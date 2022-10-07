Perkasie Museum Celebrates Local Novelist’s Life, Along With Her Work Promoting Human Rights

The novelist's home serves as a museum dedicated to her life and works. Image via Pearl S. Buck International

A Bucks County museum continues to keep alive the memory of an acclaimed novelist and human rights advocate who called the area her home.

The Pearl S. Buck House, located at 520 Dublin Road in Perkasie, was the home of the namesake novelist, who resided in Bucks County on and off throughout her stories life. Now her final resting place, Buck’s memory is kept alive through the home’s conversion into a museum.

Known for her 1931 novel, The Good Earth, which documented life in rural China, Buck was known for her advocacy of the adoption of Chinese children, making her one of the first Americans to advocate mixed-race adoption. He novels brought a level of awareness of Chinese culture to an American audience; throughout her life, Buck lived in the country herself, living in Zhenjiang and Nanjing under the name 赛珍珠 (Sai Zhenzhu).

Now, her Perkasie home offers tours, where locals and visitors to the area can learn about the illustrious writer’s life.