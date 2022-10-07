Read full article on original website
IGN
Modern Warfare 2 Will Include Overwatch 2's Controversial Feature
The controversial Overwatch 2 feature that required players to connect a phone number to their account before playing is also coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. As reported by PC Gamer, the requirement will seemingly be applicable to all Modern Warfare 2 players instead of just the minority of those playing Overwatch. "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, newly created Overwatch 2 accounts, and newly created Call of Duty: Modern Warfare accounts require a phone number," a Blizzard support page reads.
IGN
Xbox Device Spotted on Phil Spencer's Shelf Spurs Speculation, Xbox Says It's an Old Prototype
Earlier today, Head of Xbox Phil Spencer posted a photo on his personal Twitter account that seemed to be teasing a reveal for the Xbox-branded streaming stick called Project Keystone. However, Microsoft has since confirmed the device seen in the photo is a prototype, and the company has shelved the project, for the time being.
IGN
Division Heartland Closed Beta Gameplay Leaks Online; Here is all we know
The Division Heartland is the next Tom Clancy title that players have been anticipating. Players already know that the game is in the testing phase, as the developers have been advertising the registering process, wanting more players to come out and test the game. It was then learned that the game would be moving to the closed beta phase during the first week of October.
IGN
What's Running Doom Today? Notepad - IGN The Daily Fix
On today’s IGN The Daily Fix:Developers are continuing in their quest to make the original Doom playable on every object to ever exist, and it can now be played on Windows' Notepad app. A huge Gotham Knights spoiler may have leaked in the game's official art book and WB is not happy about it. Finally, photos of early versions of boxes for The Legend of Zelda and Punch-Out!! were revealed.
IGN
Doom Running In Notepad at 60FPS Is Now a Real Thing
Developers are continuing in their quest to make the original Doom playable on every object to ever exist, and it can now be played on Windows' Notepad app. As reported by The Escapist, developer Sam Chiet has created a fully operable version of Doom in a completely unmodified version of text editor Notepad.
IGN
Microsoft Xbox Chief Phil Spencer Teases Rumored Game Streaming Device; Game Pass Revenue Details Out as Part of Regulatory Docs and More
It seems like Phil Spencer is in his playful mood, as the Xbox chief teased the long-rumored Project Keystone for the first time ever. The tease comes in the form of an image, which features the well-hidden white device in question on Spencer's shelf alongside the Vault Boy statue, and it was released online in a tweet as part of Fallout's 25-year anniversary.
IGN
Evercore Heroes - Official Announcement Trailer
Watch the action-packed announcement trailer for upcoming competitive PvE game, Evercore Heroes. Developed by Vela Games, a studio featuring former EA and Riot veterans, Evercore Heroes is set in a science-fantasy world. Players will hop into 4v4 matches and work with their team to power up their heroes, charge their Evercore, and defeat a fearsome boss. Get a look at some of the game's characters in this exciting cinematic.
IGN
Cyberpunk 2077 Mod Brings Lucy From Edgerunners to Game
Cyberpunk Edgerunners received a lot of praise upon its release, especially for its worldbuilding and showcasing interesting characters in a story set a year before the events of Cyberpunk 2077. The anime boosted the game’s popularity as it even surpassed The Witcher 3 with peak concurrent players. The game even became a top seller on Steam.
IGN
Valorant Reveals the Name of Its First Indian Agent; This 21st Agent Teased to Be a Water Controller
We have been talking about the upcoming 21st Agent in Valorant for the past week and have been discussing and speculating through the teasers provided by Riot Games. Valorant has finally come out and revealed the name for the 21st addition and he has been dubbed as 'Harbor'. Valorant announced it officially through their Twitter account and through the artwork shared by the game, it seems that the design for this character has been inspired by the Bollywood Actor, Ranveer Singh.
IGN
Smite - Maui Cinematic Teaser Trailer
Meet the latest Guardian, Maui, in this new cinematic trailer for Smite. The Hero of Hawaiʻi joins the free-to-play action MOBA as a playable God on October 18, 2022.
