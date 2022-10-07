ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culver City, CA

Culver City is home to a unique cat versus coyote conflict

By Laura Baisas
Popular Science
Popular Science
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lyNHI_0iPw0UKb00 Culver City's coyotes eat a surprising amount of cats—pet owners be wary. Deposit Photos

At the start of the COVID-19, wild animals in not-so-wild environments were spotted all over the world. But this phenomenon was not just because of lockdown-induced silence on the streets. Instances of human-wildlife conflicts can increase as natural habitats are lost when urban environments encroach upon them. One of the more frequent visitors to suburbs and cities in the United States are coyotes ( Canis latrans ), a nocturnal member of the dog family found throughout North and South America.

While living so close to human cities and towns, coyotes have adapted to consume garbage, ornamental fruits, and even domestic pets. It leaves many pet parents, especially those with outdoor cats, wondering how to best protect domesticated animals from becoming a coyote’s next snack. Research has found that coyotes in certain places have a higher chance of going after pets as meals. Los Angeles coyotes have a diet that consists of up to 20 percent from cats , despite studies from other cities that say cats only comprise less than 5 percent of coyote diet.

A study out today in the journal Peer J-Life and Environment investigates why suburban LA coyotes are so cat-hungry. “This study was prompted by an alarming number of cat deaths reported by Culver City residents. Roughly 72 cats were killed within 18 months, allegedly due to coyote predation,” Rebecca Davenport, the lead author of the study, tells Popular Science .

[Related: Deadly tiger encounters are on the rise in India. ]

The team from Loyola Marymount University’s Center for Urban Resilience (CUREs) installed 20 motion-sensor cameras around parks, neighborhoods, and green spaces near Culver City. They used the sensors to monitor the presence of cats and coyotes for six months between 2019 and 2020. Coyotes preferred the green spaces to more urbanized spaces, corroborating with other studies. The domestic cats, however, the played into their aloof stereotype, and didn’t prefer a particular habitat type . According to previous studies in North Carolina and Illinois , cats preferred urban areas and even avoided areas where coyotes are prevalent. But not the cats in this study.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vcf9t_0iPw0UKb00
A coyote in Culver City, California. CREDIT: Rebecca N. Davenport, Center for Urban Resilience, Loyola Marymount University.

But Culver City’s cats are different—the researcher found that they were present in the same green spaces as coyotes. The cats also displayed more nocturnal behavior than is typical for urban cats, which may explain why there have been such frequent cases of cat mortality in Culver City.

“It is still somewhat of a mystery why cats comprise a significantly higher proportion of coyote diet in Los Angeles than other cities in the country,” said Davenport. “It may be quite likely that outdoor cats are a more widely available prey source for coyotes in this region compared to other cities. It would be helpful for future studies to focus on population demography of domestic cats in Los Angeles, such as how many individual cats are free-ranging, how many cats are owned versus feral/stray, and how their home ranges compare to other cities.”

[Related: Artificial light poses a growing threat to nocturnal wildlife. ]

The study suggests that instead of coyotes intentionally hunting down house pets within their neighborhoods, they tend to stick to the more natural areas around the city. There are typically alternative prey sources (including cottontail rabbits) within the urban green spaces, so the team believes it is unlikely that coyotes choose to leave their preferred green space habitat just to find a feline snack. They hypothesize that the high rates of cat mortality in Culver City may be a result of cats roaming more freely through urban green spaces and being more active during the nighttime when compared to outdoor cats in other cities.

The team recommends that the management efforts in Culver City and other places with high coyote activity consider more restrictions towards outdoor cats, instead of only focusing on the coyotes in the conflict of human v. wildlife. Coyotes are native to the environment while domestic cats are not , and can devastate populations of native species, such as songbirds and small mammals.

Human-wildlife conflict in urban areas is quite difficult to navigate, as the values and perceptions of the public are often at odds with the ecological needs of the landscape,” Davenport tells PopSci . “Coyotes have only become so abundant because humans historically drove out the real apex predators of this region, such as wolves and mountain lions. It is certainly not ideal for coyotes to be preying upon outdoor cats, but in a sense, we have not given coyotes much of a choice. In an urban context, each species is attempting to adapt to constantly changing conditions to the best of its ability.”

