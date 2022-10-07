ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Comments / 0

Related
testudotimes.com

Maryland women’s soccer’s frustration shows in 2-0 loss to Penn State

Right before halftime in Sunday’s matinee between Maryland women’s soccer and Penn State, Maryland received a free kick just outside the 18-yard box. With a chance to tie the game down 1-0, senior midfielder Sofi Vinas’ delivered a ball to graduate attacker Kam Fisher’s head and she sent it into the back of the net.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
testudotimes.com

Big Ten weekend review: week six

The Maryland Terrapins took momentum from last week’s victory into a Saturday noon matchup with Purdue at SECU Stadium in College Park, Maryland. Trailing Purdue 31-23 and the game waning in the balance, Maryland star junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa led a four-play, 68-yard drive with tight end Corey Dyches snagging his second touchdown of the game to cut the deficit to 31-29.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
testudotimes.com

Maryland football fails to convert two-point conversion in final seconds, falls to Purdue, 31-29

After falling behind by eight, Maryland football rattled off a methodical drive and had just a two-point conversion standing between it and forcing overtime against Purdue. Redshirt junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa rolled to his right, seemingly with nobody to throw to. Miraculously, he found junior wide receiver Rakim Jarrett in the corner of the end zone to tie the game at 31 — or so it seemed.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
College Park, MD
Sports
State
Wisconsin State
State
Maryland State
City
College Park, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
State
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Community Policy