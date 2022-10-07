Read full article on original website
IGN
Cyberpunk 2077 Mod Brings Lucy From Edgerunners to Game
Cyberpunk Edgerunners received a lot of praise upon its release, especially for its worldbuilding and showcasing interesting characters in a story set a year before the events of Cyberpunk 2077. The anime boosted the game’s popularity as it even surpassed The Witcher 3 with peak concurrent players. The game even became a top seller on Steam.
IGN
12 Dream Video Game Movies and TV Shows
It’s well documented that the history of the video game movie adaptation has been a mixed one, to say the least. But, with recent hits such as Netflix’s Arcane and Castlevania series, as well as a promising(?) looking Super Mario movie on the horizon, we may have finally turned a corner.
IGN
DC Universe Infinite Adds 'Ultra' Subscription Tier With 5000 More Comics | NYCC 2022
The DC Universe Infinite digital comics service is getting a big upgrade in the form of a new subscription tier, one which unlocks 5,000 more comics and the ability to read new releases one month after their publication date. DCUI is adding a premium "Ultra" tier on top of the...
IGN
Game Scoop! 694: Which Witcher Is Which?
Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Justin Davis, Nick Limon, and Colin Stevens -- are discussing the new Super Mario Movie trailer, CD Projekt Red's long roadmap, Horizon Zero Dawn, and more. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions.
IGN
Broken Roads Will Torment You With Character-Altering Moral Choices (and That’s Brilliant)
Your journey in Broken Roads, an isometric RPG set in the post-apocalyptic wastes of Western Australia, begins with a test. Akin to the Voight-Kampff of Blade Runner, it poses a series of hypothetical situations and asks how you’d respond. What would you do if you discovered that a man being taken for execution was probably innocent? How would you deal with scavengers looting from a place you found first? How would you treat a captured bandit who raided your home? Each of your answers is plotted on a literal moral compass, a persistent and permanent mechanic that will shape your character’s worldview across the next 25 or so hours.
IGN
10 Obscure Games We Love
Every gamer has at least one game they love, but it feels they're the only one who's ever played it. In this video IGN personalities share some of their favorite games that aren't very well known, and they'll let you know how to check them out today -- if you even can. The picks here span a 1994 Japan-only Sega Saturn game all the way to a little-known gem released just this year.
IGN
Modern Warfare 2 Will Include Overwatch 2's Controversial Feature
The controversial Overwatch 2 feature that required players to connect a phone number to their account before playing is also coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. As reported by PC Gamer, the requirement will seemingly be applicable to all Modern Warfare 2 players instead of just the minority of those playing Overwatch. "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, newly created Overwatch 2 accounts, and newly created Call of Duty: Modern Warfare accounts require a phone number," a Blizzard support page reads.
IGN
DC Comics Reveals New Direction for Superman Line in 2023 | NYCC 2022
2023 marks the 85th anniversary of Superman's debut, and DC is celebrating that milestone with a major revamp of the Superman comic book line. That includes the launch of a new monthly Superman series from Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths writer Joshua Williamson and Far Sector artist Jamal Campbell in February.
IGN
Keanu Reeves' Dream MCU Role is One That Fans Want Him to Play Too
Keanu Reeves has revealed his dream Marvel role – and it's none other than Ghost Rider. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live (via Collider), the John Wick star revealed why he wants to suit up as Ghost Rider in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “I might have lost my...
IGN
Genshin Hyakunin Ikki Guide: Best Teams Day 1
The best teams for Hyakunin Ikki day 1 put your elemental reaction skills to the test during this Genshin Impact 3.1 event. Hyakunin Ikki includes Dendro characters and challenges suited to Dendro reactions this time, with plenty of rewards up for grabs, including Primogems and Inazuma weapon materials.
IGN
Major League of Legends Record Claimed by 3-Time Champ - IGN Compete Fix
On today's Compete Fix, a League of Legends legend just claimed a new record, Riot disqualifies a whole team, and a Smash Bros. Melee player wins a major tournament using...Yoshi?
IGN
What's Running Doom Today? Notepad - IGN The Daily Fix
On today’s IGN The Daily Fix:Developers are continuing in their quest to make the original Doom playable on every object to ever exist, and it can now be played on Windows' Notepad app. A huge Gotham Knights spoiler may have leaked in the game's official art book and WB is not happy about it. Finally, photos of early versions of boxes for The Legend of Zelda and Punch-Out!! were revealed.
IGN
Microsoft Xbox Chief Phil Spencer Teases Rumored Game Streaming Device; Game Pass Revenue Details Out as Part of Regulatory Docs and More
It seems like Phil Spencer is in his playful mood, as the Xbox chief teased the long-rumored Project Keystone for the first time ever. The tease comes in the form of an image, which features the well-hidden white device in question on Spencer's shelf alongside the Vault Boy statue, and it was released online in a tweet as part of Fallout's 25-year anniversary.
IGN
Doom Running In Notepad at 60FPS Is Now a Real Thing
Developers are continuing in their quest to make the original Doom playable on every object to ever exist, and it can now be played on Windows' Notepad app. As reported by The Escapist, developer Sam Chiet has created a fully operable version of Doom in a completely unmodified version of text editor Notepad.
IGN
Xbox Device Spotted on Phil Spencer's Shelf Spurs Speculation, Xbox Says It's an Old Prototype
Earlier today, Head of Xbox Phil Spencer posted a photo on his personal Twitter account that seemed to be teasing a reveal for the Xbox-branded streaming stick called Project Keystone. However, Microsoft has since confirmed the device seen in the photo is a prototype, and the company has shelved the project, for the time being.
IGN
The Ursine Anomaly
This page of IGN’s Splatoon 3 Story Mode Walkthrough focuses on the game’s final battle against Mr. Grizz. We’ve got tips for helping you make your way through the rocket and using the giant vacuum cleaner to clean up the massive bear. This rocket battle is officially called, The Ursine Anomaly - #03. You must prevent the Rise of the Mammalians and save the world.
IGN
Starfield: Bethesda Has Assembled a Team of 500 Developers for Its Upcoming AAA Game; Nvidia RTX Support Spotted
Bethesda is looking to change its fortunes following the release of the disastrous Fallout 76 by upping the studio's focus on its upcoming AAA space title, Starfield. Even though the long-awaited title has suffered some setbacks and multiple delays, players are quite intrigued by Bethesda's attempts to explore the unknown by fulfilling various' players dreams of being an astronaut.
IGN
Valorant Reveals the Name of Its First Indian Agent; This 21st Agent Teased to Be a Water Controller
We have been talking about the upcoming 21st Agent in Valorant for the past week and have been discussing and speculating through the teasers provided by Riot Games. Valorant has finally come out and revealed the name for the 21st addition and he has been dubbed as 'Harbor'. Valorant announced it officially through their Twitter account and through the artwork shared by the game, it seems that the design for this character has been inspired by the Bollywood Actor, Ranveer Singh.
IGN
Smite - Maui Cinematic Teaser Trailer
Meet the latest Guardian, Maui, in this new cinematic trailer for Smite. The Hero of Hawaiʻi joins the free-to-play action MOBA as a playable God on October 18, 2022.
IGN
Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson Teases the Return of Henry Cavill’s Superman in Upcoming DC Film
Following a tedious amount of waiting for DC fans, the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam film will finally arrive later this month. With less than two weeks to go for its release, the film's cast and crew have gone into overdrive with its marketing and promotions. This is largely true for Dwayne Johnson, who has been on a tear with several interviews, where he talks about the character he has so longed to play on the silver screen.
