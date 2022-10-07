Read full article on original website
2022 MAC Football Week 6 Game Recap: Ohio Bobcats 55, Akron Zips 34
The ‘Cats (3-3. 1-1 MAC East) got their first MAC victory of the season, winning in a shootout over the Akron Zips (1-5, 0-2 MAC East) in front of a raucous homecoming crowd at Peden Stadum on Saturday afternoon, securing a 55-34 victory to move up the division ranks.
2022 MAC Football Week 6 Game Recap: Ball State Cardinals 17, Central Michigan Chippewas 16
The Ball State Cardinals (3-2, 1-1 MAC West) had to fight off a comeback rally from the hosting Central Michigan Chippewas (1-5, 0-2 MAC West) in the last two minutes of the contest, but they managed to pick up a vital pass break-up on fourth down to spoil CMU’s Homecoming weekend, winning by the narrow margin of 17-16 on Saturday afternoon.
