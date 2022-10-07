Read full article on original website
Related
Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching
Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
Kerrang
BABYMETAL return to announce new concept album, The Other One
BABYMETAL are back! Just over a year on from going on hiatus, the duo have announced details of a brand-new concept album entitled The Other One… plus much more. Unveiling their future plans via a Legend Map on their website, the metallers confirm that new record The Other One is dropping on March 24, 2023. The as-yet-unannounced lead single will reportedly be coming this month, followed by more new tracks in November, January, February and March.
wegotthiscovered.com
From the fantastical to the terrifying, ‘The Rings of Power’ star cast in the cult horror remake
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power star Emma Horvath will be starring in the Renny Harlin remake of the 2008 horror film The Strangers. The original film, written and directed by Bryan Bertino, wasn’t particularly successful when it first appeared in cinemas but went on to become a sleeper hit, cementing itself as a cult horror classic that went on to spawn a sequel, The Strangers: Prey at Night, and now a remake just over a decade later.
Polygon
Guillermo del Toro’s Netflix horror anthology looks like the best of monsters and murder
Guillermo del Toro’s highly anticipated horror anthology series finally has a release date. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities is coming out on Oct. 25, just in time for Halloween. Additionally, Netflix released a new trailer teasing more of the collection to fans on Friday. The anthology will...
RELATED PEOPLE
Chilling new documentary about ‘Barney and Friends’ is here to shatter illusions for all ’90s kids
There isn't a human being who came of age in the '90s who doesn't immediately recognize the giant purple dinosaur in that photo. And while many of us have, at best, fond memories of Barney & Friends, or, at worst, mildly annoying memories, a new Peacock documentary about the show looks downright...disturbing.
Tom Cruise To Become the First Actor To Film Movie in Outer Space
If he has his way, Hollywood legend Tom Cruise will be taking his acting career to new heights – literally. The 60-year-old movie star has supposedly signed on to film a new movie in outer space. Multiple outlets have reported that Cruise is teaming up with The Bourne Identity...
wegotthiscovered.com
A criminally underrated sci-fi thriller braces for a nail-biting Netflix reentry
One of the biggest problems with Netflix’s deluge of original content swamping the library each and every week is that a worrying number of hidden gems have been allowed to slip through the cracks way too easily in favor of the next star-powered blockbuster or buzzy episodic epic, and Stowaway definitely deserves to be included among the ranks of those that got away.
NME
Kevin Smith’s long-awaited Prince documentary to finally “see the light” of day
Kevin Smith’s long-awaited documentary about Prince is set to finally “see the light” of day”. The director had previously revealed the access he had to Prince before the musician’s death from a fentanyl overdose in 2016. Smith had spent hours talking to Prince at his...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kerrang
WILLOW smashes it (literally) with heavy SNL performance
Following the release of her new, 4/5-rated album <COPINGMECHANISM>, WILLOW hit Saturday Night Live for an epic performance. The musician and her band tore through curious/furious and ur a stranger from that record, complete with an incredible roar and a smashed guitar right at the end of the latter. In...
Taylor Swift Is Ready to Direct a Feature Film: ‘If It Were the Right Thing, It Would be Such a Privilege’
Platinum-selling recording artist Taylor Swift recently hinted that she’s ready to break into a new side of the entertainment industry: directing.
Kerrang
Architects drop energetic new single, a new moral low ground
We’re not far away now from the release of Architects’ 10th album, and today (October 11) the band have shared another ace new single from the record. In fact, frontman Sam Carter calls the band’s latest track – a new moral low ground – one of his “favourites” from the album, and it’s easy to see why. The vocalist explains that the LP as a whole is “more live, more exciting and more fun – it has that energy. We wanted it to be a lot more industrial and electronic.” Drummer and songwriter Dan Searle agrees that the classic symptoms… is more “free, playful and spontaneous” thanks to its recording process.
