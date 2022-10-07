ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Frasier Revival Officially Ordered at Paramount+ With Kelsey Grammer — But Will the Rest of the Cast Be Back?

Paramount+ is serving up a fresh helping of tossed salad and scrambled eggs: The streamer has officially handed a series order to a Frasier revival, our sister site Deadline reports. Kelsey Grammer will reprise his role as the snooty psychiatrist he originated on Cheers and then took to his own NBC spinoff, which ran for 11 seasons and won five straight Emmys for best comedy series. The revival was first reported in February 2021, with Grammer himself confirming the news. He’ll serve as an executive producer on the revival, with Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and Joe Cristalli (Life...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Popculture

'Grey's Anatomy' Star Kate Walsh Accidentally Reveals Engagement

Kate Walsh accidentally leaked some big news, but it had nothing to do with Grey's Anatomy. During an Instagram Live chat with her Private Practice co-star Amy Brenneman, Walsh let it slip that she is engaged to Andrew Nixon. Walsh, 54, stars as Dr. Addison Montgomery in Grey's Anatomy and is expected to return for Season 19.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Ryan O’Connell, Jim Parsons Starring in Comedy ‘Just by Looking at Him'(EXCLUSIVE)

Ryan O’Connell will make his directorial debut with “Just by Looking at Him,” an adaptation of his novel of the same name. In addition to directing and writing the script, O’Connell will play the lead role of Elliot, a gay television writer with cerebral palsy. “The Big Bang Theory’s” Jim Parsons will co-star as Elliot’s boss, Ethan. According to the official description, the comedy will follow Elliot as he tries “to find love and connection in a world that wasn’t built for him.” FilmNation Entertainment and Berlanti/Schechter Films’ Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will produce the film. Lucas Wiesendanger will oversee...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Inside ‘Frasier’ Co-Creator David Lee’s Modernist Palm Springs Home Renovation

While Paramount+’s reboot of Frasier, which just received a series order, has the full blessing of original show creator David Lee, it will not be front of mind. Lee — who started Frasier alongside Peter Casey and the late David Angell, his colleagues in Grub Street Productions — is not involved; it’s being reimagined by star Kelsey Grammer’s Grammnet Productions, CBS Studios and scribes Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Frasier' Sequel Officially a Go at Paramount+Why 'Frasier' Co-Creator Pledged $5M to Save Palm Springs' Plaza TheatreJustin Timberlake Covers Frank Sinatra and Stevie Wonder During Children's Hospital L.A. Fundraiser in...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mckinley Belcher Iii
Person
Khris Davis
Person
Wendell Pierce
Person
Arthur Miller
Popculture

Amanda Warren and Jimmy Smits on 'East New York': 'Personal Perspectives' and 'A-Game' Writers Make New CBS Cop Drama Stand Out (Exclusive)

East New York is a new CBS cop drama that stars Jimmy Smits and Amanda Warren as police officers of the NYPD's 74th precinct in East New York, Brooklyn. Warren plays the newly promoted Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood, who, with the help of her mentor Assistant Chief John Suarez (Smits), intends to deepen the connection between the community and those who are sworn to serve and protect it. Recently, PopCulture.com had a chance to speak with the actors about the show, which they say is a standout series due to its "A-game" writing staff and how well it captures personal perspectives.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy