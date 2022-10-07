ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seagraves, TX

Trending in opposite directions, New Home football hosts Seagraves in district opener

By Nathan Giese, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 4 days ago
Prior to the season, New Home and Seagraves were expected to be the top two teams out of District 4-2A Division II.

That is still very much in play, but as the Leopards prepare to host the Eagles on Friday night for the district opener, the two teams are trending in opposite directions.

In fact, the teams couldn't be more different from each other. From the offenses they employ to their current records to the injury report, New Home and Seagraves are the inverse of one another.

Take the teams' records and how they got there. New Home suffered a surprising loss to Haskell in the season opener, a game Leopards head coach Jon Ward called "a perfect storm" to start behind the eight ball. Injuries took a few key players out for the Week 1 encounter, but they've since returned to help the Leopards round into the form expected before the season.

"We knew we were gonna be fine," Ward said, "but also it was kind of an eye-opener and thinking, you know, hey, we've got to prepare every week and do the things we need to do and take advantage of opportunities that we have."

On the flip side, Seagraves entered the campaign looking to move toward an offense similar to New Home's, throwing the ball all over the field and spreading out the defense.

The Eagles got a decisive 30-0 win over Lockney in the opener, but it came at a cost. Quarterback Jace Humphries, who was expected to spearhead the new offense, suffered a broken collarbone in the game, ending his season. The team also lost receiver Joshua Ruiz, whom head coach Armando Minjarez saw as the guy to utilize in the spread-out offensive attack. Ruiz is also out for the season.

Four straight losses have followed. With the injuries at key positions, the team has also had to revert back to the traditional Wishbone offense of years past, which has shifted the team's game plan to a considerable degree.

"It's not just moving one kid and everything is solved," Minjarez said. "That kid might be our starting running back, so now he's going to quarterback and now we're having to find a running back. It's just a mixture of things, but we've had four games to kind of figure that out. I think right now we have what's going to be best for us moving forward."

The quarterback position itself exemplifies the differences of the two teams right now.

With Humphries out, running back Dacian Wilborn has taken over quarterback duties. Minjarez admitted it's a bit odd to see someone wearing No. 44 taking snaps, but those are the breaks with small schools when injuries come about.

"He's never played quarterback before," Minjarez said. "The more games he plays, the better and more comfortable he's going to be playing that position. … You hate to say it, but we're just trying to buy time right now. We're just trying to get as many games as we can."

Meanwhile, sophomore Caleb Cook is building off a stellar debut season for New Home. Cook's last game saw him pass for 546 yards and eight touchdowns, putting him at 20 for the season. Ward said the playbook is starting to open up for Cook as he begins to progress further in his second year at QB.

"Last year we were 'Hey, make this read and if this isn't there, do this with it,'" Ward said. "Now he has a little bit more freedom and we've given him a couple more reads on certain drop-backs in the passing game, and we've also let him use his legs a little bit."

Ward said he expects Seagraves to try to control the game by managing the clock and keeping the ball from the Leopards as much as possible. This came a few hours after Minjarez said that is exactly what the Eagles will try to do.

"It's going to be execution," Minjarez said. "We cannot turn over the ball and we've got to hold on to it and we have to sustain drives. You know, if we can do that and pick up some first downs, the kind of offense we run can be frustrating at times."

On the Radar

Midland Legacy (2-3) at Frenship (4-1) — The Tigers are on a tear right now, seeing both the offense and defense shine at different points. If the Tigers are going to be a legitimate contender for the district title, a win in this one will go a long way.

Farwell (5-0) at No. 7 Stratford (5-0) — The top of District 1-2A Division I is sure to be a gauntlet with these teams and Panhandle duking it out for the crown. Stratford, last year's Division II champion, hasn't slowed down and Farwell has been solid, but this is a different challenge for the Steers.

Lubbock-Cooper (4-1, 1-0) at Amarillo High (3-3, 1-1) — The Pirates have proven they can shut down good offenses, and they'll get their chance to do that against the Sandies.

Sundown (1-3) at Floydada (3-2) — At this point, it's hard to tell how this district is going to take shape. How the Whirlwinds respond after losing back-to-back games against a Roughnecks team that has lost its last three games should paint the picture a bit.

Ropes (1-4) at Smyer (1-4) — The reality for District 4-2A D-II is that all six teams should feel like they have a chance at the playoffs. Two wins should guarantee you a spot. The Week 1 winners should feel comfortable in their spots, making Smyer vs. Ropes a key encounter.

Seagraves at New Home

District 4-2A Division II football

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Leopard Field, New Home

Records: Seagraves 1-4, New Home 4-1

Coverage: Follow @NathanGiese on Twitter for live updates, with postgame analysis at lubbockonline.com.

