Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Doom Running In Notepad at 60FPS Is Now a Real Thing
Developers are continuing in their quest to make the original Doom playable on every object to ever exist, and it can now be played on Windows' Notepad app. As reported by The Escapist, developer Sam Chiet has created a fully operable version of Doom in a completely unmodified version of text editor Notepad.
IGN
Game Scoop! 694: Which Witcher Is Which?
Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Justin Davis, Nick Limon, and Colin Stevens -- are discussing the new Super Mario Movie trailer, CD Projekt Red's long roadmap, Horizon Zero Dawn, and more. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions.
IGN
The Mysterious Machine - Grounded for Repairs
Brave the unknown and investigate the Mysterious Machine in Grounded. Venturing forward toward the tri-laser device is your first major challenge, and this Grounded guide walks you through how to activate the two broken lasers, along with how to face the challenges encountered along the way. Locate the Mysterious Machine.
IGN
10 Obscure Games We Love
Every gamer has at least one game they love, but it feels they're the only one who's ever played it. In this video IGN personalities share some of their favorite games that aren't very well known, and they'll let you know how to check them out today -- if you even can. The picks here span a 1994 Japan-only Sega Saturn game all the way to a little-known gem released just this year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Division Heartland Closed Beta Gameplay Leaks Online; Here is all we know
The Division Heartland is the next Tom Clancy title that players have been anticipating. Players already know that the game is in the testing phase, as the developers have been advertising the registering process, wanting more players to come out and test the game. It was then learned that the game would be moving to the closed beta phase during the first week of October.
IGN
Genshin Hyakunin Ikki Guide: Best Teams Day 1
The best teams for Hyakunin Ikki day 1 put your elemental reaction skills to the test during this Genshin Impact 3.1 event. Hyakunin Ikki includes Dendro characters and challenges suited to Dendro reactions this time, with plenty of rewards up for grabs, including Primogems and Inazuma weapon materials.
IGN
Square Enix Montréal Rebrands as Onoma Under Embracer
Lara Craft Go developer Square Enix Montréal has been rebranded as Onoma following its acquisition by Embracer Group earlier this year. As reported by GI.biz, a post on the developer's new website explained that "Onoma is Greek for name and names offer endless possibilities", symbolising that players "can be anyone, achieve anything, and go anywhere".
IGN
Cyberpunk 2077 Mod Brings Lucy From Edgerunners to Game
Cyberpunk Edgerunners received a lot of praise upon its release, especially for its worldbuilding and showcasing interesting characters in a story set a year before the events of Cyberpunk 2077. The anime boosted the game’s popularity as it even surpassed The Witcher 3 with peak concurrent players. The game even became a top seller on Steam.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
PUBG Mobile Bans Another 530,000 Accounts; Upgrades Its Cheat Detection and More
PUBG Mobile's ongoing effort of waging war against cheater is providing great results. Their anti cheat system is called Fog of War, it is a software that scans the area and the server to send visible information back to the client. This helps in taking down those wall shooting, x-ray vision cheaters. In their previous cheater banning spree, they were able to permanently suspend 405,610 accounts and 6,566 devices and also remove 2,091 online cheat ads with 28,229,588 followers and views.
IGN
Microsoft Xbox Chief Phil Spencer Teases Rumored Game Streaming Device; Game Pass Revenue Details Out as Part of Regulatory Docs and More
It seems like Phil Spencer is in his playful mood, as the Xbox chief teased the long-rumored Project Keystone for the first time ever. The tease comes in the form of an image, which features the well-hidden white device in question on Spencer's shelf alongside the Vault Boy statue, and it was released online in a tweet as part of Fallout's 25-year anniversary.
IGN
Xbox Device Spotted on Phil Spencer's Shelf Spurs Speculation, Xbox Says It's an Old Prototype
Earlier today, Head of Xbox Phil Spencer posted a photo on his personal Twitter account that seemed to be teasing a reveal for the Xbox-branded streaming stick called Project Keystone. However, Microsoft has since confirmed the device seen in the photo is a prototype, and the company has shelved the project, for the time being.
IGN
Street Fighter 6 - Closed Beta Impressions
Street Fighter 6's beta is far and away the best fighting game beta we've ever played, and sets the standard for future betas to follow. Our full impressions:
IGN
Major League of Legends Record Claimed by 3-Time Champ - IGN Compete Fix
On today's Compete Fix, a League of Legends legend just claimed a new record, Riot disqualifies a whole team, and a Smash Bros. Melee player wins a major tournament using...Yoshi?
IGN
Wild Hearts Hands-On Preview
We played around 12 hours of Wild Hearts, a new monster hunting game from the studio known for the Dynasty Warriors franchise, Koei Tecmo's Omega Force. This beautiful game is shaping up to be a unique take on the genre. Wild Hearts will be released on next-gen consoles and PC with cross-play on February 17, 2023.
IGN
City Center Gigs
The City Center is one of the six main districts of Night City and also the starting point for the Corpo Life Path. Despite being surrounded by towering skyscrapers that are home to the mega-corporations that rule the district, the area is relatively thin on gigs, especially when compared to other areas in the game.
IGN
Broken Roads Will Torment You With Character-Altering Moral Choices (and That’s Brilliant)
Your journey in Broken Roads, an isometric RPG set in the post-apocalyptic wastes of Western Australia, begins with a test. Akin to the Voight-Kampff of Blade Runner, it poses a series of hypothetical situations and asks how you’d respond. What would you do if you discovered that a man being taken for execution was probably innocent? How would you deal with scavengers looting from a place you found first? How would you treat a captured bandit who raided your home? Each of your answers is plotted on a literal moral compass, a persistent and permanent mechanic that will shape your character’s worldview across the next 25 or so hours.
IGN
Smite - Maui Cinematic Teaser Trailer
Meet the latest Guardian, Maui, in this new cinematic trailer for Smite. The Hero of Hawaiʻi joins the free-to-play action MOBA as a playable God on October 18, 2022.
IGN
9 Lessons Cyberpunk 'Orion' Can Learn From 2077
With the success of the Netflix Edgerunners series and the recent milestone of having sold 20 million copies, there’s no doubt that Cyberpunk 2077 is finally living up to much of its original promise. What we didn’t necessarily expect, however, was that CDPR would be so quick to announce their plans for another installment of the Cyberpunk series. But given that I’ve already dumped 200+ hours into 2077 and god knows how many more into the original tabletop RPG, it’s never too early to start thinking about how the next chapter of the Cyberpunk saga could benefit from a few lessons learned by the first on its journey so far.
IGN
Starfield: Bethesda Has Assembled a Team of 500 Developers for Its Upcoming AAA Game; Nvidia RTX Support Spotted
Bethesda is looking to change its fortunes following the release of the disastrous Fallout 76 by upping the studio's focus on its upcoming AAA space title, Starfield. Even though the long-awaited title has suffered some setbacks and multiple delays, players are quite intrigued by Bethesda's attempts to explore the unknown by fulfilling various' players dreams of being an astronaut.
IGN
Evercore Heroes - Official Announcement Trailer
Watch the action-packed announcement trailer for upcoming competitive PvE game, Evercore Heroes. Developed by Vela Games, a studio featuring former EA and Riot veterans, Evercore Heroes is set in a science-fantasy world. Players will hop into 4v4 matches and work with their team to power up their heroes, charge their Evercore, and defeat a fearsome boss. Get a look at some of the game's characters in this exciting cinematic.
Comments / 0