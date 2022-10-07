WATCH NOW: Kenosha County panel OKs policy allowing employees to carry concealed weapons at work

Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine man accused; impersonating officer, antagonizing homeless
RACINE, Wis. - A 20-year-old Racine man is accused of impersonating a police officer and antagonizing people at a homeless encampment. Izayah Hellesen now faces multiple criminal counts including:. Impersonating a peace officer. Threat to a law enforcement officer. Disorderly conduct. According to the criminal complaint, Racine police officers were...
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin homeowner wakes up to sounds in house, deputies find & arrest man for trespassing
RICHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Hubertus was taken into custody after allegedly entering a stranger’s house just before 4:30 a.m. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, on October 10 around 4:30 a.m., there was a report of trespassing at a residence. The person who contacted the authorities said he woke up to the sounds of ‘feet shuffling on the floor’.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha police arrest man after discovering loaded firearm, illegal drugs in vehicle
Kenosha police arrested a man on drugs and weapons charges following a traffic stop in the 5300 block of 14th Avenue late Saturday. Officers discovered a firearm with a loaded magazine and several types of narcotics after they pulled the vehicle over at 11:59 pm, according to Sgt. Tadas Zukauskas, of the Kenosha Police Department.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls fatal stabbing; man found not guilty
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Waukesha County jury on Thursday, Oct. 6, found Hasani Monroe not guilty in the fatal stabbing of a woman in Menomonee Falls on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched to an apartment in Menomonee Falls shortly before midnight on Tuesday, Sept. 1, to investigate a possible domestic abuse incident in progress. While headed to the scene, the 911 caller, later identified as Monroe, told the dispatcher that the victim had "picked up a knife and stabbed me."
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Early morning intruder arrested in Village of Richfield | By Washington Co. Sheriff
October 10, 2022 – Village of Richfield – At 4:25 a.m. the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the Village of Richfield for trespassing to dwelling complaint. The complainant indicated he woke up to sounds that he described as “feet shuffling on the floor” originating from the main floor of the residence.
3-year-old boy dies after relative backs vehicle into him: Lake County Sheriff's Office
Police said the child rode his bike behind the car before the crash.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Shots fired call in Pleasant Prairie under investigation, no reported victims
An investigation is ongoing after the Pleasant Prairie Police Department received a call for shots fired early Saturday morning in the 8600 block of East Frontage Road according to an online statement. The statement said the department received the call at approximately 3 am, and upon arrival officers located numerous...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mass shooting 'threat' prompts commitment, forced medication
WAUKESHA, Wis. - The man charged with threatening a mass shooting at Carroll University in 2018 and again this year is now in a Waukesha County mental hospital awaiting transfer to a state psychiatric facility. On Thursday, Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren ordered 61-year-old Timothy Hoeller to be involuntarily committed...
Man charged with entering 10th District station lobby faces multiple felony charges
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 43-year-old man has been charged with walking into the Chicago Police Department's Ogden (10th) District station and pointing a gun at officers.Terick Bland of Maywood is charged with five felony counts of aggravated assault of a police officer and one felony assault charge of using a deadly weapon. His bail was set at $200,000 at a bond hearing Friday afternoon. He is due back in court on Oct. 14.Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said Bland entered the station with a plastic bag wrapped around his hand Wednesday. It appeared to officers that the barrel of a gun was protruding...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mother stabbed, Milwaukee man gets 30 years in prison
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Fredrick Ramsey on Oct. 7 to 30 years in prison and another 12 years of extended supervision in the fatal stabbing of the mother of his kids in 2016. A jury found Fredrick Ramsey guilty of first-degree reckless homicide for the death of...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Honking & screaming’: Woman hits unoccupied vehicle in Wisconsin Life Church parking lot, possible OWI charges
GERMANTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – On Wednesday, officers responded to a woman honking her horn and screaming out her window while driving in a Life Church parking lot in Germantown. According to the Germantown Police Department, the incident began around 7:30 a.m. on October 5, when at some point during the woman’s alleged tirade, officers say that she hit an unoccupied vehicle and left.
Judge rules Brooks is unable to use 'sovereign citizen' defense at trial
The judge presiding over Brooks’ homicide trial ruled Thursday he won’t be able to use a 'sovereign citizen defense because the argument doesn’t have merit.
CBS 58
'I apologize': Darrell Brooks pledges to behave heading into second week of trial, more witnesses testify
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Darrell Brooks, the defendant in the Waukesha Christmas parade trial, apologized to the court and everyone watching the proceedings for the way he acted last week. "I'm going to stand up as a man and tell the whole court and you, your honor, that I...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 stabbed outside Waukesha bar
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Two people were stabbed outside a Waukesha bar late Saturday, Oct. 8. The stabbing happened outside Las Palmas de Waukesha on The Strand near Perkins Avenue. Police said a fight started inside the bar, and bar staff moved everyone outside. The victims told police they were outside...
WISN
Hearing delayed for Wisconsin man who admitted to illegally requesting absentee ballots
RACINE, Wis. — The court case of a Union Grove man charged with election fraud was delayed once again Friday. Harry Wait, 68, considers himself a freedom fighter. “The state calls me a criminal, just as Samuel Adams, Paul Revere, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, and the list goes on and on and on,” Wait said outside the Racine County Courthouse when he made his first court appearance Sept. 9.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
12-year-old Milwaukee girl fatally shot, woman hurt
MILWAUKEE - A 12-year-old was fatally shot Monday evening, Oct. 10 near 37th and Rohr. Police said the child, a girl, died at the hospital. A Milwaukee woman, 46, was also shot. She is expected to survive. Part of the police investigation focused on 37th Street while other officers investigated...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mequon Kwik Trip shooting; prison for Sheboygan man
MEQUON, Wis. - A Sheboygan man, convicted in a 2021 shooting at a Mequon Kwik Trip, has been sentenced to eight years in prison. Taylor Gray, 23, pleaded no contest in August to first-degree recklessly endangering safety and endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm. He was also sentenced to eight years of extended supervision.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Several people protest outside Racine County Courthouse in support of Harry Wait
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) — Protesters and supporters held signs outside the Racine County Courthouse Friday afternoon as another hearing was underway for Harry Wait. Wait is accused of committing election fraud by ordering absentee ballots in the names of the mayor and state assembly speaker. Wait says he did so to prove a point.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
53rd and Villard fatal shooting: Milwaukee man charged
MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old Milwaukee man is accused in connection with a fatal shooting that happened near 53rd and Villard on Sunday, Sept. 25. The accused is Prarie Kelly – and he faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree reckless homicide. Possession of a firearm by a felon. According to...
Mandela Barnes labors to shed 'defund the police' label in bid against Ron Johnson
MILWAUKEE — Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes opened his debate with Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) intent on dispelling his image as a soft-on-crime Democrat, an indictment by Republicans that was bolstered by his own words, making him the underdog in the Wisconsin Senate race.
