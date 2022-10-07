We have been talking about the upcoming 21st Agent in Valorant for the past week and have been discussing and speculating through the teasers provided by Riot Games. Valorant has finally come out and revealed the name for the 21st addition and he has been dubbed as 'Harbor'. Valorant announced it officially through their Twitter account and through the artwork shared by the game, it seems that the design for this character has been inspired by the Bollywood Actor, Ranveer Singh.

