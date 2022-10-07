Read full article on original website
Supreme Court hears animal cruelty case affecting pork in Mass. Tuesday
The Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear oral arguments in a legal challenge to a California law banning the sale of pork from breeding pigs housed in constrictive spaces, a challenge with wider implications for how states regulate sales within their borders — particularly in Massachusetts, where a similar law passed in 2016.
Abortion: NY Times, Washington Post, LA Times editorial boards solidly pro-choice but mum on limits
Major left-leaning newspaper editorial boards like the raged over the overturning of Roe v. Wade but aren't specific on what, if any, abortion limits they spuport.
Joe Biden made the right call on marijuana (Editorial)
The people are often ahead of the laws. Over time, though, in a well-functioning democracy, anyway, the laws catch up. When President Joe Biden last week pardoned those who’d been found guilty of marijuana possession under federal law, his move was no great surprise even as it was hugely important symbolically.
Auditor candidate Anthony Amore endorsed by former White House chief of staff
The former White House chief of staff under President George W. Bush endorsed. for state auditor Tuesday, pitching the Republican candidate as an essential counterweight to a Beacon Hill climate in which “Democrats are going to very domineering” following the general election next month. Andrew Card, a former...
Fetterman, Oz vie for Black voters in close Pa. Senate race
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — As Sheila Armstrong grew emotional in recounting how her brother and nephew were killed in Philadelphia, Dr. Mehmet Oz — sitting next to her inside a Black church, their chairs arranged a bit like his former daytime TV show set — placed a comforting hand on her shoulder. Later, he gave her a hug, and said, “How do you cope?” Two days later, on a stage 4 miles away, Oz’s Democratic rival for Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat, John Fetterman, stood with Lee and Dennis Horton and spoke of his efforts as lieutenant governor to free the two Black men from life sentences. “Almost 30 years in prison, condemned to die in prison as innocent men, and I fought to make sure they come out to their families,” Fetterman told the crowd.
