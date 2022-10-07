Read full article on original website
Truck crash in Wright County kills 1
WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. — A man was killed after being ejected from a truck near Norwood in Wright County today, Oct. 10. Sarah A. Thompson, 68, and Christopher S. Thompson, 42, of Ozark were riding in a 2005 GMC 1500 light-duty pickup on US Highway 60 two miles east of Norwood. Around 11:03 a.m., Missouri […]
houstonherald.com
Houston police investigate reported thefts of two vehicles, including ’55 Bel Air
The following are excerpts from some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:. •Levi J. Coats, 22, of 14266 Miller Road in Bucyrus, was issued a citation for property damage after allegedly breaking a window at an Oak Street residence on Sept. 24. •On Sept. 17, a...
Kait 8
Woman arrested after leaving child in car with meth
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Fulton County woman after they said she left her child and a bag of meth in her car during a visit with her parole officer. On Wednesday, Oct. 5, 49-year-old Nikkie Camp met with her probation and parole officer. According...
houstonherald.com
U.S. 60 accident claims one east of Norwood
An accident Monday morning claimed the life an Ozark man in Wright County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Tpr. Travis Sullivan said an eastbound 2005 GMC 1500 driven by Sarah A. Thompson, 68, of Ozark, travelled off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected and travelled off the right side of the roadway, ejecting a passenger, Christopher S. Thompson, 42, of Ozark. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
KYTV
Mother remembers daughter found dead in Laclede County
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A mother is speaking out after her daughter, Hope Arnold, was found dead on Route 66 in Laclede County. Robert Nyman faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death in the case of Arnold’s death. Investigators say police responded in late...
KTLO
Mammoth Spring man arrested for aggravated assault upon a law enforcement officer
A Mammoth Spring man is charged with aggravated assault upon a law enforcement officer and fleeing after authorities received a complaint of a reckless driver.Fifty-one-year-old Douglas Latham was observed to be traveling at high rates of speed in his Ford truck traveling north on U.S. Highway 63. At one point he reached 100 miles per hour. Law enforcement attempted to pull Latham over, but he ignored them and began to flee. They were able to stop him at the intersection of U.S. Highway 63 and Long Run Road.
myozarksonline.com
Shooting in Phelps County
One person was arrested and another was hospitalized following a shooting in Rolla on Wednesday evening. According to the Rolla Police Department, officers responded to the 14-hundred block of Hauck Drive, where two men were fighting. During the altercation, on of the men pulled a gun and shot the 29-year-old multiple times, before running away. The victim was transported to Phelps Health with serious injuries. Witnesses were able to provide officers with information about the suspect, and 22-year-old Tanner Branson was located in the 15-hundred block of Heller Street. After negotiations with law enforcement, Branson surrendered to authorities and was taken into custody. Branson, who is from Rolla, is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
houstonherald.com
Man charged after incident in Houston involving assault with knife
A man faces four felony charges and is held on $1 million bond in the Texas County Jail after allegedly assaulting a woman with a knife during an incident Friday, Sept. 30, in Houston. Dylan Saltkill, 26, of Houston, is charged with two counts of second-degree assault, armed criminal action...
Hartville fire kills one person Friday morning
HARTVILLE, Mo. – One person was found dead following a fire early Friday morning. The Wright County Sheriff’s office said firefighters arrived at the scene of a fire on Alma Road just outside of Hartville before dawn on October 7. Firefighters were able to put out the flames around 4:30 am and found that the […]
myozarksonline.com
Narcotics arrest in Laclede County
An investigation by the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group and the Missouri State Highway Patrol has led to the arrest of an Eldridge man. Officers went to a residence in the 34-thousand block of VV Highway to execute a search warrant on Monday. During the search, officers seized items related to the use of methamphetamine. 19-year-old Artimis Isquierdo was taken into custody and is charged with possession of a controlled substance. When checking his criminal history it was determined that Isquierdo had multiple prior warrants for failing to appear in court and failing to obey a judge’s order.
