East New York is a new CBS cop drama that stars Jimmy Smits and Amanda Warren as police officers of the NYPD's 74th precinct in East New York, Brooklyn. Warren plays the newly promoted Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood, who, with the help of her mentor Assistant Chief John Suarez (Smits), intends to deepen the connection between the community and those who are sworn to serve and protect it. Recently, PopCulture.com had a chance to speak with the actors about the show, which they say is a standout series due to its "A-game" writing staff and how well it captures personal perspectives.

TV SERIES ・ 22 HOURS AGO