BBC
David Sugden death: Accused's girlfriend groped by victim, jurors told
A reveller killed a man accused of touching his girlfriend's bottom with a single punch in a pub row, a court has been told. Rhys Collington, 23, allegedly attacked amputee David Sugden, 51, causing him to fall and hit his head on the ground. Mr Sugden suffered a catastrophic brain...
BBC
Jean Milne: Forensic experts review 1912 murder of heiress
The unsolved murder of a wealthy heiress in Broughty Ferry in 1912 has been re-examined by forensic experts. Jean Milne was beaten with a poker and stabbed with a carving fork but no-one was ever convicted of the crime. Her body was found at the bottom of the stairs of...
BBC
Leicester man jailed for 'extreme' abuse of former partner
A man who attacked his ex-partner has been jailed for five years and four months. Simon Toussaint broke into her house before punching and kicking her and dragging her by her hair across a room. The 31-year-old, of Robin Close in Leicester, admitted eight offences, including actual bodily harm, coercive...
BBC
Sam Rimmer: CCTV of murder suspects on electric bikes revealed
Police investigating the shooting of a 22-year-old man in Liverpool have released CCTV images of two suspects riding electric bikes. Sam Rimmer died in hospital after he was hit in the upper body by gunshots on Lavrock Bank in the Dingle area of the city on 16 August. Four men,...
BBC
Crewkerne men fined after beating 'traumatised' horse
Two men who were seen punching and kicking a horse have been fined and banned from owning horses. An eyewitness "watched in horror" as Kieran Hodges and Haron Cooper attacked the piebald cob mare, which was pulling a trap they were in in Somerset. Both men were convicted of one...
BBC
Former footballer killed in Glasgow roundabout crash
A former footballer has been named as the man who died in a crash in Glasgow. Gavin Stokes, 30, died in the early hours of Saturday after losing control of his car on Thornwood roundabout in Glasgow's west end at about 01:10. His family have paid tribute to a "beloved...
BBC
Kidderminster woman missing part of skull in operation plea
A woman waiting for a skull transplant has said she is scared to leave the house as any knock to her head could be fatal. Sophie Price, 22, from Kidderminster, was seriously injured in a car crash in 2018 and doctors had to remove part of her skull to save her life.
BBC
Bolton battered bulldog found dead in pushchair in alley
A dog has been found dumped dead in a pushchair in an alleyway after suffering a broken skull, prompting an RSPCA appeal. The grim discovery was made by refuse workers in Bolton, Greater Manchester, on 29 September. RSPCA rescue worker Jess Pierce said it was first thought the American bulldog...
BBC
Rebecca Steer: Further murder arrest after Oswestry hit-and-run
A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder after a 22-year-old woman died following a hit-and-run. Rebecca Steer was hit by a car which mounted a kerb in Oswestry, Shropshire, during the early hours of Sunday. A second pedestrian, also hit by the vehicle, has...
BBC
Arrests as woman's body found following Staffordshire crash
A man and woman have been arrested after the discovery of a woman's body. Staffordshire Police said officers were called to Bridge Street, Stretton, Burton-upon-Trent, at 00:50 BST on Saturday after reports of a crash. A vehicle was found abandoned and a 22-year-old woman held on suspicion of drinking and...
BBC
Landlady jailed for knife attack on teenager in Princethorpe pub
A landlady who stabbed a teenager in a pub has been convicted of attempted murder and jailed for 10 years. The victim suffered two stab wounds in her back and hip and the assault continued into the pub car park. Pub landlady Luisa Pita Santos, attacked the young woman in...
BBC
Dudley couple tried to bring £1.75m of cocaine into UK
Two people who tried to smuggle up to £1.75m of cocaine into the UK had their goods replaced by wooden blocks. Michael Williams and Jessica Waldron, of Dudley, West Midlands, were arrested after arriving at Heathrow Airport from Colombia in 2019. They were to handover 22kg (48.5lbs) of the...
BBC
Owen Danter: Man who went on run after murder attempt jailed
A man who went on the run after wrongly believing he had stabbed someone to death has been jailed for 20 years. Owen Danter, 44, of Welton, East Yorkshire, stabbed his victim on 24 May then fled, only to be arrested by police later that day. Police found him at...
BBC
Nottinghamshire criminals 'risking own lives with makeshift firearms'
A police force has warned criminals are risking their own lives by using "lethal" makeshift firearms, with one suspect blowing part of his hand off. Nottinghamshire Police said it had seized several "slam guns" made from metal pipes welded together. The improvised firearms have been used by criminals unable to...
BBC
Man admits murdering woman found dead in Haydock house
A man has pleaded guilty to the murder of a woman who was found dead at a house in Haydock. The body of Jacqueline Forrest, 49, was discovered at the property on Piele Road on 31 August. Robert Massey, of Piele Road, admitted one count of murder and two counts...
BBC
Kyron Lee murder: Second man charged with murder after stabbing
A second man has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Berkshire. Kyron Lee, 21, died in Waterman Court, Slough, on Sunday at about 20:50 BST. Police said he was knocked off his bike by a black Volkswagen Golf in Earls Lane before being fatally attacked by a group of men.
BBC
Animals lived in squalor at illegal dog breeder's Whitchurch farm
Inspectors found a range of animals, including 35 dogs, living in "appalling" conditions at a farm used for dog breeding. Some of the animals had to be put to sleep following the visit to a farm in Whitchurch, Shropshire. Alison Bransby was jailed for 22 weeks after admitting offences including...
BBC
Creeslough explosion: Jessica Gallagher victim leaves behind 'ripples of love'
A young woman who was killed in Friday's explosion in County Donegal will be remembered for the "ripples of love, affection and warmth" she left behind, funeral mourners have heard. The service for Jessica Gallagher, 24, has taken place at St Michael's Church in Creeslough. Ten people were killed in...
BBC
Roman DNA bone analysis reveals Cheddington 'family tragedy'
DNA analysis of three late Roman-era skeletons found in the same grave has revealed "a family tragedy". Experts now believe a mother, her unborn son and her mother-in-law became ill and died at the same time. The grave was found at Cheddington, Buckinghamshire, and the DNA was sequenced as part...
U.K.・
BBC
Bradford: Men sought after truck 'deliberately' rams shop
Police are looking for three men after a truck was "deliberately" reversed into a shop in Bradford. The store on Mavis Street in Barkerend was struck on Wednesday night, with police believing the incident is connected to an ongoing feud. It's the latest in a number of criminal damage reports,...
