Read full article on original website
Related
aldailynews.com
Alabama doctors warn of the fentanyl threat
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama doctors are warning about the grave risk that synthetic opioid fentanyl poses to the public. Expert physicians recently participated in a Facebook Lice webcast sponsored by the Medical Association of the State of Alabama to discuss the growing problem that has seen deaths rise the last few years especially. They explained that, while physicians sometimes medically prescribe fentanyl to treat severe pain, taking medication not prescribed by a physician and dispensed by someone other than a health care professional is a danger.
aldailynews.com
Capitol Journal – October 7, 2022
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – There’s extraordinary growth in the state’s revenue with budgets seeing record surpluses. Senate President Pro Tem Greg Reed joins us to talk about how we got here and what the Legislature will do with the money. Alabama is in the national spotlight this week...
Comments / 0