Stuart, FL

cbs12.com

Closing arguments to begin in Parkland school shooter trial

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WPEC) — Closing arguments are expected to begin Tuesday morning in the sentencing trial of Parkland school shooter, Nikolas Cruz. The seven-man, five-woman jury will then begin deliberations to decide whether to recommend a sentence of life in prison or death for the now 24-year-old. The...
PARKLAND, FL
Martin County, FL
Stuart, FL
Martin County, FL
WPTV

Big Taste of Martin County to be held Tuesday night

STUART, Fla. — 'Big Taste of Martin County' will delight foodies with food from 26 Stuart restaurants on Tuesday night starting at 5:30 p.m. The event will be held in a plane hangar at Atlantic Aviation at Witham Field in Stuart and benefits Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Palm Beach & Martin Counties.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

High School Students Save Time and Money with IRSC Dual Enrollment

Fort Pierce - Sunday October 9, 2022: Area high school students can begin work on their college degree for free through Dual Enrollment at Indian River State College (IRSC). Students and parents attending upcoming information sessions at IRSC campuses in Fort Pierce, Port St. Lucie, Stuart, Okeechobee and Vero Beach will discover how the program saves time and thousands of dollars in college tuition.
FORT PIERCE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Shooting Leaves One Dead In West Boca Raton

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A shooting late Sunday night in West Boca Raton left one person dead. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue were called to the 9400 block of Aegean Drive which is north of Yamato […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
850wftl.com

Undocumented immigrants reportedly burglarized home

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL– — Two undocumented immigrants have been arrested after they were caught burglarizing a home that was under construction. The incident was reported on Oct. 5 according to the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say a witness contacted them after noticing two people wandering...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Woman Drinks Two Margaritas, Hits Curb, Arrested

“When Questioned About Striking Curb, She Responded ‘Sometimes You Do That’ And Laughed.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton resident Yomaris Lopez allegedly had such a problem driving in the area of Military Trail and Atlantic in Delray Beach around 9:20 p.m. on […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

HOLLYWOOD REPORTER: Nikki Finke Dies In Boca Raton

Famed, Legendary Entertainment Reporter Founded “Deadline” Website. Nikki Finke Greenberg Owned $1.3M Condo On Ocean Drive. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Website “Hollywood Reporter” reported mid-day Sunday that famed entertainment reporter Nikki Finke died today in Boca Raton. BocaNewsNow.com has not independently confirmed the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Rodent dropping in mason jar, roaches in dining room: 3 South Florida restaurants shut last week

Cockroaches crawling around a dining room and a host stand, and rodents leaving feces on the floor and inside a mason jar were among the issues cited at three South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Two hospitalized following shooting in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police say two men were shot on North Tamarind Avenue Friday afternoon. Officials say the men are in their young 20's and were both shot in their lower extremities. Both men were taken to St. Mary's Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Man arrested after barricading himself inside apartment

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man who was threatening to harm himself was arrested on Saturday, according to a spokesperson with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. An apartment building in the ARIUM Boynton Beach complex was evacuated and the neighborhood was on lockdown. Deputies say the man...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL

