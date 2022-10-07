Wave of Halloween carnivals, fall festivals, harvest parties to invade the High Desert

October in the High Desert means cooler weather, pumpkin spice mania, and a tidal wave of Halloween carnivals, fall festivals, harvest parties, trunk-or-treats, car shows and plenty of candy.

This year, the San Bernardino County Fairgrounds will host The Great Fall Festival and Carnival from Oct. 27 to 30 at the fairgrounds at 14800 Seventh Street in Victorville.

The fall-themed festival will include carnival rides, games, attractions, a car show, a petting zoo, live music, entertainment, food, drinks and an artisan craft vendor market.

“We're excited to partner with Event Inventor to bring back this fall festival and carnival for our community,” SBC Fair CEO Jennifer Morgan told the Daily Press. “We’re hoping that it’s a success and a mainstay for many years to come.”

Festival times are 5 to 11 p.m. on Oct. 27 and 28. Also, from 2 to 11 p.m. on Oct. 29 and finally from 2 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 30.

For information on ticket specials and discounts and to purchase festival admission and carnival tickets, visit thegreatfallfestival.com .

Boo at the Zoo

Beginning on Oct. 14, the Hesperia Zoo will host its annual Boo at the Zoo and Haunted Animal House each Friday, Saturday and Sunday night through Oct. 30.

A tradition for over 20 years, the zoo transforms into a one-hour living storybook of “Myths, Legends and Spooky Tales Tour,” which includes a petting zoo with animal food for sale.

Visitors are encouraged to wear costumes and to bring flashlights and treat bags. The Hesperia Zoo is at 19038 Willow St. For ticket prices and to book a tour, visit thehesperiazoo.com .

Church of The Nazarene’s Fall Fest

Apple Valley Church of The Nazarene’s Fall Fest is scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 15 at the church is at12935 Central Road.

The festival will include game booths, prizes, a cake walk, face painters, a balloon artist, a cakewalk and plenty of giveaways. There will be $1 raffle tickets for two $200 Grocery Outlet gift cards, two new 20-inch bikes, and one 55-inch flat-screen smart TV.

“We’ll also have bounce houses, a petting zoo, pony rides and first responder vehicles on display,” said church Board Member Marianna Cole. “We’ll also have the Jitters Coffee truck, and we’ll be selling hot dogs and chips.”

An army of 150 toy ducks will be available for visitors to select. Pick a lucky duck for a free glazed doughnut and the chance to win a special prize.

Proceeds from the fall fest outreach will help in the effort to battle human trafficking in Southern California, Cole said.

For more information, search Apple Valley Church of the Nazarene on Facebook.

Spooky Spooktacular Trunk-or-Treat

The Rock’n Our Disabilities Foundation will host its Spooky Spooktacular Trunk-or-Treat from 1 to 3 p.m. on Oct. 15 at the Epicenter Recreation Center, 17508 Hercules Ave. in Hesperia.

Designed for special-needs families, the event will include dancing, games, costumes, and a trunk-or-treat. For more information and to register, visit rocknourdisabilitiesfoundation.org .

Scare Fair

The Barstow Community College Scare Fair is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 15 at BCC, at 2700 Barstow Road. The fair will include a haunted house, a costume/scream contest, food vendors, spooky movies, a vaccination/flu shot clinic and college resources. For vendor and general information, email welcome@barstow.edu or call 760-252-6796.

Halloween Harvest Festival - Mojave Narrows

Mojave Narrows Regional Park will welcome the Halloween Harvest Festival from 6 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 15 and 16 at the park at 18000 Yates Road in Victorville. The family-themed event will include games, vendors, a haunted hay ride and more. For more information, visit y102fm.com .

Keller Williams Fall Festival

Hosted by Keller Williams Victor Valley, the Fall Festival begins at noon on Oct. 15 at 6550 Caliente Road in Hesperia. Bring the entire family and enjoy delicious food, live music, shopping and more. For more information, call 760-951-5242

Halloween Library Fun

The Victorville City Library invites children to two free Halloween programs. Children ages 8 to 17 can make Halloween ornaments from 5 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 20. Also, children up to 12 years of age are invited for a time of creepy crafts and spooky snacks from 3:30 to 5 p.m. from Oct. 24 to 28. Costumes are encouraged for both programs at the library located at 15011 Circle Drive. For more information, call 760-245-4222.

High Desert Second Chance - Trunk or Treat

High Desert Second Chance's 3rd Annual Trunk or Treat Event is scheduled from 1 to 5 p.m. on Oct. 22 at HDSC, 16666 Smoke Tree St., Building B4 in Hesperia.

The event will include free game booths, 20 Amazon Fire Stick giveaways, a classic car contest, a best-dressed car contest, crafts booths, food/dessert vendors and other vendor booths.

For general information, including car entry, vendor and candy/monetary/items donations, visit highdesertsecondchance.pagecloud.com .

Halloween Trunk-or-Treat

Hosted by Elevated Youth Sports, a Halloween Trunk-or-Treat is scheduled from 3:30 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 22 at 304. E. Main St. in Barstow. Visitors should enter at the rear parking lot off Williams Street and Barstow Road. For donations and to register, visit barstowtrunkortreat.com .

