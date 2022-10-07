Read full article on original website
Microsoft Xbox Chief Phil Spencer Teases Rumored Game Streaming Device; Game Pass Revenue Details Out as Part of Regulatory Docs and More
It seems like Phil Spencer is in his playful mood, as the Xbox chief teased the long-rumored Project Keystone for the first time ever. The tease comes in the form of an image, which features the well-hidden white device in question on Spencer's shelf alongside the Vault Boy statue, and it was released online in a tweet as part of Fallout's 25-year anniversary.
Xbox Device Spotted on Phil Spencer's Shelf Spurs Speculation, Xbox Says It's an Old Prototype
Earlier today, Head of Xbox Phil Spencer posted a photo on his personal Twitter account that seemed to be teasing a reveal for the Xbox-branded streaming stick called Project Keystone. However, Microsoft has since confirmed the device seen in the photo is a prototype, and the company has shelved the project, for the time being.
Game Scoop! 694: Which Witcher Is Which?
Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Justin Davis, Nick Limon, and Colin Stevens -- are discussing the new Super Mario Movie trailer, CD Projekt Red's long roadmap, Horizon Zero Dawn, and more. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions.
Doom Running In Notepad at 60FPS Is Now a Real Thing
Developers are continuing in their quest to make the original Doom playable on every object to ever exist, and it can now be played on Windows' Notepad app. As reported by The Escapist, developer Sam Chiet has created a fully operable version of Doom in a completely unmodified version of text editor Notepad.
Division Heartland Closed Beta Gameplay Leaks Online; Here is all we know
The Division Heartland is the next Tom Clancy title that players have been anticipating. Players already know that the game is in the testing phase, as the developers have been advertising the registering process, wanting more players to come out and test the game. It was then learned that the game would be moving to the closed beta phase during the first week of October.
Street Fighter 6 - Closed Beta Impressions
Street Fighter 6's beta is far and away the best fighting game beta we've ever played, and sets the standard for future betas to follow. Our full impressions:
Modern Warfare 2 Will Include Overwatch 2's Controversial Feature
The controversial Overwatch 2 feature that required players to connect a phone number to their account before playing is also coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. As reported by PC Gamer, the requirement will seemingly be applicable to all Modern Warfare 2 players instead of just the minority of those playing Overwatch. "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, newly created Overwatch 2 accounts, and newly created Call of Duty: Modern Warfare accounts require a phone number," a Blizzard support page reads.
Genshin Impact Leak Explains More About The Complete Map of Tevyat
Genshin Impact is one of the most popular anime-style, open world, RPG titles out there. We recently learned that the developers were trying to make limited-time events replayable and also learned why Genshin's Dendro Element took so long to arrive to the game. Now, a new leak for the game has arrived that provides us an insight into the entire map of Tevyat and more about all the 7 regions that exist in this world.
PUBG Mobile Bans Another 530,000 Accounts; Upgrades Its Cheat Detection and More
PUBG Mobile's ongoing effort of waging war against cheater is providing great results. Their anti cheat system is called Fog of War, it is a software that scans the area and the server to send visible information back to the client. This helps in taking down those wall shooting, x-ray vision cheaters. In their previous cheater banning spree, they were able to permanently suspend 405,610 accounts and 6,566 devices and also remove 2,091 online cheat ads with 28,229,588 followers and views.
Major League of Legends Record Claimed by 3-Time Champ - IGN Compete Fix
On today's Compete Fix, a League of Legends legend just claimed a new record, Riot disqualifies a whole team, and a Smash Bros. Melee player wins a major tournament using...Yoshi?
Broken Roads Will Torment You With Character-Altering Moral Choices (and That’s Brilliant)
Your journey in Broken Roads, an isometric RPG set in the post-apocalyptic wastes of Western Australia, begins with a test. Akin to the Voight-Kampff of Blade Runner, it poses a series of hypothetical situations and asks how you’d respond. What would you do if you discovered that a man being taken for execution was probably innocent? How would you deal with scavengers looting from a place you found first? How would you treat a captured bandit who raided your home? Each of your answers is plotted on a literal moral compass, a persistent and permanent mechanic that will shape your character’s worldview across the next 25 or so hours.
