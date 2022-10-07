ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tens of thousands likely jobless after Hurricane Ian, economists say

Hurricane Ian's devastating impact will be felt for weeks and months to come, especially in the state of Florida where much of the storm's damage was sustained. Economists say tens of thousands of people are likely to file for unemployment benefits in the storm's wake, but if those workers — many in low-paying service sector industries like tourism — don't come back, the local economies of some hard-hit areas could struggle to rebound.
The threat of a freight railroad strike is back

A union of railroad track maintenance workers has rejected a tentative agreement with the nation's freight carriers, renewing the threat that there could be a strike that shuts down this vital link in the nation's already struggling supply chain. The vote, announced Monday by the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way...