The CURes team has been studying urban coyotes in Culver City for since 2019 and is currently working on more analysis.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Daily Scoop

This Location Near Los Angeles Has Remnants of A City Wiped Away by A Landslide

This area in San Pedro, California was named "Sunken City" by locals.(Creative Commons/Rickmke) If you're looking for one of the most unique and historical spots in San Pedro, California, this location will blow you away! Located on the West Coast about 25 miles south of Los Angeles, there is a small portion of land near the cliffs dubbed "Sunken City," by locals. The area is littered with foundations and streets that once made connected Paseo Del Mar to Pacific avenue.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Diego Channel

'Oldies but Goodies': Longtime oldies DJ Art Laboe, 97, dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Art Laboe, a pioneering disc jockey who hosted a syndicated oldies show for decades, has died. Laboe is credited with helping end segregation in Southern California by organizing live DJ shows at drive-in eateries that attracted young white people, Black people and Latinos who danced to rock-n-roll.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Culver City, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Pets & Animals
City
Culver City, CA
City
Coyote, CA
Culver City, CA
Pets & Animals
State
Illinois State
Culver City, CA
Government
Local
California Government
californiaglobe.com

This Time, Everything Really Is Racist…and Corrupt…and Head-Spinningly Awful

Racism, corruption, political scheming, and rank stupidity – just another day at Los Angeles City Hall. The by-now infamous recording of LA Council President Nury Martinez, Councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León (or whatever his legal name is), and president of the Los Angeles Federation of Labor Ron Herrera has provided a glimpse behind the torn and ratty curtain that is the public face of LA politics.
LOS ANGELES, CA
welikela.com

The Best dineLA Deals You Need To Know About for October 2022

DineLA Restaurant Week returns for its fall edition from October 14-28. The two-week promotion features special prix-fixe menus from top restaurants across Los Angeles, with lunch and dinner deals starting at $15. Per usual, options abound. It can be, if we’re being honest, a bit overwhelming. To aid, I’ve...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domesticated Cats#Urban Areas#Domesticated Animals
spectrumnews1.com

Affordable senior housing opens in Santa Monica

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — An apartment complex in Santa Monica had a grand opening late last week. The apartments, called Magnolia Villas, house 39 seniors. All residents are 62 years old and older. Rent is below market rate. Services are provided onsite. Social workers support residents and there are...
SANTA MONICA, CA
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Pasadena, CA

If you’ve recently made a move to Pasadena, California, you might be looking for an easy way to get to know the area. Leaving behind all of your favorite spots to eat and places to hang out can put a damper on something as exciting as moving to a new location.
PASADENA, CA
scitechdaily.com

Can Cats and Coyote Co-Exist? Surprising Findings From Suburban Los Angeles

New research finds that cats and coyotes both use green spaces in a Los Angeles suburb. Human-wildlife conflict tends to increase as urban areas continue to encroach on natural ecosystems. While some animals actively shun human contact at all costs, other species thrive in metropolitan environments. In particular, coyotes have become frequent visitors near human settlements, and are generally considered a significant source of human-wildlife conflict. These urban predators have adapted to consume a range of human food sources, such as trash, ornamental fruits, and domestic pets. Because of this, city dwellers often worry about the safety of their pets, particularly outdoor cats. Is it possible to minimize conflict between these two species in an urban setting?
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
luxury-houses.net

$14.995 Million Magnificent Estate of Elegant Charm and Character on A Promontory in Los Angeles comes to The Market for the First Time

The Estate in Los Angeles, a private, gated view estate rests at the end of a cul-de-sac has been impeccably maintained and freshly painted offering some of the most spectacular panoramas of the city, from Downtown Los Angeles to the Pacific Ocean is now available for sale. This home located at 1459 Stebbins Ter, Los Angeles, California offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Sally Forster Jones (Phone: 310-579-2200) at Compass for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nypressnews.com

Lynette Romero Reflects on First Day Anchoring Today in LA After KTLA Exit – E! Online

News, weather, traffic and Lynette Romero. On Oct. 10, the former KTLA anchor made her debut working on KNBC’s Today in LA morning show. “It’s 10/10,” Lynette said alongside co-anchor Adrian Arambulo, meteorologist Belen De Leon and traffic anchor Robin Winston at 4 a.m. “I’ve been waiting for 10/10 like you cannot believe. I keep saying this, but my heart is so full. It’s exciting. It’s fresh. It’s a little scary because there are a lot of eyeballs out there.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
kion546.com

Homeowner sued by Los Angeles County for hoarding

LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) — Los Angeles County has filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years. CBS first reported on story back in November, which neighbors say helped with a temporary solution. But in a few month’s time the trash seemed to reappear as if it had never left.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
postnewsgroup.com

CA Reparations Task Force LA Meeting’s Public Comments Get Heated

LOS ANGELES – The nine member California Task Force to Study and Develop Reparations Proposals for African Americans convened in Los Angeles at the California Science Center for its tenth meeting on Sept. 23 and Sept. 24. The meeting opened with comments from the public with speakers passionately delivering...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Eater

4 Restaurants to Try This Weekend in Los Angeles

Every Friday our editors compile a trusty list of recommendations to answer the most pressing of questions: “Where should I eat?“ Here now are four places to check out this weekend in Los Angeles. And if you need some ideas on where to drink, check out our al fresco cocktails map for the latest.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popular Science

Popular Science

54K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy