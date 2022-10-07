ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Comments / 6

Related
WESH

Lake Monroe crests as Sanford extends state of emergency

SANFORD, Fla. — City commissioners in Sanford met Monday night, and they heard from someone who expressed worries about not getting enough help with things like cleanup and price gouging. So the State of Emergency is being extended to Sanford and not just the county. Sanford's Riverwalk is completely...
SANFORD, FL
WESH

FEMA disaster recovery center opens in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian may have left Florida more than a week ago, but the damage done is still impacting local families and will continue to do so for some time. Monday in Seminole County, a disaster recovery center opened its doors, providing a location offering multiple...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daytona Beach, FL
City
Daytona Beach Shores, FL
State
Florida State
Daytona Beach Shores, FL
Government
Volusia County, FL
Government
County
Volusia County, FL
Local
Florida Government
WESH

Portion of flooded Kissimmee neighborhood may be condemned

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The bad news keeps coming for residents of a Kissimmee senior living community, which is flooded under several feet of water. Hurricane Ian left Good Samaritan Society almost uninhabitable, and now at least a portion of the property may be condemned. "The ones on this side...
KISSIMMEE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
click orlando

‘Very devastating,’ Sanford homeowners’ properties still underwater

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian unleashed heavy rain and powerful winds, several Seminole County families are still trying to recover. Some Sanford residents are finding new ways to do everyday tasks since their area is still surrounded by water. Tonya Crowley lives on Missouri Avenue. Many of her neighbors must park their vehicles on the side of the road because the water is too high to drive down the street.
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

Volusia County supply drive going on for Hurricane Ian flood victims

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Deltona Professional Firefighters Association and Volusia County Sheriff’s Office held a supply drive for victims of Hurricane Ian’s historic flooding on Monday. With a goal of collecting enough supplies to physically fill a fire truck and two sheriff’s office vehicles, the drop-off...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Erosion#Politics State#Politics Governor#Dep#Wesh 2 News
click orlando

Central Florida congressman on Hurricane Ian federal response

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s been more than a week since Hurricane Ian caused widespread devastation in Florida, and as the scope of the destruction becomes clearer, officials are estimating that it’ll likely go down as one of the costliest and deadliest storms in U.S. history. U.S. Rep....
FLORIDA STATE
flaglerlive.com

Beach Front Grille of Flagler Beach, as ‘Loopers,’ Wins Former Green Lion Lease at Palm Harbor Golf

A proposal by Jamie Bourdeau and Dudley Shaw, owners of Beach Front Grille in Flagler Beach, is the Palm Coast city administration’s top choice to replace the Green Lion Cafe at Palm Harbor Golf Club. The city today announced its intent to award the new lease for the concession at the club to Loopers, the name Bourdeau and Shaw are giving to the new enterprise.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis, Charlie Crist debate rescheduled

Gov. Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist will square off Oct. 24, preserving Florida’s one gubernatorial debate after Hurricane Ian led the candidates to postpone the original contest. WPEC CBS 12 will host the debate in Fort Pierce at 7 p.m. that day, barely two weeks before Election Day. Local...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
getnews.info

WKL Roofing Outlines Its Services to Ormond Beach Residents

WKL Roofing is a top-rated roofing company. In a recent update, the firm shared the services it offers Ormond Beach residents. Ormond Beach, FL – In a website post, WKL Roofing shared the services it offers Ormond Beach residents. The team mentioned that it offers roof installation. They acknowledged...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
finehomesandliving.com

Living in Groveland Florida: An Honest Review

If you are considering moving to Groveland, Florida, it’s helpful to learn about the benefits of living in the small town outside of Orlando. Groveland surrounds Lake Lucy just west of Orlando near the growing communities of Clermont and Minneola near Lake Apopka. Because the area offers lovely weather and plenty of amenities, plenty of new homes in Groveland FL continue to pop up in the community.
GROVELAND, FL
The Associated Press

Ian leaves scenes of recovery, despair on Florida coast

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Just days after Hurricane Ian struck, a crowd of locals gathered under a huge banyan tree at a motel’s outdoor tiki bar for drink specials and live music. Less than 10 miles away, crews were finishing the search for bodies on a coastal barrier island. Even closer, entire families were trying to get comfortable for the night in a mass shelter housing more than 500 storm victims.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy