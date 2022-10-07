ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishers, IN

Fishers moves toward 1% restaurant tax increase with little public opposition at hearing

By John Tuohy, Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago
A proposed food and beverage tax to help fund a sports arena faced little opposition during a public hearing before the Fishers City Council on Thursday.

The 1% tax of restaurant gross receipts would raise an estimated $3.2 million a year toward paying for construction of the Fishers Event Center in a large expansion of the Fishers District at I-69 and State Road 37.

If approved by the City Council at its regular meeting Monday the tax would go into effect by the end of the year and raise the taxes on restaurant bills to 9%. Carmel, Noblesville and Westfield already levy the tax, Deputy Mayor Elliot Hultgren said.

Only one of four speakers at the special meeting said they opposed the tax.

Fishers resident Charles Druetzler recited all the taxes he already pays and said he didn’t need another, especially with the increased rate of inflation.

“I feel I’m taxed enough and wouldn’t enjoy paying for this event center everyday that I’m here,” he said. “My dollar does not go as far as it did just a couple of years ago.”

Jack Russell, president of One Zone, the Fishers Chamber of Commerce, and Brenda Myers, president of Hamilton County Tourism, both spoke in favor of the tax.

Myers said about half of all restaurant dollars in Fisher come from people who live outside the suburb and called the tax “outside visitor economic growth.”

Hultgren said the city had met with restaurant owners who also registered no objection to the tax.

The revenues will go toward paying off the city’s $170 million cost of building the 8,500-seat arena. Fishers will issue a series of bonds for construction with annual debt payments of $9.7 million but property taxes will not be raised.

The arena will be the home for the Indy Fuel minor league hockey team and host an additional 125 to 150 events per year.

The Fuel will pay the city $1.7 million a year in rent for 20 years, with two five-year options to follow play up to 36 ECHL home games a year there, beginning in 2024-25.

Thompson Thrift will develop the rest of the expansion on 62 acres with $550 million in investment. The project is just south of the Fishers District strip of restaurants and stores, which Thompson Thrift also built. The developer sold the Fishers District to JVM Realty, of Chicago, in September, 2021.

The sale included the restaurants and The Mark at Fishers District, a 260-unit apartment building, but did not include a dual hotel, Hyatt House and Hyatt Place.

The Fishers District expansion will include 250 luxury apartments, 60,000 square feet of restaurants and retail, 150 hotel rooms, and 60,000 square-foot office building.

Call IndyStar reporter John Tuohy at 317-444-6418. Email at john.tuohy@indystar.com and follow on Twitter and Facebook.

cope
3d ago

If the event center is a great idea, it will pay for itself. There’s no reason to steal money from people at restaurants to pay for a building that they might never enter.

Fox 59

New drink spots in Indy; plus a Fishers cat cafe

INDIANAPOLIS — It looks like the next few months will be a busy one in the drink spot scene in Indiana. There’s a new winery, brewery and distillery opening. Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads shared details of some of the new places where you can grab a beer or wine.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

GoFundMe shuts down Trustee Taletha Coles' fundraiser

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — GoFundMe on Monday shut down Fairfield Township Trustee Taletha Coles' attempt to crowdfund her legal fees. As we've reported, Fairfield Township board members and ex-employees accuse Coles of misusing taxpayer money, spurring a state police investigation into the township's finances. "It makes me sad," township...
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, IN
cbs4indy.com

Columbus Day, Indigenous Peoples Day closings in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Many Indianapolis organizations and businesses have announced closures for Monday, Oct. 10 in honor of both Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples Day. The United States Postal Service sent the following information about its Oct. 10 closures and delays:. “In observance of the Columbus Day holiday, Monday, October...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Fayrouz Grill opens on Carmel’s Main Street

Main Street has another food option for those looking to enjoy everything from kebabs to gyros to falafel. Fayrouz Grill opened Sept. 15 at 20 W. Main St. and is owned and operated by two longtime friends, Ahmed Abukhamsa and Aissar Boo. “We are both originally from Palestine and are...
CARMEL, IN
