ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Group at Greensboro Quaker church works towards being anti-racist

By Jordan Brown
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lbiur_0iPw59ES00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A group formed at a Quaker church is working to be anti-racist.

The first time working group member Rudy Gordh can remember paying close attention to racial issues in America was when he got to college. He was a student at Guilford College in the 1960s during the integration of schools.

“I was a student at Guilford College down the road here on Friendly Avenue and arrived in 1962 which was the year the first African American student was admitted,” Rudy said.

Diversity increases at NC A&T State University

That exposure is what set the foundation for the work he’s doing today alongside his wife and church family.

He, his wife, and 4 or 5 other First Friends members formed a smaller group called the Working Group to Undo Racism.

“The Working Group to Undo Racism has been established since 2017 and we try to do exactly what our name says. Undo racism in any way that we possibly can impact that,” said Rudy’s wife, Lou Gordh.

The group works to find ways to be anti-racist. It’s a concept they’re still working to truly understand.

“We started by educating ourselves. Trying to educate ourselves as much as possible. Reading lots of books, having speakers, and talking, seeing videos, zoom conferences, things like that to educate ourselves,” Lou said.

Greensboro church speaks on anti-racism sign

Education was key for another member, Vicki McCready. She says she grew up sheltered from any talks about race, civil rights and social justice.

“I grew up in Nashville, Tennessee in the 50s and 60s when the civil rights movement was happening. And a lot was going on in Nashvill,e Tennessee at the time. I didn’t know anything about it. It wasn’t talked about at my school, my high school, it wasn’t talked about at my church and it wasn’t talked about in my home. So I missed out on a lot,” McCready said.

Being a part of the working group has helped Vicki and the other members learn more about how racism is woven into the fabric of our society, the struggles people of color face, and themselves.

This group isn’t just all talk. They’re about action too. One thing they know how to do well is making a statement. One of their latest conversation starters was a sign they put up outside of First Friends Quaker Church that reads “ Racism harms us all. ” It’s the third sign they’ve installed that speaks out against racism and bigotry.

They hope the signs are sparking conversations outside the church, just like the ones they’ve been having with each other.

While we have indeed come a long way since the 1960s, this group wants to bring awareness to the progress still left to make and help it move forward.

The group welcomes anyone — member or not — to come and join. They also welcome the voices of people of color to continue to educate them on the best ways to combat racism. Worship services at First Friends are held Sunday mornings at 9 and 11.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Greensboro officials dedicate $500,000 to homeless assistance plan

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — With the number of affordable housing units shrinking, and the number of people falling into homelessness growing, the Greensboro City Council voted to embark on a new plan to get people immediate help. In a seven-to-one vote Monday morning, the council decided to dedicate roughly $500,000 to the Doorway Project. The […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

NC A&T State University students frustrated with lack of student parking

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A record-breaking enrollment year for North Carolina A&T State University has posed a limited parking fiasco for students on campus. Students like Nicholas Ballentine have expressed their frustration about limited parking on campus. Ballentine said people are looking for the perfect parking spot before class. “I try to find one in […]
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greensboro, NC
Society
City
Greensboro, NC
City
Nashville, NC
State
Tennessee State
WFMY NEWS2

Carolina Classic Fair starts soggy, finishes strong

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Each year, hundreds of thousands of people pass through the gates of the Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem. Some for the food, others for the rides and prizes. After two years of COVID restrictions and cancellations, the fair returned to normal this year. "It feels like...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
rhinotimes.com

Guilford State House Candidate Tops List For Criminal Charges

The Raleigh News & Observer reported on Monday, Oct. 10 on the results of running criminal background checks on more than 300 candidates running in the Nov. 8 election, including all state House and state Senate candidates. A Guilford County candidate for state representative was right at the top of...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anti Racist#Nc A T State University#Guilford College#My Church#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Greensboro Quaker#African American#First Friends#The Working Group
FOX8 News

‘Pushed’: Deaths of the Biltmore Hotel in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There are plenty of hotels throughout Greensboro, but there’s only one that includes this eyebrow-raising disclaimer: “The hotel does not advertise or make any claim to any kind ‘ghost’ or ‘paranormal’ activity at the property.” The Biltmore Hotel, located at 111 W. Washington St., is believed to be the oldest hotel […]
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
WRAL

17-year-old missing in Chapel Hill

Police in Chapel Hill are searching for a missing teenager. Alezz Shahbin, 17, was last seen Sunday around 11:30 p.m. near the Glen Lennox community off Fordham Boulevard. Shahbin is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket and a black backpack.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FOX8 News

Multiple juveniles pepper sprayed in Greensboro by school resource officer during fight at Southern Guilford High School, deputies say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple juveniles were pepper sprayed during a fight by a school resource officer on Friday night, according to a Guilford County Sheriff’s Office news release. Around 9 p.m., two juveniles got in a fight at a Southern Guilford High School football game. As deputies from the GCSO were making their way […]
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

Body found on S. Eugene Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A body was found Saturday morning in Greensboro, according to police. Around 11:10 a.m., the Greensboro Police Department got a call about a body found on South Eugene Street and Gate City Boulevard. When they arrived, they located a person dead with a gunshot wound. This...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Missing teen out of Winston-Salem found safe

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: Jaylin Lewis was found safe Sunday night. PREVIOUS STORY: Winston-Salem police are searching for a missing teenaged boy. According to investigators, police are searching for 15-year-old Jaylin Lamont Lewis. Investigators said Lewis was last seen Sunday on Bon Air Avenue in Winston-Salem wearing a light...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
70K+
Followers
17K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy