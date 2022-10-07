WATCH NOW: Kenosha County panel OKs policy allowing employees to carry concealed weapons at work

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 43-year-old man has been charged with walking into the Chicago Police Department's Ogden (10th) District station and pointing a gun at officers.Terick Bland of Maywood is charged with five felony counts of aggravated assault of a police officer and one felony assault charge of using a deadly weapon. His bail was set at $200,000 at a bond hearing Friday afternoon. He is due back in court on Oct. 14.Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said Bland entered the station with a plastic bag wrapped around his hand Wednesday. It appeared to officers that the barrel of a gun was protruding...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO