The Sun Prairie West athletic program has its first complete season as the girls golf team wrapped up its inaugural campaign at sectionals at Pleasant View Golf Course on Monday, Oct. 3. Arguably one of the toughest sectionals in the state, the Wolves were up against state powers like Middleton, Waunakee, and Oregon as well as talented programs like Reedsburg, Verona, Monona Grove, and Mount Horeb. Sun Prairie West put up a team score of 389 to finish fifth of the eight teams. ...

SUN PRAIRIE, WI ・ 16 MINUTES AGO