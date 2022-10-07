Read full article on original website
JERI
3d ago
The federal government should take control of the prisons in Alabama!! Ivey doesn’t care what happens to the people of Alabama , she was the same way doing COVID-19 pandemic, she an unfit governor!!!
Reply
4
mullet
4d ago
most inmates are shooting up suboxon or smoking swerve and dying from it. they are in prison for very bad choices in life and getting put behind bars does not turn their life around. also the guards sneaking in the drugs does not help any
Reply(2)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersPrattville, AL
"She’s Crying So Hard,” Mother Said Of Phone Call From Missing 19-Year-Old DaughterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMontgomery, AL
Family Searching For Alabama Woman Who Vanished Six Days After Her Co-Worker DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMontgomery, AL
What Happened To All Of These People Missing From Alabama?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedAlabama State
"My Sister Loves Her Children," Sister Says Of Missing Disabled Mother Authorities Accused Of Leaving Her KidsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMontgomery, AL
Related
alreporter.com
Attorneys ask for charges against officer who allegedly beat incarcerated man
A screenshot from a social media video that appears to show an Alabama prison guard beating an incarcerated individual on a roof. VIA ALABAMA FAMILIES UNITED. Attorneys representing Jimmy Norman, a 44-year-old incarcerated individual at Elmore Correctional facility who was shown being beaten by a correctional officer in a video obtained by APR in September, confirmed on Monday that they intend to file suit over the alleged incident and will be requesting the Elmore County District Attorney’s office hand down criminal assault charges on the officer in question.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn man arrested and charged with first-degree rape
On Thursday, Auburn police arrested Koby Kevon Clarke, 22, of Auburn and charged him with first-degree rape. Auburn police said they received a report of a sexual assault that occurred early Thursday morning. Police said they met with the victim who reported that they were assaulted by a male suspect...
alabamanews.net
Woman Shot in Montgomery
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a woman injured. At around 8:50 this morning, police and fire medics were called to the 2400 block of East South Boulevard. That is between Woodley Road and McGehee Road. That’s where police found the woman with a gunshot wound, which is...
alabamanews.net
Death of a Dallas Co. Jail Inmate Under Investigation
An inmate at the Dallas County Jail is found dead in his cell — now an investigation is underway to find out what happened?. Sheriff Mike Granthum says 26 year old inmate John Murray, Jr. of Selma was found in his cell unresponsive last week. Granthum says an independent...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
altoday.com
Terri Sewell awards $500,000 to Selma to fight crime
On Thursday, Congresswoman Terri Sewell joined Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. and Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford to announce that Selma has been awarded $550,000 in federal funds to improve public safety. “Fighting to end gun violence, combat crime, and make our communities safer will always be a TOP priority...
Wetumpka Herald
Incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Sept. 27 to Oct. 5
• Identity theft was reported on Jeanette Barrett Boulevard. • Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Theft was reported on Cotton Lakes Boulevard. • Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. Oct. 3.
WTVM
22-year-old Auburn man charged with first-degree rape, police say
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A 22-year-old man is behind bars after Auburn police arrest him on a felony warrant for first-degree rape. According to Auburn officials, Koby Kevon Clarke was arrested on Oct. 6 from a report of sexual assault that happened earlier that morning. Police met with the alleged...
WSFA
Macon County deputy injured in crash on I-85
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A veteran deputy with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office is hospitalized after sustaining injuries in an overnight crash, according to Macon County Emergency Management Agency director Frank Lee. Deputies were assisting the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency with traffic control after an initial crash near...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSFA
Bullock County Correctional inmate found unresponsive, dies
BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections says a Bullock County Correctional inmate has died after being found unresponsive. According to ADOC, Mark Alan Ford, 51, was found unresponsive in his dormitory on Monday. He was taken to the health care unit but was later announced dead.
Alabama still has no builder for new prison year after plan approved
One year ago, Gov. Kay Ivey and the Legislature approved a $1.3 billion plan to build two 4,000-bed prisons, a project the governor and lawmakers said would begin to reverse decades of neglect of Alabama’s overcrowded, decaying system. But since the projects were approved, the Alabama Department of Corrections...
WSFA
MPD hosting discussion panel on policing Monday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department will hold what they call “A Crucial Panel Discussion: Policing in the capital city” Monday evening. The event will start at 6 p.m. at Freewill Missionary Baptist Church. It is open to the public. All attendees must wear a mask.
selmasun.com
Montgomery man arrested for alleged financial exploitation of elderly
A man from Montgomery has turned himself in for allegedly exploiting an elderly person for their money. According to Alabama News Network, Nicholas Houston Allen, 35, faces felony charges that could land him between as much as twenty years in prison for each charge. He could also be fined $30,000...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSFA
U.S. 231 at Highway 82 closed after fiery crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle has caused lanes to close in Montgomery County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened around 1:53 a.m. in the northbound lanes of U.S. 231 at Highway 82 in Montgomery County. The road is currently...
Ambulance driver involved in fiery crash died of medical emergency, not the crash itself, troopers report
An Alabama ambulance driver who died at the scene of a fiery crash Thursday appears to have died from a medical emergency he suffered while driving just before the crash, Alabama state troopers reported Friday. The single-vehicle crash involving an ambulance occurred at approximately 3:35 p.m. Thursday, trooper said. As...
Longtime Montgomery radio personality Mel Marshall dies from traffic crash
Longtime Montgomery radio personality Melvin “Mel” Marshall, 69, died Thursday in a traffic crash. According to Alabama State University, Marshall had just finished his early morning show on the Alabama State National Public Radio station. He had hosted a show on WVAS for more than 30 years. WSFA...
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Man Charged in Hit-and-Run That Killed Pedestrian
Montgomery police have charged a man in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian. Police say 24-year-old Vipul Patel of Montgomery has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death. He is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility. Police say at about 8:30PM...
One dead, more injured in fiery ambulance crash in Alabama
A fiery crash involving an Alabama ambulance Thursday left one person dead and others injured, a television station reported. WSFA-TV reported that Don Parrish, who worked with Pilcher Ambulance, was killed when the ambulance left the road, struck a tree and burst into flames. Parrish reportedly was retired from the...
WSFA
Man charged in Montgomery woman’s Sept. 26 homicide
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to a Sept. 26 homicide. Police took Denikko White, 22, of Montgomery, into custody Monday and charged him with capital murder for the death of Britney Bohannon, 30, also of Montgomery. Police and fire medics responded...
Troy Messenger
Troy Fire Dept. responds to structure fire
The Troy Fire Department responded to an early Monday morning structure fire on Allison Avenue in Troy. According to a release from Troy Fire Chief Michael Stephens, the Pike County Communications District received a call for a residential structure fire located in the 100 block of Allison Avenue at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Monday.
Kait 8
Good Samaritan placed on ventilator after saving others in fiery ambulance crash
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) – A good Samaritan who rescued paramedics and a patient from a burning ambulance has been placed on a ventilator due to suffering burns. Alabama officials said Edward Howell came across an ambulance crash in Pike County on Thursday evening and sprang into action to save the lives of the people on board.
Comments / 4