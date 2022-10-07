Read full article on original website
flaglerlive.com
Hurricane Debris Removal Continues in Palm Coast and Flagler Beach, Starts in Flagler on Tuesday
Hurricane Ian debris removal is continuing in Flagler County’s cities or about to begin in unincorporated Flagler, and is expected to take several more days, with patience at a premium. Waste Pro will begin Hurricane Ian debris collection in residential neighborhoods in the unincorporated areas of Flagler County on...
fox35orlando.com
Florida residents in shelters worry as Daytona Beach hotels are full: 'I just go day by day'
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Some people in Daytona Beach are relying on shelters in the area as hotels are very limited. For some people in Daytona Beach whose homes were flooded, staying in the Ocean Center shelter is their only option as many affordable hotels and motels are booked. "We...
WESH
Lake Monroe crests as Sanford extends state of emergency
SANFORD, Fla. — City commissioners in Sanford met Monday night, and they heard from someone who expressed worries about not getting enough help with things like cleanup and price gouging. So the State of Emergency is being extended to Sanford and not just the county. Sanford's Riverwalk is completely...
WESH
FEMA disaster recovery center opens in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian may have left Florida more than a week ago, but the damage done is still impacting local families and will continue to do so for some time. Monday in Seminole County, a disaster recovery center opened its doors, providing a location offering multiple...
Neighbors near Rouse Road say they lost everything in Hurricane Ian floods
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Dumpsters full of belongings line the roads of an Orange County neighborhood near the University of Central Florida. Many of the homes off Rouse Road, which is not in an official flood zone, were flooded following Hurricane Ian. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
WESH
Central Florida family with flooded home waiting for FEMA assistance
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — It's been well over a week since Hurricane Ian hit Central Florida and many people are still waiting for help. That includes residents living along the St. Johns River who are still dealing with devastating flooding. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office had a video showing...
Rain, thunderstorms expected over Southwest Florida as region recovers from Hurricane Ian
The thousands of people who lost power and crews working on recovery and search and rescue operations across Southwest Florida have had the forecast in their favor since Hurricane Ian made landfall near Fort Myers nearly two weeks ago, but the FOX Forecast Center is expecting rain and thunderstorms to return to the region this week.
WESH
Portion of flooded Kissimmee neighborhood may be condemned
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The bad news keeps coming for residents of a Kissimmee senior living community, which is flooded under several feet of water. Hurricane Ian left Good Samaritan Society almost uninhabitable, and now at least a portion of the property may be condemned. "The ones on this side...
click orlando
‘Very devastating,’ Sanford homeowners’ properties still underwater
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian unleashed heavy rain and powerful winds, several Seminole County families are still trying to recover. Some Sanford residents are finding new ways to do everyday tasks since their area is still surrounded by water. Tonya Crowley lives on Missouri Avenue. Many of her neighbors must park their vehicles on the side of the road because the water is too high to drive down the street.
WESH
St. Johns River floods parts of Brevard County as FEMA assesses damage
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The swollen St. Johns River flows north past Camp Holly, traveling up to the worst-hit part of Brevard County. The camp has been around since the 1920s and right now, its boat dock is underwater. They’re hoping that the worst part of the flooding is behind them, but that’s far from certain.
Ian's damage likely to send snowbirds to Florida's east coast
The damage left by Hurricane Ian on Florida's west coast is likely to lead to more snowbirds heading to South Florida, according to some real estate professionals.
click orlando
Volusia County supply drive going on for Hurricane Ian flood victims
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Deltona Professional Firefighters Association and Volusia County Sheriff’s Office held a supply drive for victims of Hurricane Ian’s historic flooding on Monday. With a goal of collecting enough supplies to physically fill a fire truck and two sheriff’s office vehicles, the drop-off...
click orlando
Central Florida congressman on Hurricane Ian federal response
ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s been more than a week since Hurricane Ian caused widespread devastation in Florida, and as the scope of the destruction becomes clearer, officials are estimating that it’ll likely go down as one of the costliest and deadliest storms in U.S. history. U.S. Rep....
flaglerlive.com
getnews.info
Ian leaves scenes of recovery, despair on Florida coast
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Just days after Hurricane Ian struck, a crowd of locals gathered under a huge banyan tree at a motel’s outdoor tiki bar for drink specials and live music. Less than 10 miles away, crews were finishing the search for bodies on a coastal barrier island. Even closer, entire families were trying to get comfortable for the night in a mass shelter housing more than 500 storm victims.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man, 94, found clever way to escape attic after Hurricane Ian floodwaters trapped him inside
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 94-year-old Florida man had to come up with a clever way to exit his attic after floodwaters during Hurricane Ian left him trapped inside, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. LaVerne ‘Sunshine’ Gerber, a Korean War veteran, told deputies he knew about the evacuation...
