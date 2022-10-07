Read full article on original website
Multiple reports of armed suspects on school campuses throughout South Florida
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Law enforcement responded to multiple calls regarding armed suspects on school campuses throughout South Florida on Tuesday. The first calls came in around 10 a.m. when police responded to reports about a possible incident at Miami Central Senior High School, according to CBS Miami.
Closing arguments to begin in Parkland school shooter trial
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WPEC) — Closing arguments are expected to begin Tuesday morning in the sentencing trial of Parkland school shooter, Nikolas Cruz. The seven-man, five-woman jury will then begin deliberations to decide whether to recommend a sentence of life in prison or death for the now 24-year-old. The...
Boca Raton girl spreads kindness through artwork in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian
BOCA RATON, Fla. — A Boca Raton girl is on a mission to spread kindness. She is combining her love for art and compassion to help those suffering from the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Florida's west coast. “When I create these, I know I’m helping others,” said Ayel...
Boca Raton High School cleared after police investigate reports of an armed subject
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: The school has been cleared after authorities found nothing suspicious on campus. The Boca Raton Police Department said officers are responding to reports of an armed suspect at Boca Raton High School. The school is on a precautionary code red lockdown, and authorities...
WPTV
Big Taste of Martin County to be held Tuesday night
STUART, Fla. — 'Big Taste of Martin County' will delight foodies with food from 26 Stuart restaurants on Tuesday night starting at 5:30 p.m. The event will be held in a plane hangar at Atlantic Aviation at Witham Field in Stuart and benefits Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Palm Beach & Martin Counties.
'Altercation' at the mall leads to one teen shot, another facing charges
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — This case started with people calling about someone shot in the abdomen and lying near the sidewalk on SW 8th Street in Boca Raton. Police wrote, “The suspect fled the area.” That was on Sunday, Aug. 28. The time of day was not specified, but likely the late afternoon.
High School Students Save Time and Money with IRSC Dual Enrollment
Fort Pierce - Sunday October 9, 2022: Area high school students can begin work on their college degree for free through Dual Enrollment at Indian River State College (IRSC). Students and parents attending upcoming information sessions at IRSC campuses in Fort Pierce, Port St. Lucie, Stuart, Okeechobee and Vero Beach will discover how the program saves time and thousands of dollars in college tuition.
12-year-old uses camera-scanning app, discovers landlord spying on her, detective says
STUART, Fla. (WPEC) — With technology advancing, cameras are getting smaller and smaller. Now, criminals are hiding them in things like charging outlets. On Thursday, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said detectives arrested Bruce Wayne Grady, a 61-year-old landlord accused of spying on his 12-year-old tenant with hidden cameras.
Shooting Leaves One Dead In West Boca Raton
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A shooting late Sunday night in West Boca Raton left one person dead. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue were called to the 9400 block of Aegean Drive which is north of Yamato […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Parkland school shooting verdict: Count 7 in penalty phase is Nicholas Dworet
Count seven of 17 in the penalty phase is for the murder of Nicholas Dworet who Nikolas Cruz killed on Feb. 14, 2018, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, according to Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer. His mother, Annika Dworet, said during her victim impact statement that Nicholas had a full...
'Horrific brutality and unrelentless cruelty': Nikolas Cruz closing arguments underway
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Closing arguments in the Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial are taking place and the prosecution made its push for the jury to decide on the death penalty. Cruz pleaded guilty to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder, almost a year ago,...
Martin County mother says hidden cameras caused 'path of destruction' for family
WPTV learned more Friday about how a Martin County family found hidden cameras that sheriff's office investigators said were used to spy on a 12-year-old girl.
Kasowitz Benson is sanctioned for 'dilatory tactics' in suit accusing it of malicious prosecution
A Florida judge has ordered Kasowitz Benson Torres and one of its former partners to pay attorney fees for “dilatory tactics” in a lawsuit filed by the wife of Marvel Entertainment chairman Isaac “Ike” Perlmutter. Judge G. Joseph Curley of Palm Beach County, Florida, ordered payment...
Man throws drugs out car window, crashes car while evading Florida police
A Florida man was arrested for throwing methamphetamine from a car while being chased by the undercover detectives he tried to sell the methamphetamine to.
Undocumented immigrants reportedly burglarized home
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL– — Two undocumented immigrants have been arrested after they were caught burglarizing a home that was under construction. The incident was reported on Oct. 5 according to the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say a witness contacted them after noticing two people wandering...
Boca Raton Woman Drinks Two Margaritas, Hits Curb, Arrested
“When Questioned About Striking Curb, She Responded ‘Sometimes You Do That’ And Laughed.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton resident Yomaris Lopez allegedly had such a problem driving in the area of Military Trail and Atlantic in Delray Beach around 9:20 p.m. on […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
HOLLYWOOD REPORTER: Nikki Finke Dies In Boca Raton
Famed, Legendary Entertainment Reporter Founded “Deadline” Website. Nikki Finke Greenberg Owned $1.3M Condo On Ocean Drive. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Website “Hollywood Reporter” reported mid-day Sunday that famed entertainment reporter Nikki Finke died today in Boca Raton. BocaNewsNow.com has not independently confirmed the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Rodent dropping in mason jar, roaches in dining room: 3 South Florida restaurants shut last week
Cockroaches crawling around a dining room and a host stand, and rodents leaving feces on the floor and inside a mason jar were among the issues cited at three South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through ...
Two hospitalized following shooting in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police say two men were shot on North Tamarind Avenue Friday afternoon. Officials say the men are in their young 20's and were both shot in their lower extremities. Both men were taken to St. Mary's Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Man arrested after barricading himself inside apartment
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man who was threatening to harm himself was arrested on Saturday, according to a spokesperson with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. An apartment building in the ARIUM Boynton Beach complex was evacuated and the neighborhood was on lockdown. Deputies say the man...
