High school football roundup: Naples, Immokalee, Gulf Coast, St. John Neumann pick up wins

This is a roundup of Collier County football games played Thursday, Oct. 6 and Friday, Oct. 7.

More: Lee County high schools to take first step toward restarting sports after Hurricane Ian

More: New kid in town: Barron Collier 'fired up' over new QB in unbeaten start to the season

Naples 41, Barron Collier 23

Governor Ron DeSantis was at Staver Field Friday night to conduct the opening coin toss in a battle of Collier County unbeatens. It was the Golden Eagles (5-1) who left with a huge District 3S-16 win over the Cougars (4-1) as football returned after Hurricane Ian's deadly trek through Southwest Florida last week.

DeSantis had words of encouragement before kickoff for members of the community. “I think this game and the schools being open is a testament to the resiliency of our southwest Florida community,” he said before participating in the coin toss.

"It's going to take some time to recover, but we will recover," he said.

In the first quarter, Naples’ explosive backfield set the tone. Kendrick Raphael was dominant with his touches, scoring twice on 60-plus yard carries. He finished with 167 rushing yards on seven carries. Isaiah Augustave tacked on 88 rushing yards with two touchdowns on eight touches. The duo found plenty of yards after contact, consistently moving the chains.

The Golden Eagles also found success in the air. Jack Melton and Niko Boyce combined to go 7-of-10 passing, while Martavion Young tallied 56 receiving yards on two catches. Boyce punched home a 1-yard keeper to add to the Golden Eagle scoring barrage. Kerry Brown took a kickoff return 99 yards to the house in the fourth quarter as well.

Naples’ defense was a force, churning plenty of three-and-outs. The Golden Eagles front kept Cougars quarterback Tommy Mooncotch under pressure all night, while the secondary kept explosive gains to a minimum. Preston Colo was disruptive all night and picked up two timely sacks that ended Cougars drives.

The Cougars struggled early but managed to continue fighting despite being down 34-0 at the half. Mooncotch helped put all of Barron’s points on the board in the fourth quarter, connecting on two touchdown passes as well as a 1-yard keeper inside the final 10 seconds. He finished the contest 20-of-34 passing with 296 yards.

Pedro Jimenez caught a 13-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, then Braden Johnson reeled in a 4-yard pass shortly after. Jimenez notched 106 yards on six receptions, while Brody Graham had 90 yards on five catches.

Naples takeaways

1. The Golden Eagles are, as in years past, in a position to make a deep postseason run. Their defense proved it can handle dynamic talents under center like Mooncotch, and the offense remains as efficient as ever. “They were locked in and prepared, and that’s just a testament to them,” said head coach Rick Martin.

2. This game held a deeper meaning than most, as symbolized by Gov. DeSantis’ visit. Despite players dealing with the mental and physical toll of Hurricane Ian, the Golden Eagles came out and earned a convincing district win against an undefeated opponent. “A lot of those guys are seniors, they’ve been through a whole bunch,” Martin said. “So this was just another event, just another thing to add to their resume as a career. They were aware of it, but they also knew what needed to be done between the lines.”

3. It is no secret that Naples has a matchup nightmare in the backfield in Raphael and Augustave, but their quarterback tandem is also a serious threat that keeps defenses honest. Outside the starters, second- and third-string players also made a positive impact in the second half. “We’re a team,” Martin said. “And I know we have great players. Kerry Brown, Jonas Duclona, Kendrick Raphael, Isaiah Augstave, the list goes on. But that’s just a couple of our guys, we have a team and our guys know that.”

Barron Collier takeaways

1. The Cougars are also powering through Ian’s aftermath, but never laid down in a game where players could’ve easily lost focus. “That’s sort of the mentality of our kids,” said Barron Collier head coach Mark Jackson. “I’m proud of them, it would’ve been really easy to just shut it down at half and say we’re done and get beat by 60. So proud of the way they kept going.”

2. The Cougars were tested tonight and picked up their first loss of the season. While there were negatives in the loss, Barron Collier found a way to pick up some big gains and put in three touchdowns. While a loss is still a loss, the Cougars aren’t discouraged. “There’s no moral victories, you know. We don’t like that,” Jackson said, pointing at the scoreboard. “But if the community can build around these kids that show resilience and fight, we’re going to be fine.”

3. While containing the Golden Eagle offense is a tall task for any school, the Cougars defense showed bright spots by constantly meeting rushers in the backfield. If they clean up completing tackles, this loss could be the only blemish on Barron Collier’s record headed into the postseason.

— Nick Wilson

Immokalee 35, Okeechobee 21

Immokalee got right back to doing what Immokalee does best: running the football.

Powered by a combined 205 yards on the ground from Trannon Villarreal, Justin Compere, and Luck Jean-Baptiste, the Indians moved back to .500 (3-3) with a 35-21 win over the Brahmans.

