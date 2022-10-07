ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday Forecast: Mostly cloudy and mid 50s

By Morgan Kolkmeyer, Paul Konrad
 4 days ago

Friday: Mostly cloudy, lakefront showers, N 10-15 G20, high: 55

Friday Night: Mostly clear, cold, areas of frost, NNW 5-10, low: 36

Saturday: Mainly sunny, morning frost, W 5-15 G20, high: 57

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

