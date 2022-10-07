ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Happy Indigenous Peoples Day. How to celebrate at Cahokia's festival in downtown Phoenix

By Shanti Lerner, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j7IRQ_0iPw6dXW00

Indigenous Peoples Day will be in full celebration in the Roosevelt Row arts district on Monday, Oct. 10, at Cahokia, a SocialTech + ArtSpace that will be hosting the festival to celebrate Indigenous nations.

The free event will feature live music, skate demos and competitions, native foods, a vendor market, Indigenous film screenings with Indie Film Fest, an Indigenous fashion show and other family friendly activities.

Here's your guide to Indigenous Peoples Day Phoenix Fest.

What is Indigenous Peoples Day? Everything to know

Things to do at Indigenous Peoples Day Phoenix Fest 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kSIF0_0iPw6dXW00

RezFest Main Stage : Watch and listen to local Indigenous bands and musicians on the RezFest main stage. Performances are from 3 p.m-10 p.m. From rockabilly, rock, blues, and acoustic soul R&B, there will be a variety of musical genres.

Uncontained Cultural Stage : Located at the Roosevelt Row Welcome Center, guests can experience a variety of  cultural performances including dance, written word and song. Visitors can also view several murals on display.

Downtown Showdown Skateboard Competition : Watch skaters compete for prizes in this competition hosted by Indigenous skateboard company Seven Layer Army. There are three categories: 7-10 years old, 11-16 years old and 16 and up. The park opens at 3 p.m. Registration starts at 4 p.m. and the competition starts at 5 p.m. This event will take place at 901 N. Central Ave.

The Desert Bloom Flash Tattoo : The Desert Bloom Tattoo & Salon will be giving pre-drawn flash tattoos to anyone wanting to get special edition ink. Tattoos are 3x3-inches and cost $60.00 with $5.00 extra charge for add-on colors. This flash tattoo event will include a DJ, drinks, light snacks and Halloween candy.  The line starts at 11:00 a.m. and is first-come, first-serve. This event will take place at 901 N. Central Ave.

Indigenous Peoples Day: What's open and closed on the holiday?

Indigenous Film Screening : Visitors will have the opportunity to watch a selection of screenings from award-winning filmmakers and directors. From Indie Film Fest winners to a Sundance Film Festival jury award winner, view the film lineup at ipdphx.com/indigenous-film-screenings .

Indigenous Pop-Up Market : Check out over 100 artisans and creatives who craft and produce their items in the Southwest.

RISE Mural + Projection Show Unveiling : Guests will have an immersive experience with color, movement, story and light through temporary projected murals. These projected murals were created by a variety of Indigenous designers, artist and creatives.

Cahokia Gallery Exhibit : The exhibition will showcase the works of Indigenous artists curated from two venues: the Gateway Community College Gallery and Cahokia in downtown Phoenix.

The Churchill Experience : This paid portion of the festival will give visitors access to NDN Collective VIP Premier Stage which will include a musical lineup and a fashion show inside the Churchill, beverages and food. VIP tickets range from $25 to $125. For more information VIP ticket tiers visit: eventbrite.com/e/indigenous-peoples-day-phoenix-fest-tickets-391814827697 .

The Skatepark Project: How an Apache pro skater and Tony Hawk are teaming up

What is Cahokia in downtown Phoenix?

Cahokia is a SocialTech + ArtSpace  located inside the Linx PHX apartment that opened on Oct. 11, 2021. The organization provides gallery and exhibit areas, retail and co-working spaces, workshops, markets and events for underrepresented communities.

Co-founders and partners are Eunique Yazzie of the Navajo Nation and Melody Lewis, who is Hopi, Tewa and Mojave have created the Indigenous Peoples’ Day Phoenix Fest in collaboration with the Roosevelt Row Community Development Corporation, The Churchill, NDN Collective, Native Guitar Tours, Seven Layer Army skateboards and several others to create a celebration honoring First Nation peoples.

'Our mission is to uplift': This new art space was founded by Indigenous women

How to attend Indigenous Peoples Day Phoenix Fest

When : 3-10 p.m, Monday, Oct. 10.

