DEM: Minke whale's visit to upper Narragansett Bay suggests 'healthy and productive ecosystem'

A group of fishermen caught a whale (on video) off East Providence last week.

That's right. They spotted the minke whale in upper Narragansett Bay, more than 20 miles north of the open waters of Rhode Island Sound.

Fishermen Rich Byron, Jim Winterbottom and Jeff Sherman sent their video, taken off Bullocks Point, to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, which posted it to Facebook, saying, "Whale how about that."

The whale's presence in the upper Bay is a good sign, suggesting "a healthy and productive ecosystem," the DEM said. "The east passage and the channel to the Port of Providence is deep and minke whales likely follow it to feed on the abundant schools of small menhaden typically present in the Bay this time of year."

Minke whales are "occasionally observed in the upper Bay," the DEM said.

Minke whales grow to about 35 feet long, weigh up to 20,000 pounds and can live up to 50 years, according to NOAA Fisheries.

Their range includes New England and the mid-Atlantic, Alaska, the Pacific Islands, the Southeast and the West Coast, according to NOAA.

Their population is considered stable throughout almost all of their range, according to NOAA. "Minke whales in the United States are not endangered or threatened, but they are protected under the Marine Mammal Protection Act," according to NOAA.

"A number" of whale species "frequent the coastal and offshore waters of Rhode Island," according to the DEM, which says it works with NOAA and other partners to help protect them.

"When you’re out on the water, remember to slow down for marine wildlife! Slowing down and giving marine wildlife space helps reduce the chances of collisions," the DEM said.

The DEM also offered links to NOAA's website for guidelines on viewing marine life "safely and respectfully," and their own website for safe boating tips.

