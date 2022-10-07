Game of the Week: Abernathy, Idalou football renew rivalry in district opener

Coaches in Abernathy and Idalou didn't have to motivate their players in practice this week.

The teams have plenty to play for Friday when the rivals lock horns in a series that has had a different winner each of the past three seasons. First and foremost, it's the district opener.

It's also the teams' first opportunity to bounce back from a loss in two weeks, following each of their open dates.

"When you don't play on Friday, that next Friday rolls around and you're hungry, you're ready to get back in it," first-year Idalou coach Clay White said. "And just to open up with Abernathy, to me, just kind of shows you what this district's about. It's just very competitive week in, week out. You've got to be ready."

The Wildcats dropped to 3-2 after a 15-8 loss to Shallowater on Sept. 23. It was the second-lowest scoring output for Idalou, which averages 16.8 points per game. The team is still working through its transition to a spread offense from an I-formation base.

The season has included three different quarterbacks in action, and White said he's comfortable with them all. He plans to take advantage of William Wall's athleticism to play him at multiple positions, including on defense, and likes what Tate Hendley and Cooper Rush provide as well.

"We feel deep at that position," White said. "We feel like we've got some athletes, so we're gonna try to utilize them however we can. And of course, that opens up (Wall's) ability to play defense, and he changes us there too. So the fact that we can use him in multiple positions and make them prepare for two quarterbacks, to me, that's a win for us."

Abernathy (3-2) had major changes to its offensive personnel too. Kaleb Harrell is the Antelopes' starting quarterback, and he's had to navigate the attack without the services of last year's top three receivers. That includes three-star prospect Anthony White, who has not played this season because of injury.

The highs have been great, as Abernathy averages 42 points in its wins. But the lows, which include a 27-20 loss to Muleshoe two weeks ago, show a team hampered by turnovers. Antelopes coach Justin Wiley said taking care of the ball was a point of emphasis during the open week.

"I think a big deal of how your offense does is maybe not always in yardage, but also put in how many punts you have per game," Wiley said. "And we really haven't punted the ball very much this year because we've been able to put drives together and move the ball down the field. It's just we get in situations where we run out of downs, or we've had turnovers. So I think our offensive is clicking, we've just got to protect the ball better and be a little more consistent."

Although the teams are searching for offensive consistency, defense has been solid. Muleshoe's points were the most allowed by Abernathy, which surrenders 14.2 per game. Idalou's 16.2 allowed average is bolstered by No. 2 Holliday's 37-point effort.

Wiley said defensive ends Cash Garcia and Landry Miller have been crucial to the success. White, a former defensive coordinator at Lubbock-Cooper, has been pleased with his front as well, and said the unit continues to improve. Before slowing Shallowater, the Wildcats posted a shutout of Vernon.

"We've talked about the steps necessary to becoming an elite defense," White said. "We feel like we're on the way to that (but) we're not quite there yet. We're hungry to play hard on both sides of the ball, but defense is an emphasis here."

Abernathy at Idalou

District 4-3A Division II football

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Reddell Field, Idalou

Records: Abernathy 3-2; Idalou 3-2

Last meeting: Abernathy 33, Idalou 10 in 2021

