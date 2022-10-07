Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Witney nurse who fell asleep on night shifts suspended
A nurse who fell asleep three times on night shifts days apart has been suspended for six months. Laura Ellison worked at the Middletown Grange care home in Hailey, near Witney, Oxfordshire, in March 2018. She was spotted by a colleague asleep and resting on paperwork during a shift on...
BBC
Cost of living: Disabled man tells of winter food price fears
"No one should have to live like this", Ed, a disabled man from Cheshire told the BBC as he raised fears over the ability to afford food this winter. The 46-year-old, who has multiple sclerosis, said soaring energy bills had left him unable to use electrical equipment to ease his condition.
Comments / 1