KTLO
AR Highway Commission asks for injunction against junkyard in Fulton County
The Arkansas State Highway Commission has petitioned for a mandatory injunction against owners of a junkyard along State Highway 9 in Fulton County. State Highway 9 is subject to the Arkansas Highway Beautification Act of 1965, which requires states to provide enforcement of billboard and junkyard control measures or risk the loss of federal funding.
The Buford-Carty Farmstead has provided for generations of families in Reynolds County, Missouri
Powers, Mathew and Clio Admin. "Buford–Carty Farmstead and Museum." Clio: Your Guide to History. The Buford-Carty Farmstead built in 1847 is a product of history that crossed through various generations. It was a one-and-one-half-story cabin. In 2004, the farmstead was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
houstonherald.com
Woman charged after allegedly stealing truck and taking Licking officer on high-speed chase
After allegedly stealing a pickup from the Mountain Grove area and later being involved in a high-speed chase with a Licking Police Department officer on U.S. 63, a woman faces a pair of felony charges. Terracotta Warren, 41, of the 100 block of Anderson Street in Seymour, is charged with...
myozarksonline.com
Man Jailed Following Fort Wood Shooting
One person is in a Springfield hospital and another is in the Pulaski County Jail in Waynesville, following a shooting Tuesday evening on base at Fort Leonard Wood. According to the Public Affairs Office at the fort, the shooting occurred at 11:07 Tuesday evening at the fort. No specifics were given.
houstonherald.com
DEATH NOTICE: Eric Dean Buckner
Services for Eric Dean Buckner, 44, of Licking, are noon Thursday, Oct. 13, at Licking Christian Church. Visitation is 11 a.m. until service time. Send an online condolence.
KYTV
1 dies in house fire near Hartville, Mo.
HARTVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Wright County Sheriff’s Office investigates a deadly house fire near Hartville. Firefighters responded to the fire around 1 a.m. on Friday at a home off of Alva Road. Firefighters found one person dead inside the house. The sheriff’s office has asked for an autopsy...
myozarksonline.com
3 arrested for stealing in Wright County
Three Hartville men are facing charges in connection with the theft of property from the 5-thousand block of Steel Bluff Road in Hartville. The investigation began when a Wright County Deputy arrested, Nathan Withnell for unlawful possession of a firearm, at a low water bridge known as Stair Step. During the investigation, the deputy found checkbooks with names of people other than Withnell, in his pickup. The deputy also found several items that had been stolen from the residence on Steel Bluff Road. The property owner who was with the deputy said it was obvious that all of the buildings had been ransacked. The investigation led law enforcement to the residence of Michael Harrison where several pieces of stolen property were found, and a pickup that belonged to Larry Landsdown held additional property and a baggie that contained methamphetamine. It’s estimated that the stolen property is valued at $ 75 thousand dollars. According to the report, some of the properties had been sold for scrap for around $5-thousand-dollars. Withnell is charged with 2 counts of receiving stolen property, Harrison is charged with 1 count of receiving stolen property, and Lansdown is charged with burglary.
New school bus cameras installed in Marshfield for safety
MARSHFIELD, Mo. – The Marshfield School District is hoping new equipment can increase the safety of student bus riders. New cameras are being installed on district buses to crack down on bus stop-arm violations. It’s Missouri law that drivers must stop on all two-lane roads for school buses when the stop arm is extended. However, […]
Laclede Record
Sheriff’s office seeks answers in suspicious death case
The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating what happened in the suspicious death of Lebanon resident Hope L. Arnold, 33. Robert Eugene Nyman, of Lebanon, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident last week following the preliminary investigation. On Sept. 26 deputies with the Sheriff’s Office located the body of Arnold on Route 66 near Hazelgreen. Arnold’s body was located over an embankment off the highway in the 33000 block of Rt. 66. Deputies were called to the area after a resident found what appeared to be a body part in their yard. For more on this story see the LCR.
myozarksonline.com
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a subject for questioning
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a subject for questioning. Desante White was last seen wearing black shorts in the area of Hardin Lane. The Sheriff’s Department describes him as a black male with long dreads. He is wanted for questioning in reference to an assault. Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Desante White should call the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department or your local law enforcement agency at 573-774-6196. The Sheriff’s Department notes that the subject is only a person of interest and is wanted for questioning at this time.
