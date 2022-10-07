Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale event is now live, and there are so many great deals to check out over the next day or so. The event is similar to Amazon's Prime Day event, with huge savings across a variety of products. The only catch with this event is that you need to be a Prime member to access the deals, so if you haven't signed up already, now would be a great time to do so.

