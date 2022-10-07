Read full article on original website
Ryan O’Connell, Jim Parsons Starring in Comedy ‘Just by Looking at Him'(EXCLUSIVE)
Ryan O’Connell will make his directorial debut with “Just by Looking at Him,” an adaptation of his novel of the same name. In addition to directing and writing the script, O’Connell will play the lead role of Elliot, a gay television writer with cerebral palsy. “The Big Bang Theory’s” Jim Parsons will co-star as Elliot’s boss, Ethan. According to the official description, the comedy will follow Elliot as he tries “to find love and connection in a world that wasn’t built for him.” FilmNation Entertainment and Berlanti/Schechter Films’ Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will produce the film. Lucas Wiesendanger will oversee...
Jessica Chastain Goes Orange in Roland Mouret Dress for ‘The Good Nurse’ at BFI London Film Festival
Jessica Chastain looked to her elegant style for her latest red carpet appearance. The Oscar-winning actress attended the premiere of her upcoming thriller film, “The Good Nurse,” on Monday night during the 66th BFI London Film Festival wearing a standout look from Roland Mouret’s resort 2023 collection. Chastain’s look was a bright orange, long-sleeve dress with a ruched detailing, paired with jewelry from Gucci and styled by her long-time stylist, Elizabeth Stewart.More from WWDRed Carpet Photos from the BFI London Film FestivalPhotos of Florence Pugh's Style EvolutionJanuary Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 Campaign Chastain posed on the red carpet alongside...
