We’re not far away now from the release of Architects’ 10th album, and today (October 11) the band have shared another ace new single from the record. In fact, frontman Sam Carter calls the band’s latest track – a new moral low ground – one of his “favourites” from the album, and it’s easy to see why. The vocalist explains that the LP as a whole is “more live, more exciting and more fun – it has that energy. We wanted it to be a lot more industrial and electronic.” Drummer and songwriter Dan Searle agrees that the classic symptoms… is more “free, playful and spontaneous” thanks to its recording process.

MUSIC ・ 5 HOURS AGO