Richard Linklater speaks out after the Academy rejects Apollo 10 ½ from Best Animation category
"The category that should be most inclusive of expression is instead the most status quo"
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Emancipation: Will Smith's First Movie Since Oscars Slap Set for December Release on Apple TV+ — Watch Trailer
The trailer for Will Smith‘s first movie since the infamous Chris Rock Oscars slap has arrived. Apple TV+ on Monday announced that slave drama Emancipation will be available to stream on Friday, Dec. 9, one week after its limited theatrical release (on Dec. 2). Inspired by a true story...
Complex
Tom Cruise Reportedly in Talks to Shoot Feature Film in Outer Space
Tom Cruise is working towards finalizing a deal that will make him the first actor to shoot a feature film in outer space, TMZ reports. Cruise is said to be speaking with the Universal Films Entertainment Group about filming at the International Space Station, accomplishing a goal that has been years in the making. While movies like the Cruise-narrated documentary Space Station 3D and 2012’s Apogee of Fear were filmed at the ISS, the actor aims to become the first civilian to perform a space walk.
SFGate
Rithy Panh on Fact and Fiction at the Busan Film Festival
Rithy Panh, director of “Rice People” and “S21 The Khmer Rouge Killing Machine” is an icon of art-house cinema, at once political, unique, and charming. The iconic image may be another of his confections – a palatable work built on uncomfortable facts. On the incomplete...
spoilertv.com
Kindred - Premiere Date Released
FX’s Kindred, the new drama series based on Octavia E. Butler’s novel, will premiere Tuesday, December 13 exclusively on Hulu. The premiere will include all eight episodes. The series will soon be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories.
‘Wendell & Wild’ Trailer Released, Featuring Key And Peele
The official trailer for the long-awaited Netflix movie Wendell & Wild has finally dropped. The movie is a claymation comedy horror starring the famous sketch duo of Keegan Michael-Key and Jordan Peele. In the director's chair, we have Henry Sellick, famous for other movies in a similar vein, such as The Nightmare Before Christmas and Coraline.
Collider
‘Scream Park’ Trailer: ‘Stranger Things’ Breakout Star Is Ready to Die Again in VR Horror Series
Blackbox TV released a new trailer for Scream Park, an upcoming VR series led by Stranger Things’ breakout star Grace Van Dien. Besides telling an original horror story, the series doubles down as a 360° VR experience through which the audience will get trapped in a haunted amusement park. The new trailer introduces us to Kelly Q (Van Dien), a lost soul trapped in an abandoned amusement park that was overcome by evil entities. To escape Scream Park, viewers must follow Kelly Q’s instructions and ride on hellish roller coasters to find the exit. But, instead of just watching the series from the comfort of their couches, Scream Park’s audience will actually live the horrors of the macabre setting with their VR headset.
Vice
A new trailer for Tim Burton's Wednesday Addams TV show just dropped
Tim Burton, the king of Hot Topic merchandise and the director of light gothic fares like Beetlejuice and Edward Scissorhands, has sunk his teeth into a new horror project, and it’s one that feels like a match made in heaven (or hell, rather): a Netflix television series telling the story of The Addams Family’s Wednesday Addams. The latest trailer for the show, simply titled Wednesday, just dropped too.
ComicBook
Pixar's Andrew Stanton to Direct New Sci-Fi Movie In the Blink of an Eye
Andrew Stanton is a writer and director best known for Pixar who has helped create some of the most beloved animated movies of all time. Stanton's writing credits include Toy Story, A Bug's Life, Toy Story 2, Finding Nemo, WALL-E, Finding Dory, Toy Story 4, and more. He also directed A Bug's Life, WALL·E, Finding Nemo, and Finding Dory as well as the 2012 live-action movie, John Carter. Recently, the Oscar-winner worked on a couple of episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi, which won't be his last foray into sci-fi. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Stanton has been tapped to direct the upcoming sci-fi/drama, In the Blink of an Eye.
Comments / 0