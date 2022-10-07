Read full article on original website
WILLOW smashes it (literally) with heavy SNL performance
Following the release of her new, 4/5-rated album <COPINGMECHANISM>, WILLOW hit Saturday Night Live for an epic performance. The musician and her band tore through curious/furious and ur a stranger from that record, complete with an incredible roar and a smashed guitar right at the end of the latter. In...
Alter Bridge’s Mark Tremonti: The 10 songs that changed my life
He’s inspired thousands to pick up the guitar and shred their hearts out, but what music shaped Mark Tremonti? The Alter Bridge man looks back…. The first song that I remember hearingKISS – Strutter (1974) “Oh gosh… that I ever remember hearing?! Strutter is one that registers, because...
Architects drop energetic new single, a new moral low ground
We’re not far away now from the release of Architects’ 10th album, and today (October 11) the band have shared another ace new single from the record. In fact, frontman Sam Carter calls the band’s latest track – a new moral low ground – one of his “favourites” from the album, and it’s easy to see why. The vocalist explains that the LP as a whole is “more live, more exciting and more fun – it has that energy. We wanted it to be a lot more industrial and electronic.” Drummer and songwriter Dan Searle agrees that the classic symptoms… is more “free, playful and spontaneous” thanks to its recording process.
In Flames, Anthrax and more added to Bloodstock 2023
After making their first 2023 announcement at this year’s massive fest, Bloodstock have now just announced their second wave of bands…. Nine new acts have been added to the bill: at various times and days across the weekend, In Flames, Anthrax, Sepultura and Ugly Kid Joe will all be performing on the Ronnie James Did main stage, while the Sophie Lancaster big top stage will host Whitechapel, Nonpoint, Trollfest, Biohazard and Church Of The Cosmic Skull.
“An overwhelming and life-affirming experience”: We went to Brazil to watch ‘the biggest band on Earth’
In a world divided by politics, isolated by pandemics, interrupted by social media, it’s easy to feel alone. The antidote, as it always has been, is community. Friends, family, neighbours. The people in the pit at the last show you went to. Human connections that make life worth living.
Mark Hoppus is writing a book on his life, blink-182 and cancer battle
Original story: Amidst some seriously exciting blink-182 teasing this week, bassist Mark Hoppus has confirmed something actually concrete in the meantime: that he is writing a book!. The musician told The Hollywood Reporter over the weekend that he’d started writing it “earlier this year”, and that it’ll be about “my...
Eminem notches another song in Spotify's Billions Club, sets a record
Eminem has once again joined Spotify's Billions Club, and his latest entry gives him yet another significant streaming accomplishment.
BABYMETAL return to announce new concept album, The Other One
BABYMETAL are back! Just over a year on from going on hiatus, the duo have announced details of a brand-new concept album entitled The Other One… plus much more. Unveiling their future plans via a Legend Map on their website, the metallers confirm that new record The Other One is dropping on March 24, 2023. The as-yet-unannounced lead single will reportedly be coming this month, followed by more new tracks in November, January, February and March.
See Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester in the new Wednesday trailer
A brand-new trailer for Wednesday has arrived, and with it comes the exciting news that the awesome Fred Armisen will be playing Uncle Fester. Fred shows off his actually bald head – “I shaved my head for it,” he tells Vanity Fair – in the latest look at Netflix’s upcoming Addams Family series, in which he’ll join the excellent cast of stars we’ve known about for many months now: Jenna Ortega as Wednesday, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia and Luis Guzmán as Gomez.
Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo’s Harvard classmates didn’t realise who he was: “Minds were blown”
Rivers Cuomo has shared in a new interview how he somehow stayed under the radar while attending Harvard, despite Weezer having recently blown up thanks to their beloved 1994 self-titled debut (The Blue Album). Amusingly, his fellow students had no idea who the frontman was when he was attending the...
