ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

U.S. hiring stayed solid in September as employers add 263,000 jobs

By Associated Press
POLITICO
POLITICO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aa25t_0iPw6ix900
People walk by a Help Wanted sign in. | Spencer Platt/Getty Images

America’s employers slowed their hiring in September but still added a solid 263,000 jobs — a dose of encouraging news that may mean the Federal Reserve’s drive to cool the job market and ease inflation is starting to make progress.

Friday’s government report showed that last month’s job growth was down from 315,000 in August and that the unemployment rate fell from 3.7 percent to 3.5 percent, matching a half-century low.

September’s slightly more moderate pace of hiring may be welcomed by the Fed, which is trying to restrain the economy enough to tame the worst inflation in four decades without causing a recession. Slower job growth would mean less pressure on employers to raise pay and pass those costs on to their customers through price increases — a recipe for high inflation.

The public anxiety that has arisen over high prices and the prospect of a recession is also carrying political consequences as President Joe Biden’s Democratic Party struggles to maintain control of Congress in November’s midterm elections.


In its epic battle to rein in inflation, the Fed has raised its benchmark interest rate five times this year. It is aiming to slow economic growth enough to reduce annual price increases back toward its 2 percent target.

It has a long way to go. In August, one key measure of year-over-year inflation, the consumer price index, amounted to 8.3 percent. And for now, consumer spending — the primary driver of the U.S. economy — is showing some resilience. In August, consumers spent a bit more than in July, a sign that the economy was holding up despite rising borrowing rates, violent swings in the stock market and inflated prices for food, rent and other essentials.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has warned bluntly that the inflation fight will “bring some pain,” notably in the form of layoffs and higher unemployment. Some economists remain hopeful that despite the persistent inflation pressures, the Fed will still manage to achieve a so-called soft landing: Slowing growth enough to tame inflation, without going so far as to tip the economy into recession.

It’s a notoriously difficult task. And the Fed is trying to accomplish it at a perilous time. The global economy, weakened by food shortages and surging energy prices resulting from Russia’s war against Ukraine, may be on the brink of recession. Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, warned Thursday that the IMF is downgrading its estimates for world economic growth by $4 trillion through 2026 and that “things are more likely to get worse before it gets better.”

Powell and his colleagues on the Fed’s policymaking committee want to see signs that the abundance of available jobs — there’s currently an average of 1.7 openings for every unemployed American — will steadily decline. Some encouraging news came this week, when the Labor Department reported that job openings fell by 1.1 million in August to 10.1 million, the fewest since June 2021.

Nick Bunker, head of economic research at the Indeed Hiring Lab, suggested that among the items on “the soft-landing flight checklist” is “a decline in job openings without a spike in the unemployment rate, and that’s what we’ve seen the last few months.”

On the other hand, by any standard of history, openings remain extraordinarily high: In records dating to 2000, they had never topped 10 million in a month until last year.

Economist Daniel Zhao of the jobs website Glassdoor argued that a single-minded focus on the job market might be overdone. Regardless of what happens with jobs and wages, Zhao suggested, the Fed’s policymakers won’t likely let up on their rate-hike campaign until they see proof that they’re actually hitting their target.

“They want to see inflation slowing down,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Grim global outlook for IMF-World Bank meetings

Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Bunker
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#World Economy#Imf#The Federal Reserve#Fed#Democratic Party#Congress
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Is the Dobbs effect fading?

THE WEEK — Today: Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples Day. VP KAMALA HARRIS heads to Manhattan for “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” First and only statewide debate between Ohio’s JD VANCE and TIM RYAN. … Tuesday: Four weeks until Election Day. … Wednesday: Sept. inflation numbers (producer price index) released. … Thursday: Jan. 6 committee holds its first hearing since July. More Sept. inflation numbers (consumer price index) released. First debate between Michigan Gov. GRETCHEN WHITMER and TUDOR DIXON. … Friday: Only scheduled debate between Georgia Sen. RAPHAEL WARNOCK and HERSCHEL WALKER.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
POLITICO

Top U.S. cyber official finds hope in Ukraine's defense

— The National Cyber Director is feeling more optimistic than ever about how much progress the U.S. can make defending itself against digital threats. Why? He’s seen what Ukraine has done against impossible odds — and he believes the U.S. can follow suit. HAPPY TUESDAY, and welcome to...
TECHNOLOGY
POLITICO

Could pot companies get more favorable tax treatment?

CLEARING UP THE HAZE ON TAX DEDUCTIONS: President Joe Biden made some big news on marijuana policy last week — and worry not, there is a tax angle or two. Biden’s move to offer pardons to thousands of people with federal convictions for marijuana violations probably got most of the attention. But the president is also floating the idea of changing how marijuana is regulated under the Controlled Substances Act — and that’s where you have the potential for some big tax changes.
INCOME TAX
POLITICO

A containerized holiday season

— U.S. imports are trending down ahead of the holiday shopping season, but many large retailers locked in shipping rates months ago, so goods will remain expensive. — EPA takes a first step toward regulating lead-spewing aircraft engines. — South Korea isn’t happy about the new EV tax credits.
INDUSTRY
AFP

Equities, oil prices slide on recession fears

Stock markets mostly slid and oil prices slumped Tuesday as investors grow increasingly fearful that more big interest rate hikes will tip economies into deep recessions. Traders had hoped that bumper rate increases by the US Federal Reserve this year would begin to drag on the economy and slow runaway prices, allowing policymakers to reduce the pace of monetary tightening.
STOCKS
POLITICO

Americans are no-shows for boosters

HERE WE GO AGAIN — It’s getting colder, hospitalizations in Europe are rising and Americans aren’t showing up to get their Covid-19 boosters. By the end of last week, the Biden administration expected between 13 and 15 million people — or about 5 percent of the eligible population — would have opted to get the updated Moderna or Pfizer jab ahead of what health officials warn could be another deadly Covid winter.
PUBLIC HEALTH
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
266K+
Followers
15K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy