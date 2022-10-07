ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idalou, TX

Game of the Week: Abernathy, Idalou football renew rivalry in district opener

By Stephen Garcia, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Px4mT_0iPw0f5i00

Coaches in Abernathy and Idalou didn't have to motivate their players in practice this week.

The teams have plenty to play for Friday when the rivals lock horns in a series that has had a different winner each of the past three seasons. First and foremost, it's the district opener.

It's also the teams' first opportunity to bounce back from a loss in two weeks, following each of their open dates.

"When you don't play on Friday, that next Friday rolls around and you're hungry, you're ready to get back in it," first-year Idalou coach Clay White said. "And just to open up with Abernathy, to me, just kind of shows you what this district's about. It's just very competitive week in, week out. You've got to be ready."

The Wildcats dropped to 3-2 after a 15-8 loss to Shallowater on Sept. 23. It was the second-lowest scoring output for Idalou, which averages 16.8 points per game. The team is still working through its transition to a spread offense from an I-formation base.

The season has included three different quarterbacks in action, and White said he's comfortable with them all. He plans to take advantage of William Wall's athleticism to play him at multiple positions, including on defense, and likes what Tate Hendley and Cooper Rush provide as well.

"We feel deep at that position," White said. "We feel like we've got some athletes, so we're gonna try to utilize them however we can. And of course, that opens up (Wall's) ability to play defense, and he changes us there too. So the fact that we can use him in multiple positions and make them prepare for two quarterbacks, to me, that's a win for us."

Abernathy (3-2) had major changes to its offensive personnel too. Kaleb Harrell is the Antelopes' starting quarterback, and he's had to navigate the attack without the services of last year's top three receivers. That includes three-star prospect Anthony White, who has not played this season because of injury.

The highs have been great, as Abernathy averages 42 points in its wins. But the lows, which include a 27-20 loss to Muleshoe two weeks ago, show a team hampered by turnovers. Antelopes coach Justin Wiley said taking care of the ball was a point of emphasis during the open week.

"I think a big deal of how your offense does is maybe not always in yardage, but also put in how many punts you have per game," Wiley said. "And we really haven't punted the ball very much this year because we've been able to put drives together and move the ball down the field. It's just we get in situations where we run out of downs, or we've had turnovers. So I think our offensive is clicking, we've just got to protect the ball better and be a little more consistent."

Although the teams are searching for offensive consistency, defense has been solid. Muleshoe's points were the most allowed by Abernathy, which surrenders 14.2 per game. Idalou's 16.2 allowed average is bolstered by No. 2 Holliday's 37-point effort.

Wiley said defensive ends Cash Garcia and Landry Miller have been crucial to the success. White, a former defensive coordinator at Lubbock-Cooper, has been pleased with his front as well, and said the unit continues to improve. Before slowing Shallowater, the Wildcats posted a shutout of Vernon.

"We've talked about the steps necessary to becoming an elite defense," White said. "We feel like we're on the way to that (but) we're not quite there yet. We're hungry to play hard on both sides of the ball, but defense is an emphasis here."

Abernathy at Idalou

District 4-3A Division II football

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Reddell Field, Idalou

Records: Abernathy 3-2; Idalou 3-2

Last meeting: Abernathy 33, Idalou 10 in 2021

Coverage: Follow @byStephenGarcia on Twitter for live updates, with postgame analysis and images at lubbockonline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Everything Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said after win against Texas Tech

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy joked that fans and spectators got their money's worth watching the Cowboys' 41-31 win against Texas Tech on Saturday inside Boone Pickens Stadium. The two Big 12 foes combined to run 190 plays, gaining over 950 yards of offense. It certainly did not look like a sure-fire win for Oklahoma State, which found itself down eight points midway through the third quarter. However, the Pokes' second half adjustments on defense allowed quarterback Spencer Sanders — who scored three total touchdowns — and the Oklahoma State offense to take back the lead and hold off the Red Raiders down the stretch.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vernon, TX
City
Abernathy, TX
City
Holliday, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Idalou, TX
City
Muleshoe, TX
City
Shallowater, TX
KCBD

1 seriously injured in moped collision at 19th & Quaker

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A moped rider suffered serious injuries in a collision with a pickup on Sunday afternoon. First responders are still on scene. The call came in around 6 p.m. 19th Street remains open, but some lanes have been closed as officers investigate. We’ll continue to update this...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Teen Vandals Narrowly Miss Severe Beating With A Hammer

A couple of vandals in Lubbock are probably still cleaning out their pants this morning. It's crazy to me that people would even step onto our property at Nightmare On 19th Street near the Lone Star Events Center anymore. We're always out there. In fact, it's funny to me when people ask, "how long have you been working on this?" The answer is constantly. We also have people who live on the property, security cameras, and more.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock gathers to celebrate life, legacy of T.J. Patterson

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbockites gathered at the Broadway Church of Christ on Saturday morning to celebrate the life and legacy of T.J. Patterson, former District 2 councilman and activist. “T.J. was just a connected pioneer for the community,” attendee Kay Austin said. “Regardless of diversity, he always had that...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Fun fall events happening in Lubbock, South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas— The fall season is officially here, and Halloween is around the corner! Take a look at events happening in Lubbock and its surrounding areas. The Brownfield news announced the 5th annual Trick or “Tractor Treat” will take place at the Farmhouse Vineyards on Saturday, October 29 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Vernon
fox34.com

South Lubbock home owners face drainage flooding

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Residents of the Timber Ridge neighborhood, northeast from the intersection of Woodrow Road and Indiana Avenue say nearby construction along Indiana has sent stormwater their way. While some homeowners have tried raising elevation and digging ditches to head off the water, they say they need the...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Auction for Lubbock amusement park Joyland cancelled

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The auction for Joyland Amusement Park has been cancelled. The owners of the Lubbock staple told Amusement Today other opportunities presented themselves prior to the auction taking place. The auction was originally scheduled for Oct. 27. The owners of Joyland announced in September that after 5...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

1 injured in Sunday afternoon shooting near 66th & Ave. U

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 1900 block of 66th on Sunday afternoon. The initial call of shots fired came from University and the South Loop around 3 p.m. The victim was taken to Covenant Hospital with moderate injuries from a gunshot...
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Wildcats
everythinglubbock.com

“Food Truck Alley” on Tuesday, October 11 in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock will host October’s “Food Truck Alley” on Tuesday, October 11. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the event will take place in the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center parking lot from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (weather permitting).
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

The KLBK Adopt-A-Thon is this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas— You can adopt a pet from the Lubbock Animal Shelter Adoption Center and be part of the Adopt-A-Thon goal. Adopt this weekend through Saturday, October 8 at the KLBK Adopt-A-Thon. You will receive free adoption and microchips. Reach out to get more information: @LubbockAnimalShelterAdoptionCenter, 806-775-2057.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

UPDATED: Shooting near Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD has released details following an initial investigation of the shooting that occurred near Texas Tech University. According to LPD, a shots fired call was received at 3:00 p.m. in the 800 block of University Avenue. Investigators believe that the involved party shot himself while trying to unholster the firearm.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KCBD

Two injured in crash involving dump truck

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people have been injured after a crash between a dump truck and a pick-up truck. The crash occurred at the intersection of 82nd Street and Frankford Avenue just before 1 p.m. One person sustained moderate injuries and another was minorly injured. Authorities are blocking traffic...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

City of Lubbock Engineering Dept. conducting study survey on flooding

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Engineering Department asked residents to take part in a flood questionnaire survey to better understand flooding issues and to voice their concerns. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the Lubbock Flood Infrastructure Flooding Study Survey will provide input...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

One with ‘life-threatening’ injuries, traffic circle crash in North Overton area

LUBBOCK, Texas – Benjamin Kitchens, 19, crashed into the traffic circle on Avenue X and Mac Davis Lane at approximately 12:38 a.m., according to a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. LPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit was on scene and said Kitchens had been trapped inside the vehicle. Kitchens was then transported to University […]
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
476K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lubbock, TX from Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

 http://lubbockonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy