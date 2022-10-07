ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg has long put employees on a ’30-day list’ to find a new role or leave—now the list is growing

Get rehired within a month or leave, Meta has long told certain employees whose departments got reorganized. There’s more where that came from. With competition intensifying, growth waning, and its stock price slumping, the social media titan formerly known as Facebook plans to cut costs by at least 10% in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. And it’s taken to putting more and more workers whose jobs are being eliminated on its traditional “30-day list.”
PC Magazine

Reinvent Yourself (or Disappear): How to Change Your Name on Facebook

Facebook has a notorious 'real name' policy, but the social network does let you change your name, add a nickname, use a married name, and more, with a few restrictions. Facebook has long required people to use their real names; it's even penalized people(Opens in a new window) for using real names that sounded fake to the social network's algorithm. But if you change your name, go by a nickname, or just want to try to game Facebook's system, you can change the name that displays on your profile with just a few clicks (though there are some restrictions(Opens in a new window)).
Business Insider

Mark Zuckerberg is about to be a dad for the 3rd time. Here's a look into the life, career, and controversies surrounding the billionaire Meta CEO.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg grew up outside of New York City and dropped out of Harvard after founding Facebook. He's built it into a $383 billion company while weathering numerous scandals and controversies. Zuckerberg is expecting his third daughter with his wife of a decade, Priscilla Chan. See more stories...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meetup#Web3 Technology#Web1#Team Pepperoni
The Associated Press

Culture Genesis Expands Women-Targeted Content with xoNecole and Curly Culture Partnerships on YouTube

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- Culture Genesis, a media-tech company focused on multicultural creators and publishers of the culture, today announced it has added xoNecole and Curly Culture to its YouTube network. The move will strengthen digital video and strategy for each brand and help them grow their YouTube presence — while giving Culture Genesis and its advertisers increased access to a premium, multicultural female audience. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011006002/en/ Necole Kane, founder of xoNecole (Photo: Business Wire)
bitpinas.com

Unionbank Joins The Sandbox To Build Metaverse Branch

The country’s “most crypto-friendly bank,” Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank), announced recently that it will soon enter the metaverse by getting into The Sandbox, one of the world’s leading metaverse platforms. This UnionBank venture is a nod to its “Tech-up Pilipinas” advocacy and it aims...
HackerNoon

How Am I Being Tracked Online? A Story.

For many, the idea of being tracked online doesn’t sound all that scary. “I am pretty boring” is a common comment from people when discussing online data collection and tracking, and worse is, it’s usually followed by “so I doubt anyone is actually tracking me.”
TechCrunch

YouTube to broadly support the @username format with launch of YouTube handles

Handles and @usernames are common across social media, including on sites like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and others. But YouTube had only offered limited support for the format — allowing creators to mention channels in video titles and descriptions with the @ symbol, or mention other users in YouTube Live chats, for example. But the @username option was not available in other areas and discussions. Instead, you’d have to reply to another YouTube user’s comment in order to tag them.
nftgators.com

Meta’s Journey to Innovation: Zuckerberg’s Big Bet on the Metaverse

Meta has attempted to create potential rivals to Substack and Clubhouse but recently shut them down. The company also recently announced it would be removing Instagram’s Shops tab, which was meant to transform Meta into Amazon’s competitor. Zuckerberg has been betting big on the metaverse, which could help...
TechCrunch

OG App, what exactly was your end game here?

As far as I can tell, the company basically made a new version of Instagram that strips the advertising out, and brings back the non-algorithmic feed. Don’t get me wrong, I would love that, but there’s no universe in which it was going to be a good idea to essentially steal a bunch of content from Meta (née Facebook), repackage it and feed that content to users. You see, businesses have to make money, and in the case of Instagram, that means showing advertising to its users.
bitpinas.com

Paytaca To Launch Bitcoin Cash-Powered Vending Machine in Tacloban

Philippine-based fintech firm Paytaca, Inc. announced its newly installed Bitcoin Cash (BCH)-powered vending machine in Tacloban City. This might be the first known vending machine that accepts crypto as payment in the country. In a Twitter post, Paytaca advertised their newly installed vending machine by saying: “Come to our launch...