“Proud of our kids,” Immokalee coach James Delgado said. “A win is a win is a win. We’ll be thankful for it, always. A little frustrated with a lack of execution in certain phases. I feel like we’re nowhere near playing our best game, but in the grand scheme of things on a short week, and the fact that we haven’t been able to do much, three practices in 10 days, to be able to come out here and do the things we do well, we’ll build off that.”

The Indians never trailed in the contest, as Okeechobee (1-5) were forced to play from behind for much of the game. Aside from tying the game early on in the first quarter, it was constantly a game of catch-up, as the Brahmans trailed by as much as 22.

Immokalee totaled 341 yards of total offense, compared to the Brahmans’ 259 yards, with 169 coming on the ground.

Immokalee takeaways

1. Starting quick. That was the case in the first 75 seconds of the game, as Trannon Villarreal (10 of 14, 138 yards TD, INT; 5 rush, 46 yards, TD) connected with Isaiah Allen from 23 yards out to open the scoring. Later in the first half, Immokalee broke a 7-7 tie as Compere broke a 63-yard run to give the Indians a 14-7 lead.

2. Youth movement. Compere, a freshman, had the best night of anyone offensively, rushing 10 times for 102 yards in his first game back from a multi-game absence due to an injury. “It’s not just Justin,” Delgado said. “There’s a lot of young guys on the field for us that we’re counting on to make big plays, and have to step up and grow up quick. He’s a freshman, there’s several freshmen who are contributing for us in big ways. I was proud to see him back and moving at the pace he’s able. He’s nowhere near reaching his potential, and when he sees that, the sky will be the limit.”

3. Returning from Ian. The Immokalee community, which is 30 miles inland, didn’t experience direct effects from the Category 4 storm that took a toll on coastal Southwest Florida, but that doesn’t mean it didn’t have some sort of an effect. The Indians, like the rest of Collier County, returned to practice on Tuesday. “I think we were just thankful to be able to do it,” Delgado said. “Thankful that our area wasn’t as devastated as the rest of Southwest Florida was. I think our guys didn’t take it for granted and appreciated the opportunity to get out here and be around each other after being around a lot of uncertainty.”

— Alex Martin

Gulf Coast 42, Palmetto Ridge 0

The Sharks preyed on the Bears all night in the return of high school football in Collier County following the destructive hurricane that tore through Southwest Florida last week.

The teams faced the uncertainty of when they would play or practice again, but it was Gulf Coast that rose to the challenge in front of a home crowd that made banners that said "Florida Srong" and “We are one,” referencing the recovery from Hurricane Ian.

“We planned not to have a plan, and I was really happy with the kids and their resilience and what they showed us and working all week, coming in focused,” Gulf Coast head coach Todd Nichols said. “We had almost perfect attendance this week, even with everything going on, so I was really happy with them.”

The Sharks were prepared from the first play from scrimmage – a fumble recovered by Evan Hermanson to give his team the ball with good field position. Two plays later, Joseph Miller ran in a 2-yard touchdown.

Gulf Coast extended the lead in the first quarter when linerbacker Chris Jimenez read quarterback Demetri Zertopoulis, picked him off and ran into the end zone from 11 yards out.

Before halftime, Miller scored his second touchdown with a 17-yard rumble.

AJ Lubin scored a pair of rushing touchdowns in the second half from 23 and 30 yards out. Even the Sharks’ kicking game was perfect with Cooper Holman and Alex Ghelman adding field goals on the night.

“We have a saying, ‘I’m in’, and I think our kids held that true this week in getting ready for this team,” Nichols said.

Gulf Coast takeaways

1. The team was without quarterback Konner Barrett, who was suspended by the FHSAA one game for unsportsmanlike conduct in the Sharks' last game, according to Nichols. He will return next week against West Broward. However, it wasn’t an issue for the Shark offense on Friday. Jackson Varoski and Miller filled in under center in his absence. Varoski was held without a completion in the first half but finished going 6-for-8 for 65 yards.

Miller was a difference maker, rushing for 53 yards and two scores on 9 carries in the first half and catching two passes for 30 yards in the second half.

“Joe Miller stepped up immensely tonight, and he has all year,” Nichols said.

2. The defense might have played their best game of the season. Both takeaways led to points on the scoreboard for the Sharks. Landen Riner was a menace in the Bears backfield, notching three sacks, with teammates Will Brockmeier and Henrey Takacs pitching in.

The unit limited Palmetto Ridge to around 50 yards of offense.

“The kids are coached up well, and they buy in, but there’s a lot of those kids that played last year, and last year they got beat up a little bit, and this year they got experience,” Nichols said. “They just keep getting better, and they enjoy playing football together.”

3. After two straight losses, including a 13-12 heartbreaker to Golden Gate, the Sharks are back on track to meet their goals. “Our goals haven’t changed, and our goal is to have a winning season, win a district title and try to win our first playoff game,” Nichols said.

Palmetto Ridge takeaways

1. Early mistakes hurt the Bears. The team had to deal with a sizable deficit early after fumbling on the first play from scrimmage and throwing a pick-6 before the first quarter was over. “Those are the things that are tough to overcome when you’re a ball club that’s struggling,” Palmetto Ridge head coach Paul Giovine said.

