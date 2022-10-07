Working hard to make natural habitats for animals at the NC Zoo!
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The North Carolina Zoo is the world’s largest natural habitat zoo.
The zoo’s horticulture staff works hard to create natural habitats for all of the animals.Take a trip to the NC Zoo with Zoo Filez!
In this Zoo Filez, their work really stands out inside the desert dome!Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.
Comments / 0