IGN
Do Not Open - Official PlayStation Trailer
Do Not Open is coming to PC and PlayStation 5 on November 15, 2022. Additionally, the game is coming to PlayStation 4 in early 2023, with a PlayStation VR 2 version planned for 2023. Watch the unsettling trailer for a peek at the creepy world of this survival horror game, influenced by escape room mechanics.
IGN
10 Obscure Games We Love
Every gamer has at least one game they love, but it feels they're the only one who's ever played it. In this video IGN personalities share some of their favorite games that aren't very well known, and they'll let you know how to check them out today -- if you even can. The picks here span a 1994 Japan-only Sega Saturn game all the way to a little-known gem released just this year.
IGN
Genshin Hyakunin Ikki Guide: Best Teams Day 1
The best teams for Hyakunin Ikki day 1 put your elemental reaction skills to the test during this Genshin Impact 3.1 event. Hyakunin Ikki includes Dendro characters and challenges suited to Dendro reactions this time, with plenty of rewards up for grabs, including Primogems and Inazuma weapon materials.
IGN
Street Fighter 6 - Closed Beta Impressions
Street Fighter 6's beta is far and away the best fighting game beta we've ever played, and sets the standard for future betas to follow. Our full impressions:
IGN
The Ursine Anomaly
This page of IGN’s Splatoon 3 Story Mode Walkthrough focuses on the game’s final battle against Mr. Grizz. We’ve got tips for helping you make your way through the rocket and using the giant vacuum cleaner to clean up the massive bear. This rocket battle is officially called, The Ursine Anomaly - #03. You must prevent the Rise of the Mammalians and save the world.
IGN
PUBG Mobile Bans Another 530,000 Accounts; Upgrades Its Cheat Detection and More
PUBG Mobile's ongoing effort of waging war against cheater is providing great results. Their anti cheat system is called Fog of War, it is a software that scans the area and the server to send visible information back to the client. This helps in taking down those wall shooting, x-ray vision cheaters. In their previous cheater banning spree, they were able to permanently suspend 405,610 accounts and 6,566 devices and also remove 2,091 online cheat ads with 28,229,588 followers and views.
IGN
Sony Paid $3.5 Million to Put Ark: Survival Evolved on PlayStation Plus
Sony paid $3.5 million to put Ark: Survival Evolved on PlayStation Plus for one month, while Microsoft paid $2.5 million to put it on Xbox Game Pass for six months. As spotted by Kotaku reporter Ethan Gach on Twitter (below), a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by Snail Games USA (the parent company of Ark developer Studio Wildcard) revealed the values paid by each company to feature the game in their "free games" line-up.
IGN
Major League of Legends Record Claimed by 3-Time Champ - IGN Compete Fix
On today's Compete Fix, a League of Legends legend just claimed a new record, Riot disqualifies a whole team, and a Smash Bros. Melee player wins a major tournament using...Yoshi?
IGN
Starfield: Bethesda Has Assembled a Team of 500 Developers for Its Upcoming AAA Game; Nvidia RTX Support Spotted
Bethesda is looking to change its fortunes following the release of the disastrous Fallout 76 by upping the studio's focus on its upcoming AAA space title, Starfield. Even though the long-awaited title has suffered some setbacks and multiple delays, players are quite intrigued by Bethesda's attempts to explore the unknown by fulfilling various' players dreams of being an astronaut.
IGN
Broken Roads Will Torment You With Character-Altering Moral Choices (and That’s Brilliant)
Your journey in Broken Roads, an isometric RPG set in the post-apocalyptic wastes of Western Australia, begins with a test. Akin to the Voight-Kampff of Blade Runner, it poses a series of hypothetical situations and asks how you’d respond. What would you do if you discovered that a man being taken for execution was probably innocent? How would you deal with scavengers looting from a place you found first? How would you treat a captured bandit who raided your home? Each of your answers is plotted on a literal moral compass, a persistent and permanent mechanic that will shape your character’s worldview across the next 25 or so hours.
