole minefield that...
Cleveland City Council to ban conversion therapy for LGBTQ youth
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland City Council is poised to ban conversion therapy for LGBTQ youth and impose criminal penalties for mental health professionals who provide it. The law change, proposed by Councilman Brian Mooney and passed Monday by two council committees, is expected to go up for a final vote before council on Monday night.
