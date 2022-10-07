Read full article on original website
Mark Zuckerberg has long put employees on a ’30-day list’ to find a new role or leave—now the list is growing
Get rehired within a month or leave, Meta has long told certain employees whose departments got reorganized. There’s more where that came from. With competition intensifying, growth waning, and its stock price slumping, the social media titan formerly known as Facebook plans to cut costs by at least 10% in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. And it’s taken to putting more and more workers whose jobs are being eliminated on its traditional “30-day list.”
PC Magazine
Reinvent Yourself (or Disappear): How to Change Your Name on Facebook
Facebook has a notorious 'real name' policy, but the social network does let you change your name, add a nickname, use a married name, and more, with a few restrictions. Facebook has long required people to use their real names; it's even penalized people(Opens in a new window) for using real names that sounded fake to the social network's algorithm. But if you change your name, go by a nickname, or just want to try to game Facebook's system, you can change the name that displays on your profile with just a few clicks (though there are some restrictions(Opens in a new window)).
The Verge
All YouTube users will soon have an account handle — but some will get to pick theirs earlier
All YouTube users will soon get a new way of identifying themselves. The company announced today that @name handles will be used across the platform, a convention that’s common elsewhere on the internet but a departure for YouTube. Every YouTube user will have a unique handle that applies across...
Mark Zuckerberg is about to be a dad for the 3rd time. Here's a look into the life, career, and controversies surrounding the billionaire Meta CEO.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg grew up outside of New York City and dropped out of Harvard after founding Facebook. He's built it into a $383 billion company while weathering numerous scandals and controversies. Zuckerberg is expecting his third daughter with his wife of a decade, Priscilla Chan. See more stories...
Culture Genesis Expands Women-Targeted Content with xoNecole and Curly Culture Partnerships on YouTube
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- Culture Genesis, a media-tech company focused on multicultural creators and publishers of the culture, today announced it has added xoNecole and Curly Culture to its YouTube network. The move will strengthen digital video and strategy for each brand and help them grow their YouTube presence — while giving Culture Genesis and its advertisers increased access to a premium, multicultural female audience. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011006002/en/ Necole Kane, founder of xoNecole (Photo: Business Wire)
bitpinas.com
Unionbank Joins The Sandbox To Build Metaverse Branch
The country’s “most crypto-friendly bank,” Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank), announced recently that it will soon enter the metaverse by getting into The Sandbox, one of the world’s leading metaverse platforms. This UnionBank venture is a nod to its “Tech-up Pilipinas” advocacy and it aims...
Zuckerberg and Facebook Are Sitting on Gold. They Need to Mine It.
Nothing is going well for Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook, known now as Meta Platforms (META) . On Sept,29, during Meta's weekly Q&A session, the billionaire informed employees that the company was entering an era marked by lackluster growth. "For the first 18 years of the company, we basically grew quickly...
How Am I Being Tracked Online? A Story.
For many, the idea of being tracked online doesn’t sound all that scary. “I am pretty boring” is a common comment from people when discussing online data collection and tracking, and worse is, it’s usually followed by “so I doubt anyone is actually tracking me.”
Zuckerberg’s Unlovable Metaverse Shares Flaws of Meta’s Payments Policy
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has gotten a lot of flak in the year since he announced the corporate rebranding by saying, “From now on, we’re going to be metaverse first, not Facebook first." He then added: “I hope that people come to know the Meta brand and the...
TechCrunch
YouTube to broadly support the @username format with launch of YouTube handles
Handles and @usernames are common across social media, including on sites like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and others. But YouTube had only offered limited support for the format — allowing creators to mention channels in video titles and descriptions with the @ symbol, or mention other users in YouTube Live chats, for example. But the @username option was not available in other areas and discussions. Instead, you’d have to reply to another YouTube user’s comment in order to tag them.
How BeReal Founders Built a Social Media App So Hot, Even TikTok Is Sweating
In 2020, French entrepreneurs Alexis Barreyat and Kévin Perreau launched the photo-sharing app BeReal with the goal that people would use it the way social media apps were originally intended: to connect with friends and family without worrying about followers, likes and filters. The idea was simple: Snap a photo. Be your true self. Be real.
Meta canceled job offers just weeks before international engineers planned moves to London to start jobs, workers say
The engineers were part of a Meta program for people from non-traditional backgrounds. Some had quit jobs and uprooted their lives for the roles.
nftgators.com
Meta’s Journey to Innovation: Zuckerberg’s Big Bet on the Metaverse
Meta has attempted to create potential rivals to Substack and Clubhouse but recently shut them down. The company also recently announced it would be removing Instagram’s Shops tab, which was meant to transform Meta into Amazon’s competitor. Zuckerberg has been betting big on the metaverse, which could help...
TechCrunch
OG App, what exactly was your end game here?
As far as I can tell, the company basically made a new version of Instagram that strips the advertising out, and brings back the non-algorithmic feed. Don’t get me wrong, I would love that, but there’s no universe in which it was going to be a good idea to essentially steal a bunch of content from Meta (née Facebook), repackage it and feed that content to users. You see, businesses have to make money, and in the case of Instagram, that means showing advertising to its users.
bitpinas.com
Paytaca To Launch Bitcoin Cash-Powered Vending Machine in Tacloban
Philippine-based fintech firm Paytaca, Inc. announced its newly installed Bitcoin Cash (BCH)-powered vending machine in Tacloban City. This might be the first known vending machine that accepts crypto as payment in the country. In a Twitter post, Paytaca advertised their newly installed vending machine by saying: “Come to our launch...
How to make a post shareable on Facebook: The platform's visibility settings, explained.
To make your post shareable on Facebook, select the audience visibility option "Public," which allows content to be seen by anyone on or off Facebook.
todaynftnews.com
Zuckerberg’s metaverse VR platform, Horizon Worlds, goes on Quality Lockdown
In a recently released company memo, it has been revealed that Meta’s metaverse VR Horizon Worlds team has been repeatedly criticized by department leadership for using the platform rarely, regardless of the fact that they were ordered to do so at work and at home. The Horizon Worlds goes...