2. The defense had an uphill battle with field position, but nonetheless had some nice moments. The Bears were often having to defend deep in their own territory because of the inefficiency on offense. The unit had an early fumble recovery and prevented a Gulf Coast touchdown when they got down to the 2-yard line, forcing a field goal attempt. “Defense did great – I said to them at the end, ‘Hey, listen you guys have given us opportunities,’” Giovine said. “It’s our job to capitalize on those opportunities and we didn’t.”

3. It’s a young team with a head coach in his first season, so there is plenty of room to grow. Giovine stressed that the “will to want to prepare to win” was the biggest factor the team is lacking right now. However, he is optimistic the team can build on these experiences.

But nothing can prepare a young team for everything that Hurricane Ian brought this past week. “The uncertainty was the biggest challenge,” Giovine said. “That was the toughest part of this week.”

— Dustin Levy

St. John Neumann 45, Somerset Academy 0

The best offense for the St. John Neumann football team Friday night turned out to actually be defense and special teams.

The Celtics scored twice on fumble recoveries and once on a kickoff return as St. John Neumann handled Somerset Academy in returning from a week layoff due to Hurricane Ian.

The Celtics showed no rust from the break in gaining 250 rushing yards, even though big plays on turnovers highlighted the night.

Evan Odom had 79 yards rushing, had a 35-yard interception return for a touchdown, and also returned the opening kick 99 yards for a score. Carson Floyd also had 71 yards rushing.

There would’ve been more, but since the game went to a running clock, Neumann coach Damon Jones plugged in a lot of substitute players.

Late in the first quarter, Stephen Sedio also had a fumble return of 23 yards for a touchdown.

St. John Neumann got back above the .500 mark for the season (3-2). The Lions remained winless (0-6) on the year.

“This is still a young group, and we need game experience,” Jones said. “Every day is a new adventure, especially knowing how to handle adversity from a storm and missing practices. Our seniors are doing a great job in leading. They know what it takes to get us where we want to be – and that is in the playoffs.”

St. John Neumann takeaways

1. Assignment football and creating turnovers were the key to the St. John Neumann defense on Friday. “Those turnovers were huge,” Jones said. “When you keep teams behind the chains a lot, it is going to help you. When you force the other team into second-and-10 or third-and-10, you get some turnovers. We got two scores on defense and won the battle for field position, and those were big factors for us.”

2. The Celtics didn't let their break due to the hurricane distract them. “We hadn’t played in a while and had a short week of practice. So it was a good game for us. The two things I was proud of was our focus and mental effort. We played some great mental assignment football,”

3. The Celtics also had a superior effort on offense – and it was basic stuff. “We did what we like to do – we pounded the football,” Jones said. “We spread around the ball to a lot of guys, and we had some consistency and eliminated some of the mistakes we’d made in the past.”

— Thomas Corwin

Thursday Night

Golden Gate 42, IMG Academy Blue 21

The Titans left Bradenton with a big 42-21 road win over IMG Blue on Thursday night. Golden Gate is the first program in southwest Florida to play a game since Hurricane Ian made landfall last Wednesday.

"I told them after the game, 'I'm proud of you,'" said Titan head coach Nick Bigica, whose team improved to 3-3. "It's hard to get a win no matter what. And to get a win after dealing with all this for the last couple of weeks, it's very difficult and they did a good job."

The return is welcomed by many players and coaches in Collier county, who have spent much of the last week worrying about anything other than football. "You could tell in the second half we got a little tired, but I think that's more due to everything that's going on and everyone's sort of lack of sleep," Bigica said. "I mean, it's just been a different world these last two weeks."

Shaking off the rust was a factor for some, but not for Trayvon Jean who rushed for nearly 300 yards and lead the Golden Gate scoring barrage with three touchdowns.

"I was just happy we could get through this week with a win, nobody injured, and just get some rest now then get back to work again," Bigica said.

More: Hurricane Ian: Collier County football teams back on field, Canterbury only Lee Co. team

More: Lee County AD Dave LaRosa provides athletics update: no timeline to return in SWFL

Golden Gate takeaways

1. The Titans' offensive line continues to help move the chains. "We know our O-Line is our backbone and kind of what we build around, and they've done a great job," Bigica said. "We want to keep building on that offensively."

2. Bigica continues to emphasize the importance of his team's defensive presence. "Defensively, it's more of that pursuit to the ball mindset and 11 hats to the ball mindset," he said. "That's the number one thing we need to take away from the night, is if we can do that I think we're going to be successful down the stretch."

3. Any win is a good win. But for the Titans, a win headed into a four-game stretch that includes three district opponents could help produce momentum. With a good push, the Titans could give themselves a chance to fight for a playoff birth.

— Nick Wilson

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: High school football roundup: Naples, Immokalee, Gulf Coast, St. John Neumann pick up wins