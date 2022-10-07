Friday Forecast: Mostly cloudy and mid 50s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, lakefront showers, N 10-15 G20, high: 55
Friday Night: Mostly clear, cold, areas of frost, NNW 5-10, low: 36
Saturday: Mainly sunny, morning frost, W 5-15 G20, high: 57
Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog
