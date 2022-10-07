ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

BBC

Jean Milne: Forensic experts review 1912 murder of heiress

The unsolved murder of a wealthy heiress in Broughty Ferry in 1912 has been re-examined by forensic experts. Jean Milne was beaten with a poker and stabbed with a carving fork but no-one was ever convicted of the crime. Her body was found at the bottom of the stairs of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Leicester man jailed for 'extreme' abuse of former partner

A man who attacked his ex-partner has been jailed for five years and four months. Simon Toussaint broke into her house before punching and kicking her and dragging her by her hair across a room. The 31-year-old, of Robin Close in Leicester, admitted eight offences, including actual bodily harm, coercive...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Sam Rimmer: CCTV of murder suspects on electric bikes revealed

Police investigating the shooting of a 22-year-old man in Liverpool have released CCTV images of two suspects riding electric bikes. Sam Rimmer died in hospital after he was hit in the upper body by gunshots on Lavrock Bank in the Dingle area of the city on 16 August. Four men,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Crewkerne men fined after beating 'traumatised' horse

Two men who were seen punching and kicking a horse have been fined and banned from owning horses. An eyewitness "watched in horror" as Kieran Hodges and Haron Cooper attacked the piebald cob mare, which was pulling a trap they were in in Somerset. Both men were convicted of one...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Former footballer killed in Glasgow roundabout crash

A former footballer has been named as the man who died in a crash in Glasgow. Gavin Stokes, 30, died in the early hours of Saturday after losing control of his car on Thornwood roundabout in Glasgow's west end at about 01:10. His family have paid tribute to a "beloved...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Bolton battered bulldog found dead in pushchair in alley

A dog has been found dumped dead in a pushchair in an alleyway after suffering a broken skull, prompting an RSPCA appeal. The grim discovery was made by refuse workers in Bolton, Greater Manchester, on 29 September. RSPCA rescue worker Jess Pierce said it was first thought the American bulldog...
ANIMALS
BBC

Rebecca Steer: Further murder arrest after Oswestry hit-and-run

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder after a 22-year-old woman died following a hit-and-run. Rebecca Steer was hit by a car which mounted a kerb in Oswestry, Shropshire, during the early hours of Sunday. A second pedestrian, also hit by the vehicle, has...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Arrests as woman's body found following Staffordshire crash

A man and woman have been arrested after the discovery of a woman's body. Staffordshire Police said officers were called to Bridge Street, Stretton, Burton-upon-Trent, at 00:50 BST on Saturday after reports of a crash. A vehicle was found abandoned and a 22-year-old woman held on suspicion of drinking and...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
BBC

Dudley couple tried to bring £1.75m of cocaine into UK

Two people who tried to smuggle up to £1.75m of cocaine into the UK had their goods replaced by wooden blocks. Michael Williams and Jessica Waldron, of Dudley, West Midlands, were arrested after arriving at Heathrow Airport from Colombia in 2019. They were to handover 22kg (48.5lbs) of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Nottinghamshire criminals 'risking own lives with makeshift firearms'

A police force has warned criminals are risking their own lives by using "lethal" makeshift firearms, with one suspect blowing part of his hand off. Nottinghamshire Police said it had seized several "slam guns" made from metal pipes welded together. The improvised firearms have been used by criminals unable to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man admits murdering woman found dead in Haydock house

A man has pleaded guilty to the murder of a woman who was found dead at a house in Haydock. The body of Jacqueline Forrest, 49, was discovered at the property on Piele Road on 31 August. Robert Massey, of Piele Road, admitted one count of murder and two counts...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Kyron Lee murder: Second man charged with murder after stabbing

A second man has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Berkshire. Kyron Lee, 21, died in Waterman Court, Slough, on Sunday at about 20:50 BST. Police said he was knocked off his bike by a black Volkswagen Golf in Earls Lane before being fatally attacked by a group of men.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Animals lived in squalor at illegal dog breeder's Whitchurch farm

Inspectors found a range of animals, including 35 dogs, living in "appalling" conditions at a farm used for dog breeding. Some of the animals had to be put to sleep following the visit to a farm in Whitchurch, Shropshire. Alison Bransby was jailed for 22 weeks after admitting offences including...
ANIMALS
BBC

Roman DNA bone analysis reveals Cheddington 'family tragedy'

DNA analysis of three late Roman-era skeletons found in the same grave has revealed "a family tragedy". Experts now believe a mother, her unborn son and her mother-in-law became ill and died at the same time. The grave was found at Cheddington, Buckinghamshire, and the DNA was sequenced as part...
U.K.
BBC

Bradford: Men sought after truck 'deliberately' rams shop

Police are looking for three men after a truck was "deliberately" reversed into a shop in Bradford. The store on Mavis Street in Barkerend was struck on Wednesday night, with police believing the incident is connected to an ongoing feud. It's the latest in a number of criminal damage reports,...
PUBLIC SAFETY

