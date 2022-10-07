Everything to know about Super Bowl 2023: Date, ticket prices, performers, NFL team odds

The NFL is bringing its championship game back to metro Phoenix in 2023.

Though some information, such as when and where it's happening and who's performing during the halftime show has been announced for Super Bowl LVII, there are still some unknown variables.

Mainly, we won't know which teams are going to face off during the 2023 Super Bowl — which will be broadcast on Fox — until January. The two teams (one from the National Football Conference and one from the American Football Conference) that emerge victorious during the NFL conference championship on Jan. 29, 2023 , will advance to the Super Bowl.

Until then, here's everything we do know about Super Bowl LVII, including the date, location, ticket prices, musical performers and NFL teams' odds.

When is Super Bowl 2023?

Super Bowl LVII will begin at 4:30 p.m. MST (3:30 p.m. Pacific, 6:30 p.m. Eastern) on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.

Where is Super Bowl 2023?

The Super Bowl is headed to Arizona in 2023, with two NFL teams facing off at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

The stadium is located about 17 miles northwest of downtown Phoenix.

Super Bowl 2023 ticket prices

On Location has official Super Bowl tickets that are guaranteed by the NFL, which are included as part of packages options like open bars, tailgate food and pre-game parties.

The most inexpensive ticket packages start at $4,887.50, a premium package starts at $7,225 per person. And other, price-upon-request luxury ticket packages are available through the site.

Tickets are also currently available via resale sites such as Vivid Seats and Seat Geek.

The least expensive tickets on Vivid Seats were recently going for $4,938 in the upper level, before fees. The most expensive on the site were recently listed for more than $40,000.

Seat Geek recently had tickets for sale for as low as $5,267 without fees and as high as $31,200.

Who is doing the 2023 halftime show?

Rihanna will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show . In its press release, the NFL called her an "international icon, entrepreneur and philanthropist."

The singer previously turned down the NFL's offer in 2019 in support of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and his role in social justice protests.

Wild thoughts: Fans speculate what Rihanna will do during the halftime show

Who’s performing at Super Bowl 2023?

The NFL has not announced who might perform with Rihanna during the halftime show. As for the pre-game ceremonies, the national anthem singer and other acts have not been revealed, either.

Mikey Guyton sang the national anthem during Super Bowl LVI in February 2022 and was proceeded by Jhené Aiko and gospel duo Mary Mary, who was accompanied by the Youth Orchestra Los Angeles.

Zedd was the official pregame DJ during player warmups.

Super Bowl events: What to expect from the free downtown Phoenix festival

Why does the Super Bowl use Roman numerals?

Super Bowl LVII, colloquially, is Super Bowl 57.

According to the Super Bowl XL notes, quotes and anecdotes guide from 2006, "The Roman numerals were adopted to clarify any confusion that may occur because the NFL Championship Game — the Super Bowl — is played in the year following a chronologically recorded season."

Who will win the Super Bowl in February at State Farm Stadium in Glendale?

In September, Arizona Republic writers predicted who would face off in the game and who would win it.

Cardinals reporter Bob McManaman predicted a matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with the Bills winning the game.

Sports columnist Kent Somers had the Los Angeles Rams and Bills squaring off in the contest, with the Bills taking home the title.

Cardinals reporter Jose Romero also picked the Bills and Rams to make the Super Bowl in Arizona and he also went with Buffalo to win the game.

Who is favored to win the Super Bowl right now?

Tipico Sportsbook had the Buffalo Bills as the favorite entering Week 4's NFL games, at +450.

The Kansas City Chiefs were at +750, followed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles at +900.

The Los Angeles Rams were at +1200, with the Baltimore Ravens at +1300.

The Arizona Cardinals were tied for 18th with the New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars, at +1800.

Prep work: How Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport is preparing for Super Bowl travelers

Who won the Super Bowl last year?

The Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles last season, 23-20.

The Bengals beat the Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs to make the game as the No. 4 seed in the AFC.

The Rams, the No. 4 seed in the NFC, beat the Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers to make the game, which was played at their home stadium.

It was the second straight year a team won the Super Bowl at their home stadium.

The Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl in 2021, 31-9, at their home stadium, Raymond James Stadium.

No other NFL teams have ever played in a Super Bowl at their home stadium. Could the Arizona Cardinals make the Super Bowl in their home stadium in 2023 ?

When was the last Super Bowl played in Arizona?

Arizona has hosted three previous Super Bowls.

On Jan. 28, 1996, the Dallas Cowboys beat the Pittsburgh Steelers at Sun Devil Stadium, 27-17.

On Feb. 3, 2008, the Cardinals' Stadium in Glendale (then called University of Phoenix Stadium) hosted the game for the first time, a 17-14 win for the New York Giants over the New England Patriots.

The game returned Arizona for its second game at the Cardinals stadium in 2015, a 28-24 Patriots win over the Seattle Seahawks.

The 2023 Super Bowl, scheduled for Feb. 12, 2023, will be the fourth in Arizona and the third at the Cardinals' stadium, which is now State Farm Stadium.

Act fast: How much you'll pay for a Super Bowl hotel in Phoenix — if you can find one

How to watch Super Bowl 2023 on TV

The 2023 Super Bowl is scheduled to air on Fox in English and on Fox Deportes in Spanish.

It is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. MST.

Fox's No. 1 NFL announcing team of Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play) and Greg Olsen (analyst) are scheduled to call the game.

It will be the duo's first time calling a Super Bowl.

Burkhardt was previously the No. 2 announcer for the network, but became No. 1 when Joe Buck went to ESPN for Monday Night Football.

Buck had called six Super Bowls for Fox.

Reach Entertainment Reporter KiMi Robinson at kimi.robinson@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter @kimirobin and Instagram @ReporterKiMi .

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff .

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Everything to know about Super Bowl 2023: Date, ticket prices, performers, NFL team odds