Hallow-Boo Drive Thru

The City of Victorville will host a Hallow-Boo Drive Thru Trunk-or-Treat from 4 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 28 at City Hall, located at 14343 Civic Drive. Costumes and car decorations are encouraged at the event where participants must remain in vehicles. Visitors will cue into place on Civic Drive near Park Avenue where they will be directed toward the city hall parking lot. For more information, call 760-245-5551.

Hot Rod Halloween & Bow Wow event

Hesperia Recreation and Park District’s Hot Rod Halloween is scheduled from 2 to 5 p.m. on Oct. 29 at Civic Plaza Park, 15833 Smoke Tree St.

The free event will include a car show, carnival games, food vendors, craft vendors, live music and plenty of candy. Extra candy will be supplied by High Desert Second Chance.

Bring your spookiest hot rod for a chance to win the Halloween decorating contest. Registration and car check-in are from noon to 1:30 p.m., and registration is $30.00 per car. Pre-registration forms are available at HesperiaParks.com .

All proceeds from the car show will go toward the Hesperia Area Recreation District Foundation’s Rick Novack High School Scholarship.

General information, including for-profit and nonprofit vendor applications, visit HesperiaParks.com.

With the Hot Rod Halloween event, Love on a Leash will host a Bow Wow Halloween, including doggies contests, adoptions, vendors and more. For entry fees and general information, visit facebook.com/loveonaleashHD .

Halloween Cruise Night

The Over the Hill Gang and High Desert Fords & Mustangs club will host a Halloween Cruise Night from 5 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 28 at Toms #16 at 16727 Bear Valley Road in Hesperia. There'll be plenty of decorated classic vehicles, live music by the Modd Rodds and candy.

Oktoberfest

Old Town Victorville will transform into an Oktoberfest from 2 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 29 at the corner of B and Seventh streets. The fest will include a trunk-or-treat, kids zones, food, beer, live music, a smoke-off competition and craft vendors. The event is sponsored by Revive Our Old Town and Collision and Repair Specialist C.A.R.S.

Lone Wolf Colony Fall Festival

The Lone Wolf Colony will host its annual Fall Festival from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 29 and noon to 6 p.m. on Oct. 30 at the venue at 23200 Bear Valley Road in Apple Valley.

The event will include food, drinks, live music, a haunted house, games, raffles and vendors. All proceeds will go toward a local high school scholarship program.

Barstow’s Mardi Gras Parade

The Kiwanis Club of Barstow Crossroads presents the 88th Annual Mardi Gras Parade, which begins at 6 p.m. on Oct. 29. The superhero-themed parade will travel along Main Street between Barstow Road and Coolwater Lane. There is no charge for parade float entries. For float applications and more information, call 760-617-5765 or email kiwanisclubofbarstow@gmail.com.

Halloween Spook-tacular

The Town of Apple Valley and Police Activities League will host a Halloween Spook-tacular from 5 to 8 p.m on Oct. 29. at Civic Center Park at 14955 Dale Evans Parkway.

The event will include candy, spooky tunes, a trunk-or-treat, carnival-style games and other spooky surprises. There will also be free candy and food vendors.

Anyone interested in participating in the trunk-or-treat should contact the Apple Recreation Department at 760-240-7880.

Halloween Trunk-or-Treat - Sunland Ford

The Southern California Garrison Star War group will host a Halloween Trunk-or-Treat at Sunland Ford from 4 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 29 at the dealership, 15330 Palmdale Road in Victorville.

Halloween Arts and Craft Show

The Santa Fe Trading Company's Halloween Arts and Craft Show is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 29 at15464 Seventh Street in Victorville. There will be live music, food and one-of-a-kind items for sale by local artisans. For more information, visit facebook.com/sftcvv .

Hinkley Bible Church Harvest Festival

The Hinkley Bible Church Harvest Festival is scheduled from noon to 3 p.m. on Oct. 29 at 37313 Hinkley Road. There will be food, fun and games.

Harvest Festival - First Baptist Church

FBCH will host a Harvest Festival and Trunk-or-Treat from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31 at 9280 Maple Avenue in Hesperia. There will be food, inflatables, games and more. Visitors are encouraged to wear fun costumes.

Tailgate Trick or Treat

The Lucerne Valley Roadrunners will host a Tailgate Trick-or-Treat from 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31 at Lucerne Valley Library/Senior Center parking lot at 10431 Allen Way. The event includes a haunted house hosted by the Lucerne Valley Museum, hayrides hosted by H & H Dirt Works, games, food and candy. There will also be costume and best tailgate contests.

Stu Miller’s Pumpkin Patch - Hesperia

Stu Miller’s Seasonal Adventures Pumpkin Patch is back on the corner of Mariposa Road and Avenal Street near Interstate 15 in Hesperia.

The pumpkin patch includes hundreds of pumpkins for sale, a petting zoo, carnival rides, food vendors, bounce houses, game booths and more.

The pumpkin patch is open from 3 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 3 to 10 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays. They close for the season at 7 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Tickets will be on sale at the pumpkin patch for rides, attractions, and games. Admission is free. Pets are not allowed at the pumpkin patch.

For more information, visit SeasonalAdventures.com or Facebook.com/SeasonalAdventuresHesperia .

More events may be added as information becomes available.

