Read full article on original website
Related
testudotimes.com
Maryland women’s soccer’s frustration shows in 2-0 loss to Penn State
Right before halftime in Sunday’s matinee between Maryland women’s soccer and Penn State, Maryland received a free kick just outside the 18-yard box. With a chance to tie the game down 1-0, senior midfielder Sofi Vinas’ delivered a ball to graduate attacker Kam Fisher’s head and she sent it into the back of the net.
testudotimes.com
Grading Maryland football’s position groups after its loss to Purdue
In its sixth game of the season, Maryland football fell to Purdue, 31-29. It was a tough loss for the Terps, as numerous mistakes and a failed two-point conversion ended up being the difference. Once again, it was Maryland’s defense that outplayed the offense, which went cold for much of...
testudotimes.com
Big Ten weekend review: week six
The Maryland Terrapins took momentum from last week’s victory into a Saturday noon matchup with Purdue at SECU Stadium in College Park, Maryland. Trailing Purdue 31-23 and the game waning in the balance, Maryland star junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa led a four-play, 68-yard drive with tight end Corey Dyches snagging his second touchdown of the game to cut the deficit to 31-29.
testudotimes.com
Maryland football fails to convert two-point conversion in final seconds, falls to Purdue, 31-29
After falling behind by eight, Maryland football rattled off a methodical drive and had just a two-point conversion standing between it and forcing overtime against Purdue. Redshirt junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa rolled to his right, seemingly with nobody to throw to. Miraculously, he found junior wide receiver Rakim Jarrett in the corner of the end zone to tie the game at 31 — or so it seemed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
testudotimes.com
Maryland women’s soccer to be without star defender Malikae Dayes following one-game suspension
Maryland women’s soccer graduate defender Malikae Dayes, who has started all 13 games this season for the Terps and leads all players in minutes played, will miss Maryland’s matchup Thursday night against No. 16 Ohio State due to a one-game suspension. Per NCAA rules, Dayes is subject to...
Comments / 0