Cyberpunk 2077 Mod Brings Lucy From Edgerunners to Game
Cyberpunk Edgerunners received a lot of praise upon its release, especially for its worldbuilding and showcasing interesting characters in a story set a year before the events of Cyberpunk 2077. The anime boosted the game’s popularity as it even surpassed The Witcher 3 with peak concurrent players. The game even became a top seller on Steam.
Square Enix Montréal Rebrands as Onoma Under Embracer
Lara Craft Go developer Square Enix Montréal has been rebranded as Onoma following its acquisition by Embracer Group earlier this year. As reported by GI.biz, a post on the developer's new website explained that "Onoma is Greek for name and names offer endless possibilities", symbolising that players "can be anyone, achieve anything, and go anywhere".
9 Lessons Cyberpunk 'Orion' Can Learn From 2077
With the success of the Netflix Edgerunners series and the recent milestone of having sold 20 million copies, there’s no doubt that Cyberpunk 2077 is finally living up to much of its original promise. What we didn’t necessarily expect, however, was that CDPR would be so quick to announce their plans for another installment of the Cyberpunk series. But given that I’ve already dumped 200+ hours into 2077 and god knows how many more into the original tabletop RPG, it’s never too early to start thinking about how the next chapter of the Cyberpunk saga could benefit from a few lessons learned by the first on its journey so far.
Wild Hearts Hands-On Preview
We played around 12 hours of Wild Hearts, a new monster hunting game from the studio known for the Dynasty Warriors franchise, Koei Tecmo's Omega Force. This beautiful game is shaping up to be a unique take on the genre. Wild Hearts will be released on next-gen consoles and PC with cross-play on February 17, 2023.
Sony Paid $3.5 Million to Put Ark: Survival Evolved on PlayStation Plus
Sony paid $3.5 million to put Ark: Survival Evolved on PlayStation Plus for one month, while Microsoft paid $2.5 million to put it on Xbox Game Pass for six months. As spotted by Kotaku reporter Ethan Gach on Twitter (below), a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by Snail Games USA (the parent company of Ark developer Studio Wildcard) revealed the values paid by each company to feature the game in their "free games" line-up.
Starfield: Bethesda Has Assembled a Team of 500 Developers for Its Upcoming AAA Game; Nvidia RTX Support Spotted
Bethesda is looking to change its fortunes following the release of the disastrous Fallout 76 by upping the studio's focus on its upcoming AAA space title, Starfield. Even though the long-awaited title has suffered some setbacks and multiple delays, players are quite intrigued by Bethesda's attempts to explore the unknown by fulfilling various' players dreams of being an astronaut.
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Review
The RTX 4090 bursts onto the scene as the new king of consumer graphics cards. It's big and beautiful, capable of pushing 4K framerates well into the 100s – but its $1,599 price tag puts it out of reach of all but the most dedicated enthusiasts.
Amazon Prime Early Access Deal: 77" Sony Bravia XR A80J 4K OLED TV for $1999.99
Unless you're a high-roller, the terms "Sony", "OLED" and "77-inch" are mutually exclusive for a TV shopper on a budget. That is, until today. As part of the Amazon Prime Day Early Access Sale, Amazon is offering a massive 77" Sony Bravia XR A80J 4K OLED TV for a surprisingly reasonable price of $1999.99. That's $1500 off MSRP and the best price we've seen for a 77" OLED TV from any brand.
Evercore Heroes - Official Announcement Trailer
Watch the action-packed announcement trailer for upcoming competitive PvE game, Evercore Heroes. Developed by Vela Games, a studio featuring former EA and Riot veterans, Evercore Heroes is set in a science-fantasy world. Players will hop into 4v4 matches and work with their team to power up their heroes, charge their Evercore, and defeat a fearsome boss. Get a look at some of the game's characters in this exciting cinematic.