Where : First and Garfield Streets, Phoenix.

Admission : Free. VIP tickets required for The Churchill experience.

Details : ipdphx.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YJOSg_0iPw6dXW00

You can connect with Arizona Republic Culture and Outdoors Reporter Shanti Lerner through email at shanti.lerner@gannett.com or you can also follow her on Twitter .

Support local journalism like this story by subscribing today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Happy Indigenous Peoples Day. How to celebrate at Cahokia's festival in downtown Phoenix

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Society
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Society
AZFamily

Woman’s Wave of Action took to the streets of Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Protestors took to the streets of Phoenix Saturday to let their voices be heard at the Women’s Day of Action. Millions across the globe were marching for women’s rights as encouraged by Women’s March, a national organization that organizes the annual Women’s March in Washington, D.C. and other events throughout the year. The group says on their website that the intention for their marches is to “promote feminist economies, reimagine democracy, and end white supremacy.”
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Rain in the desert! Phoenix got more rain than Seattle since July

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Move over Seattle! According to the National Weather Service, Seattle got less rain between July and October than Arizona did!. National Weather Service Seattle released a graphic comparing the total precipitation numbers among different cities across the U.S. The city with the most rainfall totals was Juneau, Alaska, coming in at almost 30 inches! Phoenix marked almost 2 inches of rain, trumping Las Vegas, San Diego, Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles! The NWS Seattle posted a full analysis on their Twitter page.
SEATTLE, WA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you happen to live in the beautiful state of Arizona or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four of them that you should add to your list.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Phoenix to sell land for a planned freeway

The Phoenix City Council is scheduled to vote Wednesday on selling land to make room for a planned freeway. Leaders will consider selling 86 acres of vacant land to the Arizona Department of Transportation for $1.5 million. The site had been leased for sand and gravel operations until last year.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Downtown Phoenix#Localevent#Indigenous Peoples#Sundance Film Festival#Cahokia#Art#Socialtech#Indie Film Fest#Rezfest#Layer Army
Greyson F

Award Winning Restaurant Closing

An award winning local restaurant is closing.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Another metro Phoenix restaurant has fallen by the wayside. While opening such a business always has this fate awaiting it, no restaurant owner follows their dreams assuming it might happen to them. Some restaurants are failed concepts. Others move into the wrong location, struggle with marketing, or simply pull the plug on their business too soon. And then there are those hit with bad luck. Bad luck has had its way with small businesses, specifically restaurants, over the last several years. But good luck or bad, when it’s no longer financially feasible for a restaurant to remain in existence, sometimes there’s nothing left to do but to cut losses and move on.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Inspectors find fruit flies on donuts, ice stored in garbage bags at Phoenix-area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Twitter
ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies that are ready to hire (10/09)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Jobertising.com has partnered with some of Glendale’s best companies to bring you the West Valley Career Fair at the Renaissance Glendale Hotel and Spa (9495 W. Coyotes Blvd, Glendale, AZ 85305). Hundreds of local jobs will be up for grabs. The job fair will take place on Wednesday, October 12, 2022), from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Make sure to bring plenty of resumes and dress ready to interview. Attendance is free for job seekers. To register click here.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Peoria woman previously accused of murdering cousin arrested for third time

Mesa donut shop, popular Scottsdale restaurant among those cited for health code violations. See which restaurants across the Valley made this week's Dirty Dining list!. Photographer accused of touching girl inappropriately at Buckeye school. Updated: 31 minutes ago. |. Allegations have surfaced that a photographer was taking student pictures at...
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

Officer injured during fight at Mesa doughnut shop

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A police officer was injured after trying to stop a fight at a Dunkin’ Donuts in Mesa Saturday afternoon. Around 2:30 p.m. Mesa police received a call about a person trying to fight customers inside a Dunkin’ Donuts near Power and McDowell road. They found the person involved and tried to make an arrest when a struggle began. One of the officers injured his shoulder in the fight with the suspect. Police say their officers used a taser to restrain the person. They were then able to arrest the suspect and took them into custody.
MESA, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy